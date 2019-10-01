TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Kirani James returns from Graves’ disease, inspired by Gail Devers

By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
A familiar sprinter popped up as the fastest qualifier into Wednesday’s 400m semifinals at the world championships: Grenada’s Kirani James.

James, who in 2012 became his small island nation’s first Olympic medalist (it was gold), has hardly been seen in competition since taking silver in Rio behind world-record-breaker Wayde van Niekerk.

That’s because he was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes an overactive thyroid. James learned of it after the April 2017 Drake Relays, when he finished sixth in his slowest final time in nine years. James said afterward that he wasn’t injured or fatigued, but he soon learned what was really wrong after a series of tests.

“What was the worst point? When I wasn’t feeling like me,” James said after Tuesday’s first-round heats in Doha, where he clocked 44.94, off his personal best of 43.74. “It’s a strange feeling because nobody knows your body better than yourself. When your body is telling you something, it’s like, OK, something’s wrong.”

Upon the diagnosis, James’ coach at the University of Alabama (where he ran collegiately) instantly thought of two-time Olympic 100m champion Gail Devers. Devers was diagnosed in the early 1990s. It was reportedly so dire that Devers, during radioactive iodine treatment, was reduced to crawling from room to room. Devers came back to make four more Olympic teams, including those 100m golds in 1992 and 1996.

“If she can get back, then we just have to follow a plan,” James said.

James did not mention any treatment other than medication he takes every morning and that he is at the end of a two-year cycle. The disease saps energy and causes weight loss. James then had to gain weight in treatment — he went from a race weight of 175 pounds up to 200 before dropping back down.

“Essentially what I had was a hyperactive thyroid. Only way you can [treat it] is kill off the thyroid,” he said. “It kind of goes from overproducing to zero, and then you have to take medication to balance it off. It takes a while for the medication to reach a certain level it’s supposed to. It’s kind of balancing off right now.”

James snuck into these world championships by posting a qualifying time in a small meet in Spain on Sept. 6, the very last day to become eligible. It was his first race since July 21, 2018 after he missed the 2017 Worlds with the disease.

James is seeded seventh at the world championships with a best time this season 1.02 seconds slower than world leader Michael Norman. But, for what it’s worth, he was faster than Norman and the other favorite, U.S. champion Fred Kerley, in Tuesday’s heats.

James is the lone Olympic 400m medalist entered at worlds. Other champions van Niekerk and LaShawn Merritt have also been sidelined for most of this Olympic cycle.

“Our event is so volatile where there is so much turnover of athletes,” James said, noting he was the only 2012 Olympic finalist to make the 2016 Olympic final. “It shows you how crazy our event is. My aim is to be consistent and not try to compare myself to a lot of the guys.”

James said he’s essentially cured but is on lifetime medication.

“I just have to try to be realistic and know that the next round is going to be even tougher,” he said, looking ahead to the semifinals and, potentially, the final.

NBC Olympics senior researcher Alex Azzi contributed to this report from Doha.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

‘Snow Pass’ to live stream winter sports events on NBC Sports Gold

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
The NBC Sports Gold “Snow Pass” returns for the 2019-20 winter sports season with 900 hours of competition from October through March, available for purchase here for $69.99.

The Snow Pass streams Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping and snowboarding events, including every remaining stop of the World Cup season for each sport.

The World Cup Alpine skiing season starts in three weeks with the traditional opening giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria, expected to feature U.S. Olympic champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety.

MORE: Figure

Snow Pass Schedule

ALPINE SKIING
Soelden, AUT Oct. 26 – 27
Levi, FIN Nov. 23 – 24
Killington, USA Nov. 30 – Dec. 1
Lake Louise, CAN Nov. 30 – Dec. 1
Beaver Creek, USA Dec. 6 – 8
Lake Louise, CAN Dec. 6 – 8
St. Mortiz, SUI Dec. 14 – 15
Val d’Isere, FRA Dec. 14 – 15
Courchevel, FRA Dec. 17
Val Gardena, ITA Dec. 20 – 21
Val d’Isere, FRA Dec. 21 – 22
Alta Badia, ITA Dec. 22 – 23
Lienz, AUT Dec. 28 – 29
Bormio, ITA Dec. 28 – 29
Zagreb, CRO Jan. 4 – 5
Madonna, ITA Jan. 8
Zauchensee, AUT Jan. 11 – 12
Adelboden, SUI Jan. 11 – 12
Flachau, AUT Jan. 14
Wengen, SUI Jan. 17 – 19
Sestriere, ITA Jan. 18 – 19
Kitzbuhel, AUT Jan. 24 – 26
Bansko, BUL Jan. 25 – 26
Schladming, AUT Jan. 28
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, GER Feb. 1 – 2
Rosa Khutor, RUS Feb. 1 – 2
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, GER Feb. 8 – 9
Chamonix, FRA Feb. 8 – 9
Yanqing, CHN Feb. 15 – 16
Maribor, SLO Feb. 15 – 16
Crans Montana, SUI Feb. 22 – 23
Yuzawa Naeba, JPN Feb. 22 – 23
La Thuile, ITA Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Hinterstoder, AUT Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Ofterschwang, GER Mar. 7 – 8
Kvitfjell, NOR Mar. 7 – 8
Stockholm, SWE Mar. 10
Are, SWE Mar. 13 – 14
Kranjska Gora, SLO Mar. 14 – 15
Cortina, ITA Mar. 18 – 22
 
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Ruka, FIN Nov. 29 – Dec. 1
Lillehammer, NOR Dec. 7 – 8
Davos, SUI Dec. 14 – 15
Planica, SLO Dec. 21 – 22
Tour de Ski Dec. 28 – Jan. 5
Dresden, GER Jan. 11 – 12
Nove Mesto, CZE Jan. 18 – 19
Oberstdorf, GER Jan. 25 – 26
Falun, SWE Feb. 8 – 9
Ostersund, SWE Feb. 15 – 16
Are, SWE Feb. 18
Storlien-Merakar, SWE/NOR Feb. 20
Trondheim, NOR Feb. 22 – 23
Lahti, FIN Feb. 29 – Mar 1
Drammen, NOR Mar. 4
Oslo, NOR Mar. 7 – 8
Quebec, CAN Mar. 14 – 15
Minneapolis, USA Mar. 17
Canmore, CAN Mar. 20 – 22
 
FREESTYLE SKIING
Modena, ITA Nov. 3
Stubai, AUT Nov. 23
Val Thorens, FRA Dec. 6 – 7
Ruka, FIN Dec. 7
Copper Mountain, USA Dec. 13
Montafion, AUT Dec. 14
Beijing, CHN Dec. 14
Thaiwoo, CHN Dec. 14 – 15
Arosa, SUI Dec. 17
Secret Garden, CHN Dec. 21
Atlanta, USA Dec. 21
Innichen, ITA Dec. 21 – 22
Changchun, CHN Dec. 21 – 22
Font Romeu, FRA Jan. 11
St. Petersburg, RUS Jan. 18
Nakiska, CAN Jan. 18
Seiser Alm, ITA Jan. 18
Tremblant, CAN Jan. 25
Moscow, RUS Jan. 25
Idre Fjall, SWE Jan. 25 – 26
Mammoth, USA Jan. 31 – Feb. 1
Calgary, CAN Feb. 1
Megeve, FRA Feb. 1
Deer Valley, USA Feb. 6 – 8
Feldberg, GER Feb. 8 – 9
Calgary, CAN Feb. 14 – 15
Tbliisi, GEO Feb. 15
Lake Tazawako, JPN Feb. 22
Raubichi, BLR Feb. 22
Sunny Valley, RUS Feb. 23
Shymbulak, KAZ Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Krasnoyarsk, RUS Mar. 7 – 8
Idre Fjall, SWE Mar. 14 – 15
Veysonnaz, SUI Mar. 14
Silvaplana, SUI Mar. 21
 
SNOWBOARDING
Modena, ITA Nov. 2
Bannoye, RUS Dec. 7 – 8
Montafon, AUT Dec. 13
Copper Mountain, USA Dec. 14
Beijing, CHN Dec. 14
Cortina, ITA Dec. 14
Carezza, ITA Dec. 19
Atlanta, USA Dec. 20 – 21
Cervinia, ITA Dec. 21
Lackenhof, AUT Jan. 5 – 6
Scuol, SUI Jan. 11
Bad Gastein, AUT Jan. 14 – 15
Laax, SUI Jan. 17 – 18
Rogla, SLO Jan. 18
Seiser Alm, ITA Jan. 23
Big White, CAN Jan. 25 – 26
Piancavallo, ITA Jan. 25 – 26
Mammoth, USA Jan. 31 – Feb. 1
Feldberg, GER Feb. 1 – 2
Calgary, CAN Feb. 15 – 16
PyeongChang, KOR Feb. 22
Blue Mountain, CAN Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Sierra Nevada, ESP Mar. 7
Winterberg, GER Mar. 14 – 15
Veysonnaz, SUI Mar. 15
Spindleruv, CZE Mar. 21
 
NORDIC COMBINED
Ruka, FIN Nov. 29 – Dec. 1
Lillehammer, NOR Dec. 7 – 8
Ramsau, AUT Dec. 21 – 22
Val de Fiemme, ITA Jan. 10 – 12
Oberstdorf, GER Jan. 25 – 26
Seefeld, AUT Jan. 31 – Feb. 2
Otepaa, EST Feb. 8 – 9
Trondheim, NOR Feb. 22 – 23
Lahti, FIN Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Oslo, NOR Mar. 7
Schonach, GER Mar. 14 – 15
SKI JUMPING
Wisla, POL Nov. 22 – 24
Ruka, FIN Nov. 29 – Dec. 1
Nizhny Tagil, RUS Dec. 6 – 8
Lillehammer, NOR Dec. 7 – 8
Klingenthal, GER Dec. 13 – 15
Engelberg, SUI Dec. 20 – 22
Four Hills Tournament Dec. 28 – Jan. 6
Val di Fiemme, ITA Jan. 10 – 12
Sapporo, JPN Jan. 11 – 12
Zao, JPN Jan. 17 – 19
Titisee-Neustadt, GER Jan. 17 – 19
Zakopane, POL Jan. 24 – 26
Rasnov, ROU Jan. 25 – 26
Sapporo, JPN Jan. 31 – Feb. 2
Oberstdorf, GER Feb. 1 – 2
Willingen, GER Feb. 7 – 9
Hinzenbach, AUT Feb. 8 – 9
Bad Mitterndorf, AUT Feb. 14 – 16
Rasnov, ROU Feb. 21 – 22
Ljubno, SLO Feb. 22 – 23
Lahti, FIN Feb. 28 – Mar. 1
Oslo, NOR Mar. 6 – 8
Lillehammer, NOR Mar. 9 – 10
Trondheim, NOR Mar. 11 – 12
Vikersund, NOR Mar. 13 – 15
Nizhny Tagil, RUS Mar. 14 – 15
Planica, SLO Mar. 19 – 22
Chaikovsky, RUS Mar. 21 – 22

BIATHLON
Ostersund, SWE Nov. 30 – Dec. 8
Hochfilzen, AUT Dec. 13 – 15
Le Grand Bornand, FRA Dec. 19 – 22
Oberhof, GER Jan. 9 – 12
Ruhpolding, GER Jan. 15 – 19
Pokljuka, SLO Jan. 23 – 26
WSC Anterselva, ITA Feb. 13 – 23
Nove Mesto, CZE Mar. 5 – 8
Kontiolahti, FIN Mar. 12 – 15
Oslo, NOR Mar. 20 – 22

Schedules are subject to change.

Alberto Salazar, track coach and marathon champion, gets four-year doping ban

Alberto Salazar
Getty Images
Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Renowned track coach Alberto Salazar, who trained four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, along with a gold medalist and other top contenders at this week’s world championships, has been kicked out of the competition after being handed a four-year ban in a case long pursued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

USADA said in a news release early Tuesday that an arbitration panel decided on the four-year penalty for Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown for, among other violations, possessing and trafficking testosterone while training top runners at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP).

Brown did consulting work for the NOP and was a personal physician for some of the runners.

Among the seven runners listed as members of Salazar’s team are Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who won the 10,000m on Saturday night, and is entered to run later this week in the 1500m; and Donavan Brazier and Clayton Murphy of the U.S., each scheduled to run the 800m final Tuesday.

The USADA ban went into effect Monday, and track’s governing body, the IAAF, moved quickly to revoke Salazar’s credential for the final six days in Doha. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees anti-doping in track, was preparing to notify the Salazar athletes that they could not associate with their coach because of his ban.

In a statement released by NOP, Salazar said he was shocked by the arbitration outcome, and that he would appeal. He said throughout a six-year investigation, he and his athletes “endured unjust, unethical and highly damaging treatment from the USADA.”

“The Oregon Project has never and will never permit doping,” Salazar said.

Hassan released a statement saying she was aware of the USADA investigation when she joined Salazar’s team “and have always had a clean conscience, knowing we are being monitored to the absolute fullest by USADA and” the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“I am saddened by the timing of USADA as it brings my championship out of balance,” she said.

The existence of the long-running USADA investigation became public after a 2015 report by BBC and ProPublica that detailed some of Salazar’s practices, which included use of testosterone gel and infusions of a supplement called L-carnitine that, when mixed with insulin, can greatly enhance athletic performance.

Distance runner Kara Goucher and a former NOP coach, Steve Magness, were among the witnesses who provided evidence for the case. USADA said it received information from 30 witnesses. Goucher left NOP in 2011, and in the ProPublica piece, she called Salazar a “sort of a win-at-all-costs person and it’s hurting the sport.”

Farah, who runs for Britain, worked with the Nike Oregon Project while he was racking up six world and four Olympic titles. During that period, UK Athletics did its own investigation into Salazar and gave Farah the OK to continue working with him. Farah parted ways with Salazar in 2017, saying he wanted to move back home.

On Tuesday, Farah released a statement saying he has “no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line.”

Salazar also coached two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp of the U.S., who in the past has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The 61-year-old Cuban born coach was a college star at Oregon, who went on to win four major marathon titles, in New York and Boston, from 1980-82.

USADA’s dogged pursuit of him in a difficult case that never directly implicated any of his athletes was a reminder of how track’s doping issues stretch well beyond the Russian scandal that has overtaken the sport over the last several years. The other four Salazar athletes in Doha this week are from Ethiopia (Yomif Kejelcha), Germany (Konstanze Klosterhalfen) and the United States (Jessica Hull and Craig Engels).

USADA said it relied on more than 2,000 exhibits between the two cases and that proceedings included nearly 5,800 pages of transcripts.

“The athletes in these cases found the courage to speak out and ultimately exposed the truth,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. “While acting in connection with the Nike Oregon Project, Mr. Salazar and Dr. Brown demonstrated that winning was more important than the health and wellbeing of the athletes they were sworn to protect.”

MORE: Top 400m runner forced to 200m at worlds due to testosterone rule

