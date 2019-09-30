TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

World No. 3 400m runner forced to 200m at worlds due to testosterone rule

By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Noah Lyles, eyed by Usain Bolt, Michael Johnson, set for spotlight of world championships 200m final Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dafne Schippers out of world championships 200m Mother’s Day: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Allyson Felix win historic golds at world champs

Niger’s Aminatou Seyni, the third-fastest female 400m runner this year, said she could not compete in the event at the world championships due to the IAAF’s new testosterone cap for women’s events between the 400m and mile, according to multiple reports.

Seyni, after advancing through the 200m first round on Monday, confirmed she entered the shorter race because she was barred from the 400m, according to reports.

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene this season by taking 1.5 seconds off her 400m personal best. She clocked 49.19 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, on July 5, a time bettered this year only by Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and 2017 World silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser.

Seyni is not as accomplished in the 200m, going into worlds ranked 50th in that event. She did win her 200m heat in a national record 22.58, the sixth-fastest time overall for the first round, to reach Tuesday’s semifinals.

The IAAF’s new testosterone rule is also keeping all three Rio Olympic 800m medalists out of that event at worlds, including two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya. Semenya is appealing the rule to a Swiss court after losing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The IAAF rule states that an athlete with a difference of sexual development must reduce her blood testosterone level to below five nmol/L for a continuous period of at least six months before being eligible to compete. The IAAF in announcing the rule in April 2018 said that no female would have serum levels of natural testosterone at five nmol/L or above unless she had a difference of sexual development or a tumor.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Noah Lyles, eyed by Usain Bolt, Michael Johnson, set for spotlight of world championships 200m final

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

World No. 3 400m runner forced to 200m at worlds due to testosterone rule Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dafne Schippers out of world championships 200m Mother’s Day: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Allyson Felix win historic golds at world champs

The time has finally come for Noah Lyles to seize his gold medal.

The American is the overwhelming favorite in the world championships 200m final on Tuesday (NBCSN, 3:40 p.m. ET) after posting the fastest time in Monday’s semifinals.

“Trying to make a point,” Lyles told Lewis Johnson on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA after clocking 19.86 seconds, one day after being edged into second place in his first-round heat. “A lot of people thought I was out for the count [after the first round].”

Lyles, who shows off Dragon Ball Z-inspired silver hair and hides his one tattoo under his uniform (the word “ICON” on his side), has lost just one meet since finishing fourth at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials out of high school. He owns the eight fastest times in this Olympic cycle of the eight men in the final in Doha.

But Lyles has never competed in a race of this magnitude. After missing the Rio Olympic team by .09, he also missed the 2017 World Championships due to a torn right hamstring.

He watched the 2017 World 200m final from his Florida home. Surprise winner Ramil Guliyev of Turkey clocked 20.09 seconds, the slowest winning time since 2003. Lyles had recorded 19.90 in May 2017, the race where he tore that hamstring.

He should go much faster on Tuesday. This season, Lyles became the first man to break 19.8 in the 200m on five separate occasions. Only Lyles and Usain Bolt had done it four times in one year.

Lyles’ fastest time this year — a 19.50 on July 5 — came with no tailwind and made him the fourth-fastest ma in history. It had pundits talking about the two hallowed numbers in the event — 19.32 (Michael Johnson‘s then-world record from the 1996 Olympics, which remains the American record) and 19.19 (Bolt’s world record).

Lyles “is the only American I’ve seen that I believe can surpass 19.32,” Johnson tweeted on July 28, when Lyles won the U.S. 200m title in 19.78 into a headwind. “However he’s probably more appropriately focusing on 19.19!!!”

Maybe so. A month after nationals, Lyles broke a Bolt meet record in Paris and Instagrammed, “Bolt who?” The accompanying photo had Lyles holding an index finger to his mouth in a shushing gesture.

In a summer that has seen two of Michael Phelps‘ three world records fall, what does Bolt think of the similarly charismatic American who could be gunning for his world record in his trademark event?

“Last season he was doing a lot of good things, this season he has started off good,” Bolt said in July, according to The New York Times. “But as I said, it all comes down to the championship. Is he confident to come into a race after running three races and show up? For me he has shown that he has talent, but when the championship comes, we will see what happens.”

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dafne Schippers out of world championships 200m

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Noah Lyles, eyed by Usain Bolt, Michael Johnson, set for spotlight of world championships 200m final World No. 3 400m runner forced to 200m at worlds due to testosterone rule Mother’s Day: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Allyson Felix win historic golds at world champs

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the freshly crowned world 100m champion, and Dafne Schippers, the two-time reigning world 200m champion, both withdrew before the 200m that began with heats at the world championships in Doha on Monday.

Neither absence was a surprise.

The Jamaican Fraser-Pryce withdrew after storming to her fourth world 100m title on Sunday night. A turnaround to start the 200m the following day is a tough ask. Men’s 100m champ Christian Coleman similarly withdrew before the men’s 200m heats on Sunday.

The Dutchwoman Schippers reached Sunday’s 100m final but did not contest it, suffering an adductor problem in the earlier semifinals, according to the IAAF.

While Fraser-Pryce and Schippers combined to win the last three world titles at 200m, they rank Nos. 7 and 13 in the world this year in the event. The 200m also lacks 2017 World silver medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire and the fastest woman in the world this year, Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who is only doing the 400m at worlds because of the schedule.

The favorites in the 200m (the final is Wednesday) are Brit Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson. The top-ranked American this year is Anglerne Annelus, who is seeded fourth.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!