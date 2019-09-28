TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
1,067 pounds! Georgian super heavyweight breaks world record total at weightlifting worlds

By OlympicTalkSep 28, 2019, 9:17 AM EDT
The world’s strongest man? It’s still Georgian super heavyweight Lasha Talakhadze, who capped the world weightlifting championships by breaking his own world record, totaling 484 kilograms (1,067 pounds) between the snatch and clean and jerk.

Talakhadze, a 25-year-old who weights 371 pounds, earned his fourth straight world title to go along with his Rio Olympic crown. He won by 53 pounds over Armenian Gor Minasyan.

Talakhadze held previous world records of 478kg set at the European Championships in April and 477kg from the 2017 Worlds.

Talakhadze served a two-year doping ban from 2013-15 for taking the popular banned steroid Stanozolol.

Annemiek van Vleuten wins world road race title with solo 65-mile attack

By OlympicTalkSep 28, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
Annemiek van Vleuten, four days after being denied a third straight world time trial title, was determined to win her first road race crown. The Dutchwoman broke away from the peloton with 65 miles left in Saturday’s 92-mile race and rode solo to the finish in Yorkshire, Great Britain.

Van Vleuten held off countrywoman and defending champion Anna van der Breggen by 2 minutes, 15 seconds after more than four hours in the saddle. Australian Amanda Spratt took bronze. Full results are here.

American phenom Chloe Dygert Owen, who on Tuesday beat the dominant Dutch team for the time trial title, attempted to chase down van Vleuten with about 30 miles left.

But she could not get closer than 1:49 at any time check before being caught by the other chasers and ending up fourth.

Instead, van Vleuten earned her biggest career road race win, three years after a horrific crash in the event at the Rio Olympics. She suffered three small spine fractures and a concussion when her brakes appeared to lock, and she flipped into a ditch. Van Vleuten was alone in the lead at the time with about seven miles to go of the 87-mile course in Brazil.

Worlds conclude with the men’s road race on Sunday.

Daisuke Takahashi, world champion figure skater, switching to ice dance

By OlympicTalkSep 28, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Daisuke Takahashi, the 2010 World figure skating champion who ended a four-year retirement last year, will switch from singles skating to ice dancing next year.

Takahashi, 33, will couple with Japanese ice dance Olympian Kana Muramoto and train under renowned Michigan-based coach Marina Zoueva, according to Japanese media. He will officially move after competing in singles one more time at the Japanese Championships later this season.

“There will be many hurdles that we will come across,” was posted on Muramoto’s social media, “but with our shared passion to perform and skate, we believe we can overcome any challenges together as a team.”

Takahashi said he wasn’t yet aiming for the 2022 Olympics, according to his website. But he could become the first skater to compete at the Games in singles and dance as medal sports, according to the OlyMADMen.

Brit Malcolm Cannon finished 20th at the 1964 Innsbruck Winter Games, then participated in ice dance in 1968 when it was a demonstration event.

Last season, Takahashi unretired and finished second at Japanese Nationals, then declined a world championships spot to allow a younger skater to take his place.

He last competed internationally at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, taking sixth, four years after becoming both the first Japanese male Olympic figure skating medalist (bronze) and world champion.

Takahashi won two other world championships silver medals and finished eighth or better at every worlds and Olympics at which he skated from 2006 through Sochi.

He helped usher in an internationally accomplished generation of Japanese men’s skaters.

“I asked him for advice, and he has helped me many times,” 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu said in a statement when Takahashi retired, according to Agence France-Presse. “As a skater … he will always be someone I look up to.”

The fourth son of a hairdresser and an architect, Takahashi opted not to follow his brothers into karate.

He would become one of the beloved athletes in the sport, adored in Japan as a five-time national champion. Fans were brought to tears when it was announced in the arena at the 2013 Japanese Championships that he was placed on the three-man Olympic team despite finishing fifth at that event.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

