WATCH LIVE: Christian Coleman eyes 100m title at track and field worlds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Coleman has been the world’s fastest man every year of this Olympic cycle. But he goes for his greatest title yet — world 100m champion — at the world track and field championships in Doha on Saturday, live on NBC Sports.

Coleman, a Rio Olympic 4x100m prelim relay runner, has taken the 100m king mantle from Usain Bolt in the Jamaica’s retirement since 2017.

Coleman took silver at the 2017 Worlds — behind Justin Gatlin and ahead of Bolt — and in 2018 became the eight man in history to break 9.80 seconds. He has been beaten along the way, but not since May.

He showed no signs of rust in the 100m first round in Doha on Friday, being the only man to break 10 seconds in his first race in two months. Coleman missed the end of the Diamond League season over a case of missed drug tests of which he was ultimately cleared upon close inspection of the rules.

Coleman races in Saturday’s 100m semifinals at 11:45 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The final is at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBC. Both broadcasts stream live for subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

WATCH LIVE: World Track and Field Championships — Saturday

Olympic Channel: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET — LIVE STREAM LINK

NBC: 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET — LIVE STREAM LINK

Also Saturday, the U.S. should get its first-ever world hammer medals. DeAnna Price and Gwen Berry rank Nos. 1 and 3 this year among the 12-woman final (12:25 p.m.). Olympic champion Jeff Henderson eyes his first world title in the long jump (1:40 p.m.). The women’s 10,000m (2:10 p.m.) features mile world-record holder Sifan Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman.

Semifinal action features a world record under threat in the men’s 400m hurdles (1:05) and U.S. favorite Ajee Wilson in the women’s 800m (2:15).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: TV Schedule | U.S. Roster