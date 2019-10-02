Figure skating season broadcast schedule

NBC Sports will present wall-to-wall coverage of the 2019-20 figure skating season, featuring more than 80 hours of coverage between October and April. Every skate from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series (including Skate America), ISU World Championships, ISU Four Continents Championships and the ISU European Championships will be available live and commercial-free with the Figure Skating Pass from NBC Sports Gold.
It starts with the Grand Prix series coverage, with Skate America beginning Oct. 18-20 in Las Vegas.
Coverage on NBC and NBCSN is live streamed on NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is available on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.
You can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.
|Date
|ISU Grand Prix Series
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Oct. 19
|Skate America
|12 – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|Skate America
|6 – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|Oct. 20
|Skate America
|1 – 3 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Skate America
|12 – 1 p.m.
|NBC
|Oct. 26
|Skate America
|4:30 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Oct. 27
|Skate Canada
|4:30 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Nov. 3
|Grand Prix France
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Nov. 10
|Grand Prix China
|12 – 1:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Nov. 17
|Grand Prix Russia
|12 – 1:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Nov. 24
|Grand Prix Japan
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Dec. 6
|Grand Prix Final
|9 – 11 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Dec. 7
|Grand Prix Final
|9 – 11 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Dec. 22
|Grand Prix Final
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Date
|U.S. Championships – Greensboro
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Jan. 23
|Pairs’ short program
|5 – 7 p.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|Ladies’ short program
|9 – 11 p.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|Jan. 24
|Rhythm dance
|5 – 6 p.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|Ladies’ free skate
|8 – 11 p.m.
|NBC (live)
|Jan. 25
|Men’s short program
|2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
|NBC (live)
|Free dance & pairs’ free skate
|8 – 11 p.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|Jan. 26
|Men’s free skate
|3 – 6 p.m.
|NBC (live)
|Feb. 2
|Skating Spectacular
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Date
|ISU Championships
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Jan. 22
|European Champs: Men’s short
|11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Jan. 23
|European Champs: Men’s free
|7 – 9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Jan. 24
|European Champs: Ladies’ short
|11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Jan. 26
|European Champs: Ladies’ free
|10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Feb. 1
|European Champs: Men’s and ladies’ free
|3 – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Feb. 6
|Four Continents: Ladies’ short
|3 – 5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Feb. 7
|Four Continents: Free dance
|7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Four Continents: Men’s short
|11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Feb. 8
|Four Continents: Ladies’ free
|7 – 9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Feb. 9
|Four Continents: Ladies & men’s free
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Men’s free
|11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|NBCSN
|March 18
|World Championships: Pairs’ short
|12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|March 19
|World Championships: Ladies’ short
|6 – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|World Championships: Pairs’ free
|8 – 10 p.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|World Championships: Men’s short
|10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|March 20
|World Championships: Rhythm dance
|6 – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|World Championships: Ladies’ free
|8 – 10 p.m.
|NBCSN (live)
|March 21
|World Championships: Ladies’ free
|1 – 3 p.m.
|NBC
|World Championships: Men’s free
|9 – 11 p.m.
|NBC (live)
|March 22
|World Championships: Free dance
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBCSN
|April 12
|Season Recap Show
|4 – 6 p.m.
|NBC