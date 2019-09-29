TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Allyson Felix breaks Usain Bolt record for world titles, gets first gold as a mom

By OlympicTalkSep 29, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Allyson Felix‘s first gold medal as a mom came with this added significance, too — she broke her tie with Usain Bolt for the most gold medals in world championships history with 12.

“So special, to have my daughter here watching means the world to me,” Felix told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN. “It’s been a crazy year for me.”

Felix, 33 and the most decorated female track and field athlete at the Olympics with nine medals among four Games, was part of the winning U.S. quartet in the first world championships mixed-gender 4x400m relay, an event that makes its Olympic debut next year. She split 50.4 seconds.

Wil London III, Felix, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry combined to clock a world record 3:09.34 in the young event, prevailing by 2.44 seconds over Jamaica. Bahrain took bronze. Felix already had the record for world championships medals; she’s now up to 17 overall.

Felix had daughter Camryn on Nov. 28 via emergency C-section at 32 weeks. Felix had severe preeclampsia and, six weeks postpartum, began power walking (with difficulty). Camryn, born at 3 pounds, 7 ounces, spent her first 29 days in the NICU.

“This was my entire world. staying in the NICU all day & night watching my baby girl fight,” was posted on Felix’s social media in July. “I can still hear the beeping and alarms of the machines. the uncertainty. The fear. There were a lot of days i wasn’t sure this was going to be possible. I worked harder than i even knew i could. there were tears, frustration and doubt. At times it felt like everything was against me.”

Felix also saw her Nike contract expire after seven years, ending in December 2017 without being renewed, at least in part over pay protection for pregnancy.

Felix announced after placing sixth in the 400m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July (her first meet as a mom) that she signed a new apparel deal with Athleta. The contract and compensation is consistent whether Felix is or is not competing, including full protection during maternity, according to the company.

Felix made the world team solely in the relay pool. It’s her ninth world team, breaking her tie with Amy Acuff for the most for an American, according to the OlyMADMen. Next year, Felix goes for her fifth Olympics and to break Michael Johnson‘s record as the oldest Olympic 400m medalist.

“Still got a ways to go,” Felix said. “I’m just grateful.”

Felix’s world titles
3 — 200m
1 — 400m
3 — 4x100m
4 — 4x400m
1 — Mixed 4x400m

Bolt’s world titles
3 — 100m
4 — 200m
4 — 4x100m

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Christian Coleman out of world championships 200m

By OlympicTalkSep 29, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
New world 100m champion Christian Coleman will not attempt the sprint double at the world championships after all, citing soreness after Saturday night’s final in pulling out of the 200m before first-round heats Sunday.

It ends hope of a potential showdown with rival Noah Lyles.

“After you run a PR, you just take your body to somewhere you haven’t been, I was just kind of feeling just a little sore,” Coleman said on NBC on Sunday after winning the 100m in 9.76 seconds. “We just thought it was best to not go out here and try and push my body.”

Coleman was not on the start list for the heats, which do include three Americans — the world No. 1 Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Rodney Rowe.

It’s not a huge surprise given Coleman won the 100m title on Saturday night, making the 200m a quick turnaround. Lyles decided before the USATF Outdoor Championships in July to also stick to one individual event, the 200m, despite the fact he beat Coleman in a 100m in May.

Coleman ranks ninth in the world this year in the 200m, .41 slower than Lyles’ 2019 leading time of 19.50. Coleman took second to Lyles at USATF Outdoors, 19.78 to 20.02.

Coleman and Lyles are expected to be part of the U.S. 4x100m relay team later at worlds. Both are also expected to attempt the 100m-200m double at the Tokyo Olympics, where the schedule is more favorable to attempt it than at worlds.

A runner must finish in the top three in each individual event at the Olympic trials to make it possible.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Kenenisa Bekele wins Berlin Marathon, just misses world record

By OlympicTalkSep 29, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele restaked his claim as the greatest runner in history, winning the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:41 to miss the marathon world record by two seconds on Sunday.

Bekele, a 37-year-old who struggled the last three years, came just shy of Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge‘s world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin last year.

He did so with a blazing finish, coming from 13 seconds behind in the 22nd mile to prevail by 67 seconds over countryman Birhanu Legese, who clocked the fourth-fastest time ever.

“I’m sorry, you know, just few seconds I missed world record,” Bekele said, smiling. “Still I can do better than before. … My preparation was not 100 percent because of injury. I was in a rehabilitation center three months ago. After my preparation was a little bit short for a marathon, especially for a record you need four, five months.”

MORE: 2019 Berlin Marathon Results

Kipchoge, 34, skipped Berlin, the world’s fastest marathon for its ideal weather and pancake-flat course, to try and become the first person to break two hours in a marathon in a special event in Austria in October. Vienna will not be record-eligible, though, with pacers set to come in and out of the event.

When Kipchoge took 78 seconds off the world record last year, he also made his argument as the greatest runner in history. He is on the longest winning streak in modern marathoning — 10 straight victories dating to 2014.

But Kipchoge’s success on the track — a world title and two Olympic 5000m medals — pales in comparison to Bekele. The Ethiopian owns eight combined Olympic and world titles between the 5000m and 10,000m, plus world records at both distances.

And Bekele now owns two of the seven fastest marathons in history.

But this one came from out of nowhere. Bekele’s other top marathon time — 2:03:03 — came in Berlin, but way back in 2016. He failed to finish two marathons in 2017 and another in 2018. His last full race at 26.2 miles was at the April 2018 London Marathon, where he was sixth in 2:08:53.

Ethiopian Ashete Bekere won the Berlin women’s race in 2:20:14. Pre-race favorite Gladys Cherono of Kenya dropped out between the 19th and 22nd miles. American Sara Hall joined a deep group of U.S. Olympic hopefuls by finishing fifth in 2:22:16, taking 4:04 off her personal best.

The fall marathon season continues in Chicago on Oct. 13, featuring Mo Farah and Galen Rupp.

MORE: World championships women’s marathon a race of attrition

