Christian Coleman out of world championships 200m

New world 100m champion Christian Coleman will not attempt the sprint double at the world championships after all, citing soreness after Saturday night’s final in pulling out of the 200m before first-round heats Sunday.

It ends hope of a potential showdown with rival Noah Lyles.

“After you run a PR, you just take your body to somewhere you haven’t been, I was just kind of feeling just a little sore,” Coleman said on NBC on Sunday after winning the 100m in 9.76 seconds. “We just thought it was best to not go out here and try and push my body.”

Coleman was not on the start list for the heats, which do include three Americans — the world No. 1 Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Rodney Rowe.

It’s not a huge surprise given Coleman won the 100m title on Saturday night, making the 200m a quick turnaround. Lyles decided before the USATF Outdoor Championships in July to also stick to one individual event, the 200m, despite the fact he beat Coleman in a 100m in May.

Coleman ranks ninth in the world this year in the 200m, .41 slower than Lyles’ 2019 leading time of 19.50. Coleman took second to Lyles at USATF Outdoors, 19.78 to 20.02.

Coleman and Lyles are expected to be part of the U.S. 4x100m relay team later at worlds. Both are also expected to attempt the 100m-200m double at the Tokyo Olympics, where the schedule is more favorable to attempt it than at worlds.

A runner must finish in the top three in each individual event at the Olympic trials to make it possible.

