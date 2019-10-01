TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Noah Lyles, after hardest moments, wins world 200m on triple gold medal day for U.S.

By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

‘Snow Pass’ to live stream winter sports events on NBC Sports Gold Kirani James returns from Graves’ disease, inspired by Gail Devers Alberto Salazar Alberto Salazar, track coach and marathon champion, gets four-year doping ban

Noah Lyles made it look so easy the last two seasons, his victories so predictable that pre-race fodder focused not on his competition, but on his socks, his hair and which dance he would perform in celebration afterward.

When Lyles spoke after winning the world 200m title in his global championships debut on Tuesday night, the 22-year-old told a very different story.

“The last three weeks was actually some of the hardest moments of my career. … I felt like I went through the wilderness,” he said after winning in 19.83 seconds in Doha, after training and competing in Europe and then the Qatari capital since early September. “I was isolated from my home, from family. It was just training and eating and sleeping and doing it in another country where people don’t speak your language.”

That is a powerful statement given the life of Lyles, one of three Americans to earn gold on Tuesday. The others were Donavan Brazier, the first U.S. 800m runner to win a world title (and in American record time) and Sam Kendricks, a repeat pole vault champion.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Lyles was hospitalized as a young child with chronic asthma. He was in tears as a high school freshman, worried that in four years he would be kicked off a college track team because he would fail academically (Lyles is open that he was diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder and dyslexia and in remedial school classes). He cried again in 2017, when a torn hamstring kept him out of the USATF Outdoor Championships and thus out of the world championships, where he would have been a medal favorite.

Then on Sept. 8, Lyles tweeted that he had been homesick but felt loved for his family sent a care package. Four days later, mom Keisha Caine Bishop tweeted, “When one of your children is homesick in Europe and can’t come home, what do you do? Fly to them with homemade food, gifts, socks and love!”

Adversity was not part of Lyles’ story this season going into Doha. He has lost just once since finishing fourth at the 2016 Olympic trials coming out of high school (he turned pro rather than enroll at the University of Florida). He went into Tuesday’s final with the eight fastest times of the eight men in the field.

Yet difficulty was on his mind before the race, when he spoke with Bishop and his brother, fellow pro sprinter Josephus Lyles, to conclude his longest track season.

“Me and my mom, we sat down and we talked about the journey we’ve had,” he said. “We knew that this was it. This is where we were going to prove that we have the spirit, that we have the emotion, that we have the physical toughness to get through this long journey.”

The test came around the curve. In a surprise, Lyles trailed Brit Adam Gemili halfway through the race. He summoned not the flash of power associated with his silver hair (an homage to Dragon Ball Z character Goku), but instead muscled a more prolonged move into the lead. He held off Canadian Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse by .12. Ecuador’s Alex Quinonez took bronze.

“I knew I could swing off and grab that momentum,” Lyles said. “No matter where I was in the race, I will always be able to come back because I’ve been in last place, and I’ve grabbed the win.”

He did, in his slowest time in 10 meets dating to May 2018.

“Closer than I thought it was going to be,” said Lyles, who all year has reminded himself that he would be world champion, either by phone notes or, every day after practice, hitting his car window and repeating, “I’m going to be world champion,” as music blasted, he reportedly told the BBC after Tuesday’s win.

Lyles also revealed that he wanted to run 19.3 seconds, taking his personal best down from 19.5 and perhaps breaking Michael Johnson‘s American record 19.32 from the Atlanta Olympics. And moving closer to Usain Bolt‘s world record of 19.19.

“People are trying to say they want you to run a world record. You’re just trying to win a gold medal,” Lyles said. “This season was probably not my hardest season physically, but my hardest season mentally.”

Lyles, who lacks no charisma or confidence with the word “ICON” tattooed on his side, could not wrap his head around the accomplishment.

“It’s like something you’ve imagined so many times in your head,” he said, “that once you actually achieve it, it’s like, I thought we already did this.”

He also would not allay hype for next year, when Lyles and world 100m champion Christian Coleman are both expected to race the 100m and the 200m, looking to succeed Bolt in pulling off the Olympic sprint double. Lyles said he can still improve, notably in his start and top-end speed.

Around the time of Lyles’ win, Bolt’s Instagram story published a black background with these words in white: “Usain Bolt Who???” That conjured memories of a Lyles Instagram story from late August, when he broke a Bolt meet record and posted an image of himself holding his index finger to his mouth in a shushing gesture with the caption, “Meet Record Bolt who?” Perhaps a little more motivation for 10 months from now.

“On the right day with the right conditions and the right training,” Lyles said, “hopefully a world record will pop up.”

In other Tuesday finals, Brazier broke a 34-year-old American record to become the first U.S. 800m runner to win a world title. Brazier, who clocked 1:42.34 to take .26 off Johnny Gray‘s mark, moved to the lead with 300 meters to go and stretched it out to 1.13 seconds over silver medalist Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Brazier goes into the Olympic year looking to become the first American to win an Olympic 800m title since Dave Wottle did so wearing a hat in Munich in 1972. Brazier, 22, may have to fend with the return of double Olympic champion and world-record holder David Rudisha, who hasn’t competed in more than a year, partly due to injury.

“I look up to my idol Muhammad Ali, and he won his first world championship at 22 years old,” Brazier told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN. Brazier runs for the Nike Oregon Project, whose founder, Alberto Salazar, was on Monday banned four years in a doping case. Brazier, who has a clean record, is coached by Pete Julian, not Salazar.

Kendricks repeated as world champion in the pole vault by clearing 5.97 meters and beating Louisiana-raised Swedish 19-year-old Mondo Duplantis on prior misses. Next year, the first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve will look to better his Rio Olympic finish of third.

Worlds continue Wednesday, highlighted by Rio Olympic champion Omar McLeod in the final rounds of the 110m hurdles.

In non-finals Tuesday, the one-two finishers from the USATF Outdoor Championships, Shakima Wimbley and Kendall Ellis, were eliminated in the 400m semifinals. Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, undefeated for two years, and 2017 World gold and silver medalists Phyllis Francis of the U.S. and Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain reached Thursday’s final.

The women’s 200m final on Wednesday will include none of the reigning Olympic or world medalists. Rio Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was the latest to withdraw before Tuesday’s semifinals, reportedly with an Achilles injury after she placed fourth in the 100m on Sunday. Brit Dina Asher-Smith, the fastest in the world last year, is an overwhelming favorite given nobody else in the final ranked in the top 13 in the world in 2018.

NBC Olympics senior researcher Alex Azzi contributed to this report from Doha.

MORE: Kirani James, after barely competing for 3 years, returns to worlds

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

‘Snow Pass’ to live stream winter sports events on NBC Sports Gold

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBC Sports Gold “Snow Pass” returns for the 2019-20 winter sports season with 900 hours of competition from October through March, available for purchase here for $69.99.

The Snow Pass streams Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping and snowboarding events, including every remaining stop of the World Cup season for each sport.

The World Cup Alpine skiing season starts in three weeks with the traditional opening giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria, expected to feature U.S. Olympic champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety.

MORE: Figure

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Snow Pass Schedule

ALPINE SKIING
Soelden, AUT Oct. 26 – 27
Levi, FIN Nov. 23 – 24
Killington, USA Nov. 30 – Dec. 1
Lake Louise, CAN Nov. 30 – Dec. 1
Beaver Creek, USA Dec. 6 – 8
Lake Louise, CAN Dec. 6 – 8
St. Mortiz, SUI Dec. 14 – 15
Val d’Isere, FRA Dec. 14 – 15
Courchevel, FRA Dec. 17
Val Gardena, ITA Dec. 20 – 21
Val d’Isere, FRA Dec. 21 – 22
Alta Badia, ITA Dec. 22 – 23
Lienz, AUT Dec. 28 – 29
Bormio, ITA Dec. 28 – 29
Zagreb, CRO Jan. 4 – 5
Madonna, ITA Jan. 8
Zauchensee, AUT Jan. 11 – 12
Adelboden, SUI Jan. 11 – 12
Flachau, AUT Jan. 14
Wengen, SUI Jan. 17 – 19
Sestriere, ITA Jan. 18 – 19
Kitzbuhel, AUT Jan. 24 – 26
Bansko, BUL Jan. 25 – 26
Schladming, AUT Jan. 28
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, GER Feb. 1 – 2
Rosa Khutor, RUS Feb. 1 – 2
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, GER Feb. 8 – 9
Chamonix, FRA Feb. 8 – 9
Yanqing, CHN Feb. 15 – 16
Maribor, SLO Feb. 15 – 16
Crans Montana, SUI Feb. 22 – 23
Yuzawa Naeba, JPN Feb. 22 – 23
La Thuile, ITA Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Hinterstoder, AUT Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Ofterschwang, GER Mar. 7 – 8
Kvitfjell, NOR Mar. 7 – 8
Stockholm, SWE Mar. 10
Are, SWE Mar. 13 – 14
Kranjska Gora, SLO Mar. 14 – 15
Cortina, ITA Mar. 18 – 22
 
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Ruka, FIN Nov. 29 – Dec. 1
Lillehammer, NOR Dec. 7 – 8
Davos, SUI Dec. 14 – 15
Planica, SLO Dec. 21 – 22
Tour de Ski Dec. 28 – Jan. 5
Dresden, GER Jan. 11 – 12
Nove Mesto, CZE Jan. 18 – 19
Oberstdorf, GER Jan. 25 – 26
Falun, SWE Feb. 8 – 9
Ostersund, SWE Feb. 15 – 16
Are, SWE Feb. 18
Storlien-Merakar, SWE/NOR Feb. 20
Trondheim, NOR Feb. 22 – 23
Lahti, FIN Feb. 29 – Mar 1
Drammen, NOR Mar. 4
Oslo, NOR Mar. 7 – 8
Quebec, CAN Mar. 14 – 15
Minneapolis, USA Mar. 17
Canmore, CAN Mar. 20 – 22
 
FREESTYLE SKIING
Modena, ITA Nov. 3
Stubai, AUT Nov. 23
Val Thorens, FRA Dec. 6 – 7
Ruka, FIN Dec. 7
Copper Mountain, USA Dec. 13
Montafion, AUT Dec. 14
Beijing, CHN Dec. 14
Thaiwoo, CHN Dec. 14 – 15
Arosa, SUI Dec. 17
Secret Garden, CHN Dec. 21
Atlanta, USA Dec. 21
Innichen, ITA Dec. 21 – 22
Changchun, CHN Dec. 21 – 22
Font Romeu, FRA Jan. 11
St. Petersburg, RUS Jan. 18
Nakiska, CAN Jan. 18
Seiser Alm, ITA Jan. 18
Tremblant, CAN Jan. 25
Moscow, RUS Jan. 25
Idre Fjall, SWE Jan. 25 – 26
Mammoth, USA Jan. 31 – Feb. 1
Calgary, CAN Feb. 1
Megeve, FRA Feb. 1
Deer Valley, USA Feb. 6 – 8
Feldberg, GER Feb. 8 – 9
Calgary, CAN Feb. 14 – 15
Tbliisi, GEO Feb. 15
Lake Tazawako, JPN Feb. 22
Raubichi, BLR Feb. 22
Sunny Valley, RUS Feb. 23
Shymbulak, KAZ Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Krasnoyarsk, RUS Mar. 7 – 8
Idre Fjall, SWE Mar. 14 – 15
Veysonnaz, SUI Mar. 14
Silvaplana, SUI Mar. 21
 
SNOWBOARDING
Modena, ITA Nov. 2
Bannoye, RUS Dec. 7 – 8
Montafon, AUT Dec. 13
Copper Mountain, USA Dec. 14
Beijing, CHN Dec. 14
Cortina, ITA Dec. 14
Carezza, ITA Dec. 19
Atlanta, USA Dec. 20 – 21
Cervinia, ITA Dec. 21
Lackenhof, AUT Jan. 5 – 6
Scuol, SUI Jan. 11
Bad Gastein, AUT Jan. 14 – 15
Laax, SUI Jan. 17 – 18
Rogla, SLO Jan. 18
Seiser Alm, ITA Jan. 23
Big White, CAN Jan. 25 – 26
Piancavallo, ITA Jan. 25 – 26
Mammoth, USA Jan. 31 – Feb. 1
Feldberg, GER Feb. 1 – 2
Calgary, CAN Feb. 15 – 16
PyeongChang, KOR Feb. 22
Blue Mountain, CAN Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Sierra Nevada, ESP Mar. 7
Winterberg, GER Mar. 14 – 15
Veysonnaz, SUI Mar. 15
Spindleruv, CZE Mar. 21
 
NORDIC COMBINED
Ruka, FIN Nov. 29 – Dec. 1
Lillehammer, NOR Dec. 7 – 8
Ramsau, AUT Dec. 21 – 22
Val de Fiemme, ITA Jan. 10 – 12
Oberstdorf, GER Jan. 25 – 26
Seefeld, AUT Jan. 31 – Feb. 2
Otepaa, EST Feb. 8 – 9
Trondheim, NOR Feb. 22 – 23
Lahti, FIN Feb. 29 – Mar. 1
Oslo, NOR Mar. 7
Schonach, GER Mar. 14 – 15
 
SKI JUMPING
Wisla, POL Nov. 22 – 24
Ruka, FIN Nov. 29 – Dec. 1
Nizhny Tagil, RUS Dec. 6 – 8
Lillehammer, NOR Dec. 7 – 8
Klingenthal, GER Dec. 13 – 15
Engelberg, SUI Dec. 20 – 22
Four Hills Tournament Dec. 28 – Jan. 6
Val di Fiemme, ITA Jan. 10 – 12
Sapporo, JPN Jan. 11 – 12
Zao, JPN Jan. 17 – 19
Titisee-Neustadt, GER Jan. 17 – 19
Zakopane, POL Jan. 24 – 26
Rasnov, ROU Jan. 25 – 26
Sapporo, JPN Jan. 31 – Feb. 2
Oberstdorf, GER Feb. 1 – 2
Willingen, GER Feb. 7 – 9
Hinzenbach, AUT Feb. 8 – 9
Bad Mitterndorf, AUT Feb. 14 – 16
Rasnov, ROU Feb. 21 – 22
Ljubno, SLO Feb. 22 – 23
Lahti, FIN Feb. 28 – Mar. 1
Oslo, NOR Mar. 6 – 8
Lillehammer, NOR Mar. 9 – 10
Trondheim, NOR Mar. 11 – 12
Vikersund, NOR Mar. 13 – 15
Nizhny Tagil, RUS Mar. 14 – 15
Planica, SLO Mar. 19 – 22
Chaikovsky, RUS Mar. 21 – 22
 
BIATHLON
Ostersund, SWE Nov. 30 – Dec. 8
Hochfilzen, AUT Dec. 13 – 15
Le Grand Bornand, FRA Dec. 19 – 22
Oberhof, GER Jan. 9 – 12
Ruhpolding, GER Jan. 15 – 19
Pokljuka, SLO Jan. 23 – 26
WSC Anterselva, ITA Feb. 13 – 23
Nove Mesto, CZE Mar. 5 – 8
Kontiolahti, FIN Mar. 12 – 15
Oslo, NOR Mar. 20 – 22

Schedules are subject to change.

Kirani James returns from Graves’ disease, inspired by Gail Devers

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Noah Lyles, after hardest moments, wins world 200m on triple gold medal day for U.S. ‘Snow Pass’ to live stream winter sports events on NBC Sports Gold Alberto Salazar Alberto Salazar, track coach and marathon champion, gets four-year doping ban

A familiar sprinter popped up as the fastest qualifier into Wednesday’s 400m semifinals at the world championships: Grenada’s Kirani James.

James, who in 2012 became his small island nation’s first Olympic medalist (it was gold), has hardly been seen in competition since taking silver in Rio behind world-record-breaker Wayde van Niekerk.

That’s because he was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes an overactive thyroid. James learned of it after the April 2017 Drake Relays, when he finished sixth in his slowest final time in nine years. James said afterward that he wasn’t injured or fatigued, but he soon learned what was really wrong after a series of tests.

“What was the worst point? When I wasn’t feeling like me,” James said after Tuesday’s first-round heats in Doha, where he clocked 44.94, off his personal best of 43.74. “It’s a strange feeling because nobody knows your body better than yourself. When your body is telling you something, it’s like, OK, something’s wrong.”

Upon the diagnosis, James’ coach at the University of Alabama (where he ran collegiately) instantly thought of two-time Olympic 100m champion Gail Devers. Devers was diagnosed in the early 1990s. It was reportedly so dire that Devers, during radioactive iodine treatment, was reduced to crawling from room to room. Devers came back to make four more Olympic teams, including those 100m golds in 1992 and 1996.

“If she can get back, then we just have to follow a plan,” James said.

James did not mention any treatment other than medication he takes every morning and that he is at the end of a two-year cycle. The disease saps energy and causes weight loss. James then had to gain weight in treatment — he went from a race weight of 175 pounds up to 200 before dropping back down.

“Essentially what I had was a hyperactive thyroid. Only way you can [treat it] is kill off the thyroid,” he said. “It kind of goes from overproducing to zero, and then you have to take medication to balance it off. It takes a while for the medication to reach a certain level it’s supposed to. It’s kind of balancing off right now.”

James snuck into these world championships by posting a qualifying time in a small meet in Spain on Sept. 6, the very last day to become eligible. It was his first race since July 21, 2018 after he missed the 2017 Worlds with the disease.

James is seeded seventh at the world championships with a best time this season 1.02 seconds slower than world leader Michael Norman. But, for what it’s worth, he was faster than Norman and the other favorite, U.S. champion Fred Kerley, in Tuesday’s heats.

James is the lone Olympic 400m medalist entered at worlds. Other champions van Niekerk and LaShawn Merritt have also been sidelined for most of this Olympic cycle.

“Our event is so volatile where there is so much turnover of athletes,” James said, noting he was the only 2012 Olympic finalist to make the 2016 Olympic final. “It shows you how crazy our event is. My aim is to be consistent and not try to compare myself to a lot of the guys.”

James said he’s essentially cured but is on lifetime medication.

“I just have to try to be realistic and know that the next round is going to be even tougher,” he said, looking ahead to the semifinals and, potentially, the final.

NBC Olympics senior researcher Alex Azzi contributed to this report from Doha.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule