Getty Images

Christian Coleman out of world championships 200m

By OlympicTalkSep 29, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
New world 100m champion Christian Coleman will not attempt the sprint double at the world championships after all, citing soreness after Saturday night’s final in pulling out of the 200m before first-round heats Sunday.

It ends hope of a potential showdown with rival Noah Lyles.

“After you run a PR, you just take your body to somewhere you haven’t been, I was just kind of feeling just a little sore,” Coleman said on NBC on Sunday after winning the 100m in 9.76 seconds. “We just thought it was best to not go out here and try and push my body.”

Coleman was not on the start list for the heats, which do include three Americans — the world No. 1 Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Rodney Rowe.

It’s not a huge surprise given Coleman won the 100m title on Saturday night, making the 200m a quick turnaround. Lyles decided before the USATF Outdoor Championships in July to also stick to one individual event, the 200m, despite the fact he beat Coleman in a 100m in May.

Coleman ranks ninth in the world this year in the 200m, .41 slower than Lyles’ 2019 leading time of 19.50. Coleman took second to Lyles at USATF Outdoors, 19.78 to 20.02.

Coleman and Lyles are expected to be part of the U.S. 4x100m relay team later at worlds. Both are also expected to attempt the 100m-200m double at the Tokyo Olympics, where the schedule is more favorable to attempt it than at worlds.

A runner must finish in the top three in each individual event at the Olympic trials to make it possible.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Kenenisa Bekele wins Berlin Marathon, just misses world record

By OlympicTalkSep 29, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele restaked his claim as the greatest runner in history, winning the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:41 to miss the marathon world record by two seconds on Sunday.

Bekele, a 37-year-old who struggled the last three years, came just shy of Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge‘s world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin last year.

He did so with a blazing finish, coming from 13 seconds behind in the 22nd mile to prevail by 67 seconds over countryman Birhanu Legese, who clocked the fourth-fastest time ever.

“I’m sorry, you know, just few seconds I missed world record,” Bekele said, smiling. “Still I can do better than before. … My preparation was not 100 percent because of injury. I was in a rehabilitation center three months ago. After my preparation was a little bit short for a marathon, especially for a record you need four, five months.”

MORE: 2019 Berlin Marathon Results

Kipchoge, 34, skipped Berlin, the world’s fastest marathon for its ideal weather and pancake-flat course, to try and become the first person to break two hours in a marathon in a special event in Austria in October. Vienna will not be record-eligible, though, with pacers set to come in and out of the event.

When Kipchoge took 78 seconds off the world record last year, he also made his argument as the greatest runner in history. He is on the longest winning streak in modern marathoning — 10 straight victories dating to 2014.

But Kipchoge’s success on the track — a world title and two Olympic 5000m medals — pales in comparison to Bekele. The Ethiopian owns eight combined Olympic and world titles between the 5000m and 10,000m, plus world records at both distances.

And Bekele now owns two of the seven fastest marathons in history.

But this one came from out of nowhere. Bekele’s other top marathon time — 2:03:03 — came in Berlin, but way back in 2016. He failed to finish two marathons in 2017 and another in 2018. His last full race at 26.2 miles was at the April 2018 London Marathon, where he was sixth in 2:08:53.

Ethiopian Ashete Bekere won the Berlin women’s race in 2:20:14. Pre-race favorite Gladys Cherono of Kenya dropped out between the 19th and 22nd miles. American Sara Hall joined a deep group of U.S. Olympic hopefuls by finishing fifth in 2:22:16, taking 4:04 off her personal best.

The fall marathon season continues in Chicago on Oct. 13, featuring Mo Farah and Galen Rupp.

MORE: World championships women’s marathon a race of attrition

2019 Berlin Marathon results

By OlympicTalkSep 29, 2019, 8:38 AM EDT
2019 Berlin Marathon top finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. ..

Men
1. Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) – 2:01:41
2. Birhanu Legese (ETH) — 2:02:48
3. Sisay Lemma (ETH) — 2:03:36
4. Jonathan Korir (KEN) — 2:06:45
5. Felix Kandie (KEN) — 2:08:07
6. Yohanes Gebregergish (ERI) — 2:08:26
7. Dong Guojian (CHN) — 2:08:28
8. Bethwel Yegon (KEN) — 2:08:35
9. Kenta Murayama (JPN) — 2:08:56
10. Abel Kipchumba (KEN) — 2:09:39

Women
1. Ashete Bekere (ETH) — 2:20:14
2. Mare Dibaba (ETH) — 2:20:21
3. Sally Chepyego (KEN) — 2:21:06
4. Helen Tola (ETH) — 2:21:36
5. Sara Hall (USA) — 2:22:16
6. Melat Kejeta (GER) — 2:23:57
7. Sally Kipyego (USA) — 2:25:10
8. Haftamnesh Tesfay (ETH) — 2:26:50
9. Martina Strahl (SUI) — 2:31:24
10. Nina Lauwaert (BEL) — 2:31:25

Wheelchair Men
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:28:09
2. David Weir (GBR) — 1:31:45
3. Brent Lakatos (CAN) — 1:31:46
4. Hiroki Nishida (JPN) — 1:31:46
5. Ernst van Dyk (RSA) — 1:31:48

Wheelchair Women
1. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:38:07
2. Amanda McGrory (USA) — 1:42:05
3. Madison De Rozario (BRA) — 1:42:09
4. Aline Dos Santos Rocha (BRA) — 1:42:16
5. Jade Jones (GBR) — 1:43:06

MORE: World championships women’s marathon a race of attrition

