Annemiek van Vleuten wins world road race title with solo 65-mile attack

Annemiek van Vleuten, four days after being denied a third straight world time trial title, was determined to win her first road race crown. The Dutchwoman broke away from the peloton with 65 miles left in Saturday’s 92-mile race and rode solo to the finish in Yorkshire, Great Britain.
Van Vleuten held off countrywoman and defending champion Anna van der Breggen by 2 minutes, 15 seconds after more than four hours in the saddle. Australian Amanda Spratt took bronze. Full results are here.
American phenom Chloe Dygert Owen, who on Tuesday beat the dominant Dutch team for the time trial title, attempted to chase down van Vleuten with about 30 miles left.
But she could not get closer than 1:49 at any time check before being caught by the other chasers and ending up fourth.
Instead, van Vleuten earned her biggest career road race win, three years after a horrific crash in the event at the Rio Olympics. She suffered three small spine fractures and a concussion when her brakes appeared to lock, and she flipped into a ditch. Van Vleuten was alone in the lead at the time with about seven miles to go of the 87-mile course in Brazil.
Worlds conclude with the men’s road race on Sunday.
MORE: World Road Cycling Championships TV Schedule
