TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Pan Am organizers confirm doping sanction against Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva

By Beau DureSep 26, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir pushed ice dance boundaries throughout exemplary career Laurel Hubbard, transgender weightlifter, faces climb to qualify for Olympics Cammi Granato becomes NHL’s first female pro scout

Brazil’s Rafaela Silva, a judo gold medalist in the 2016 Olympics, is one of three athletes or teams to be stripped of her medal in this summer’s Pan Am Games after a positive drug test, the organizing body announced Wednesday.

Silva’s story of emerging from a violent Rio de Janeiro neighborhood to win gold in her home city made her a celebrity in Brazil and elsewhere. She won the Association of National Olympic Committees Award for Most Inspirational Performance and had a prominent role in bringing the Paralympic torch to Rio.

After winning gold at the Pan Am Games, Silva took bronze at the world championships last month.

Silva addressed her positive test last week, saying the result may have come about through her contact with a baby who uses asthma medication.

READ: Silva claims innocence after positive test

The other medal-winners flagged on doping tests are Puerto Rico’s Jean Francisco Perez Faure, a bowler who won gold in men’s doubles bowling, and Brazil’s Kacio Fonseca da Silva, who had taken bronze in the track cycling men’s team sprint.

Perez’s offense had been previously announced. The American duo of Jakob Butturff and Nick Pate was elevated to gold.

Panam Sports reported 15 Adverse Analytical Findings from more than 2,000 tests tied to the competition in Lima, Peru. Eight cases with unidentified athletes are continuing, some awaiting hearings and some awaiting test results from their B samples.

One of the seven athletes named in Wednesday’s release has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but Panam Sports did not give the athlete’s name, and CAS has not listed a related hearing on its site.

Two players from the Dominican Republic’s baseball team were on the list of positive tests, but the team’s results were not removed because the Pan Am Games’ rules specify that a team will not lose its place unless more than two athletes are sanctioned. The Dominican Republic did not medal.

The other athletes listed, a men’s handball player from Peru and a women’s basketball player from Colombia, also didn’t affect the final results.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Sarah Robles aims to cap strong showing for U.S. weightlifting women

Getty Images
By Beau DureSep 26, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Pan Am organizers confirm doping sanction against Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir pushed ice dance boundaries throughout exemplary career Laurel Hubbard, transgender weightlifter, faces climb to qualify for Olympics

Jenny Arthur gave the U.S. women a third medal Wednesday in the world weightlifting championships, a feat that was unprecedented in this century. On Friday, Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Robles tries to make it an unfathomable four.

Robles has already ended two droughts for U.S. women’s weightlifters. In 2016, she took Olympic bronze to become the first U.S. women’s medalist since 2000. The next year, she was the first U.S. woman to win a world championship since Robyn Byrd in 1994. (Second behind Robles in the 2017 super heavyweight competition was Laurel Hubbard, a transgender athlete competing for New Zealand.)

READ: Hubbard faces uphill climb to qualify for 2020 Olympics

U.S. women were successful for the first years of world championship competition, which opened for women in 1987. When the sport debuted in the Olympics in 2000, Tara Nott and Cheryl Haworth won medals, with the diminutive ex-gymnast Nott being bumped up to gold after apparent winner Izabela Dragneva of Bulgaria failed a drug test, but no U.S. woman reached the podium again until Robles.

Haworth also was the last U.S. woman to win a world championship medal, a bronze in 2005, until Instagram star (619,000 followers) Mattie Rogers took bronze in 2017, three days before Robles’ gold.

Also in 2017, Harrison Maurus became the first U.S. man to win a world championship medal since Wes Barnett in 1997. No U.S. man has medaled this year.

This year, the U.S. women have already bested their 2017 breakthrough, starting with a 1-2 finish at 71kg, where Kate Nye won gold and Rogers took silver. Jenny Arthur made it three with her bronze at 81kg.

READ: Nye, Rogers go 1-2 at 71kg

Despite her resume, Robles will be an underdog in her weight class. She ranks fifth coming into the event, just behind North Korea’s Kim Kuk Hyang but farther behind the trio of Russia’s Tatiana Kashirina, China’s Li Wenwen and China’s Meng Suping, all of whom have lifted a total of 300kg between the two phases of competition (snatch, clean and jerk). Robles won the 2017 title with 284kg, when many of the top lifters weren’t present, and set an American record of 290kg to take fifth in the 2018 world championships.

In addition to the medals for combined weight between the two lifts, the world championships offer medals for each individual lift. Arthur won silver in clean and jerk, Rogers won clean and jerk silver along with bronze in the snatch, and Nye swept the gold medals on offer.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. judo athlete Jack Hatton dies at age 24

Getty Images
By Beau DureSep 26, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Olympic judo hopeful Jack Hatton has passed away a few days after his 24th birthday, USA Judo announced Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

Hatton was one of the top American men in international competition, ranking 30th in the 81kg weight class. He won two medals in Grand Prix competition and had reached the second round of three straight world championships.

“Along with being a top US Judo athlete, Jack was kind-hearted, caring and an all-around great person,” read a Facebook post from Pedro’s Judo Center, a Massachusetts training center run by the family of former world champion and Olympic medalist Jimmy Pedro. “He was a true role model for students at our dojo and judoka all over the country.”

A GoFundMe for Hatton’s family has rapidly raised nearly $10,000.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 