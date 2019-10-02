TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Grant Holloway adds 110m hurdles title to generational worlds for U.S. male sprinters

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Norman, world 400m favorite, fails to make final with injury Figure skating season broadcast schedule Simone Biles 2019 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

U.S. men’s sprinting, cast into the shadows by Usain Bolt the previous decade, is back on the throne.

Grant Holloway, 21, became the third American sprinter age 23 or younger to win a world title this week, taking the 110m hurdles in Doha in 13.10 seconds on Wednesday. He came through after the U.S. failed to earn a 110m hurdles medal at the Olympics for the first time in 2016 and at worlds for the first time in 2017.

Holloway’s championship followed 23-year-old Christian Coleman winning the 100m on Sunday and 22-year-old Noah Lyles taking the 200m on Tuesday. Rai Benjamin, 22, grabbed silver in the 400m hurdles. Fred Kerley, 24, is the new favorite in Friday’s 400m final after Michael Norman, 21 and fastest in the world this year, bowed out in Wednesday’s semifinals with an injury.

All this after the U.S. earned two of 10 available men’s individual sprint gold medals between the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and four out of 15 when including the 2008 Beijing Games. Bolt earned six individual golds by himself among those three Games.

But Bolt is retired. The Jamaican pipeline is dry. A new U.S. generation arrived with perfect timing.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Take Holloway, who won NCAA 110m hurdles titles as a Florida freshman, sophomore and junior, breaking Renaldo Nehemiah‘s 40-year-old collegiate record this past season. He then turned pro. While most NCAA athletes fail to extend their form into the world championships, especially hard with worlds so late this season, Holloway managed to peak twice.

Holloway ran the world’s fastest time this year at NCAAs, a 12.98 on June 7. Holloway’s best time in his three meets between NCAAs and worlds was 13.16. He was runner-up at USATF Outdoors and sixth in his Diamond League debut.

“Everybody counted me out coming into this meet because I’ve been off my game for two months now,” Holloway, the Virginia son of a retired Naval officer and school teacher, told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN. “I just sucked. I just ran like s—.”

But in Doha, Holloway was back in form. Before the final, his coach in Gainesville, Mike Holloway, told him, “See you in 12 seconds.”

It wasn’t quite that fast, but Holloway beat a strong field that included the reigning Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica, who stumbled to last place after hitting a hurdle. Jamaican male sprinters are likely to leave an Olympics or worlds without a gold medal for the first time since 2007.

McLeod, going into the last hurdle, fell into the lane of Orlando Ortega, getting disqualified and likely costing the Spaniard a medal (but not the gold). Instead, Russian Sergey Shubenkov took silver (13.15) and Frenchman Pascot Martinod-Lagarde the bronze (13.18). McLeod was off kilter following one of his hamstrings grabbed after the first hurdle after he felt it in warm-up.

“[Ortega] was upset,” McLeod said. “I was very upset, too. I didn’t want to cause any commotion or whatever, but I’m very, very sorry.”

In other finals Wednesday, Brit Dina Asher-Smith dominated an otherwise weak 200m final, clocking a national record 21.89 seconds. American Brittany Brown took silver in a personal best 22.22, one year after failing to make the NCAA Championships final. This world final included none of the reigning Olympic or world medalists.

Worlds continue Thursday with the women’s 400m final, featuring massive favorite Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, and the conclusion of the heptathlon and decathlon.

Also Wednesday, Olympic champion and world-record holder Dalilah Muhammad was second-fastest in the 400m hurdles semifinals to fellow American Sydney McLaughlin, the 20-year-old phenom who turned pro after one college season. That final is Friday.

In the decathlon, world-record holder Kevin Mayer of France is in third place after day one, trailing Canadian Damian Warner by 30 points.

Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads Olympic and world champion Nafi Thiam by 96 points after the first day of the heptathlon. Thiam also ranked second after day one in Rio and at the 2017 Worlds, coming back to win each title.

MORE: Usain Bolt’s Instagram story appears to jab at Noah Lyles

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Michael Norman, world 400m favorite, fails to make final with injury

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Grant Holloway adds 110m hurdles title to generational worlds for U.S. male sprinters Figure skating season broadcast schedule Simone Biles 2019 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

Michael Norman, the world championships 400m favorite, was eliminated in Wednesday’s semifinals with an unspecified injury.

Norman was seventh and last in his semifinal in 45.94 seconds, way slower than the 43.45 he ran on April 20 to become the joint-fourth-fastest man in history.

Afterward, he told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN that an injury that nearly kept him out of July’s USATF Outdoor Championships had been nagging him leading up to worlds and in the semifinal.

“My body was telling me stuff, giving me signs,” Norman said, adding that he felt a “warning sign” in one of his legs during the semifinal before jogging to the finish line. “Trying to push myself to an area I’m not capable of running right now. Body’s telling me to slow down to keep something tragic from happening.”

In July, Norman said he didn’t practice the two weeks leading into nationals because of an unspecified strain. He said the last two weeks before worlds were very hard to cope with.

“I’m just very happy that I didn’t make a huge mistake,” he said.

Norman ends a season that was promising in the spring but stifled by injury in the summer and fall. He turned professional last summer, after his sophomore year at USC, and soon became the early Olympic 400m favorite with Rio gold medalist and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk out injured.

In addition to that 43.45, Norman handed Noah Lyles his only 200m defeat in this Olympic cycle.

“It was a great rookie year,” Norman said, “but I have a lot of learning to do. … I’m just going to have to really focus on myself and start becoming a little bit more selfish when it comes to taking care of my body.”

In Norman’s absence, the favorite in Friday’s final has to be U.S. champion Fred Kerley, the second-fastest man in the world this year. Another medal threat is 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James, who scarcely competed since a silver in Rio due to Graves’ disease.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Figure skating season broadcast schedule

AP
By Rachel LutzOct 2, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports will present wall-to-wall coverage of the 2019-20 figure skating season, featuring more than 80 hours of coverage between October and April. Every skate from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series (including Skate America), ISU World Championships, ISU Four Continents Championships and the ISU European Championships will be available live and commercial-free with the Figure Skating Pass from NBC Sports Gold.

It starts with the Grand Prix series coverage, with Skate America beginning Oct. 18-20 in Las Vegas.

Coverage on NBC and NBCSN is live streamed on NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is available on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

You can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alysa Liu rallies to win Junior Grand Prix with another quadruple jump

 

Date ISU Grand Prix Series Time (ET) Network
Oct. 19 Skate America 12 – 2 a.m. NBCSN (live)
Skate America 6 – 8 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Oct. 20 Skate America 1 – 3 a.m. NBCSN
Skate America 12 – 1 p.m. NBC
Oct. 26 Skate America 4:30 – 6 p.m. NBC
Oct. 27 Skate Canada 4:30 – 6 p.m. NBC
Nov. 3 Grand Prix France 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Nov. 10 Grand Prix China 12 – 1:30 p.m. NBC
Nov. 17 Grand Prix Russia 12 – 1:30 p.m. NBC
Nov. 24 Grand Prix Japan 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Dec. 6 Grand Prix Final 9 – 11 p.m. NBCSN
Dec. 7 Grand Prix Final 9 – 11 p.m. NBCSN
Dec. 22 Grand Prix Final 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Date U.S. Championships – Greensboro Time (ET) Network
Jan. 23 Pairs’ short program 5 – 7 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Ladies’ short program 9 – 11 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Jan. 24 Rhythm dance 5 – 6 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Ladies’ free skate 8 – 11 p.m. NBC (live)
Jan. 25 Men’s short program 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. NBC (live)
Free dance & pairs’ free skate 8 – 11 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Jan. 26 Men’s free skate 3 – 6 p.m. NBC (live)
Feb. 2 Skating Spectacular 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Date ISU Championships Time (ET) Network
Jan. 22 European Champs: Men’s short 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. NBCSN
Jan. 23 European Champs: Men’s free 7 – 9 p.m. NBCSN
Jan. 24 European Champs: Ladies’ short 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN
Jan. 26 European Champs: Ladies’ free 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBCSN
Feb. 1 European Champs: Men’s and ladies’ free 3 – 5 p.m. NBC
Feb. 6 Four Continents: Ladies’ short 3 – 5 p.m. NBCSN
Feb. 7 Four Continents: Free dance 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Four Continents: Men’s short 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN
Feb. 8 Four Continents: Ladies’ free 7 – 9 p.m. NBCSN
Feb. 9 Four Continents: Ladies & men’s free 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Men’s free 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN
March 18 World Championships: Pairs’ short 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. NBCSN (live)
March 19 World Championships: Ladies’ short 6 – 8 p.m. NBCSN
World Championships: Pairs’ free 8 – 10 p.m. NBCSN (live)
World Championships: Men’s short 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBCSN
March 20 World Championships: Rhythm dance 6 – 8 p.m. NBCSN
World Championships: Ladies’ free 8 – 10 p.m. NBCSN (live)
March 21 World Championships: Ladies’ free 1 – 3 p.m. NBC
World Championships: Men’s free 9 – 11 p.m. NBC (live)
March 22 World Championships: Free dance 4 – 6 p.m. NBCSN
April 12 Season Recap Show 4 – 6 p.m. NBC