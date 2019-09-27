World championship women’s marathon still on despite heat and humidity

The track and field organizing body IAAF showed confidence Friday that its preparations for Qatar’s harsh weather will be sufficient, announcing that the women’s marathon scheduled just before midnight local time (5 p.m. EDT) will proceed as scheduled.
The IAAF statement says the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, a measurement of heat that factors humidity, wind and sunlight into the equation, will be below 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), which falls within the range organizers expected.
Still, the IAAF left open the possibility of a late change: “Any decision to alter the starting time of the event will be made by 10.30pm, on the recommendation of the IAAF Medical Delegate.”
Plans to beat the heat include an increase in the usual number of stations at which runners can pick up drinks. The race will be run on a loop along the Doha waterfront.
Runners set to compete include defending champion Rose Chelimo of Bahrain and Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich, who ran the third-fastest women’s marathon of all time earlier this year in Dubai.
In a recent youth judo international event, a referee noticed something on the mat he couldn’t really miss — a cell phone that had suddenly appeared.
He stopped the action and asked both athletes how this phone made its way to the midst of a grappling tangle. One finally admitted the phone was hers. See the video.
But it’s not just kids. In the Baku Grand Slam earlier this year, Portuguese athlete Anri Egutidze was disqualified after a phone fell from his gi in mid-grapple.
Despite that loss, Egutidze is ranked 17th in his weight class. And if more judokas bring their phones onto the mat, maybe they can check their rankings while fending off an armbar.
Olympic double-medalist Elizabeth Beisel survived a solo trip to a neighboring island in the first episode of the reality TV show “Survivor,” broadcast Wednesday night, and has emerged as a contender to win top honors in the show’s 39th season.
The site GoldDerby.com ranks Beisel as the early favorite after the debut episode.
“Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel entered in a pretty good position when the other girls found out how athletically promising she’ll be for their tribe,” wrote GoldDerby’s live recappers.
SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson also thinks Beisel fared well in the early going: “Beisel does mostly what swimming fans would have expected: she’s bubbly, she’s outgoing and she makes connections.”
Beisel was picked at random to go to alone to the Island of the Idols after her tribe lost the first challenge. On the island, she received mentoring from past winners Sandra Diaz-Twine and Rob Mariano. After learning how to make fire, Beisel was given a chance to wager her newfound skill in a fire-making contest against Mariano. She accepted the challenge and lost, meaning she would have no vote in the first session of deciding who will be voted off the show.
Another Olympic swimmer — Katrina Radke, who finished fifth in the 200m individual medley in the 1988 Olympics at age 17 — was the first person voted out in the series’ 35th season in 2017.
Beisel qualified for her first Olympics, the 2008 Games, at age 15. After placing fourth in the 400m individual medley and fifth in the 200m backstroke in Athens, she improved two spots in each event four years later at the 2012 Olympics to take silver and bronze medals. She made her third Olympic team in 2016. She also won three world championship medals, including gold in the 400m medley in 2011.
“Survivor” isn’t Beisel’s first appearance on TV outside of sports competition. She also was on the winning USA Swimming team on “Celebrity Family Feud.”
