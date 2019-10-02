TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Michael Norman, world 400m favorite, fails to make final with injury

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
Michael Norman, the world championships 400m favorite, was eliminated in Wednesday’s semifinals with an unspecified injury.

Norman was seventh and last in his semifinal in 45.94 seconds, way slower than the 43.45 he ran on April 20 to become the joint-fourth-fastest man in history.

Afterward, he told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN that an injury that nearly kept him out of July’s USATF Outdoor Championships had been nagging him leading up to worlds and in the semifinal.

“My body was telling me stuff, giving me signs,” Norman said, adding that he felt a “warning sign” in one of his legs during the semifinal before jogging to the finish line. “Trying to push myself to an area I’m not capable of running right now. Body’s telling me to slow down to keep something tragic from happening.”

In July, Norman said he didn’t practice the two weeks leading into nationals because of an unspecified strain. He said the last two weeks before worlds were very hard to cope with.

“I’m just very happy that I didn’t make a huge mistake,” he said.

Norman ends a season that was promising in the spring but stifled by injury in the summer and fall. He turned professional last summer, after his sophomore year at USC, and soon became the early Olympic 400m favorite with Rio gold medalist and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk out injured.

In addition to that 43.45, Norman handed Noah Lyles his only 200m defeat in this Olympic cycle.

“It was a great rookie year,” Norman said, “but I have a lot of learning to do. … I’m just going to have to really focus on myself and start becoming a little bit more selfish when it comes to taking care of my body.”

In Norman’s absence, the favorite in Friday’s final has to be U.S. champion Fred Kerley, the second-fastest man in the world this year. Another medal threat is 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James, who scarcely competed since a silver in Rio due to Graves’ disease.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

NBC Sports will present wall-to-wall coverage of the 2019-20 figure skating season, featuring more than 80 hours of coverage between October and April. Every skate from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series (including Skate America), ISU World Championships, ISU Four Continents Championships and the ISU European Championships will be available live and commercial-free with the Figure Skating Pass from NBC Sports Gold.

It starts with the Grand Prix series coverage, with Skate America beginning Oct. 18-20 in Las Vegas.

Coverage on NBC and NBCSN is live streamed on NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is available on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

You can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Date ISU Grand Prix Series Time (ET) Network
Oct. 19 Skate America 12 – 2 a.m. NBCSN (live)
Skate America 6 – 8 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Oct. 20 Skate America 1 – 3 a.m. NBCSN
Skate America 12 – 1 p.m. NBC
Oct. 26 Skate America 4:30 – 6 p.m. NBC
Oct. 27 Skate Canada 4:30 – 6 p.m. NBC
Nov. 3 Grand Prix France 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Nov. 10 Grand Prix China 12 – 1:30 p.m. NBC
Nov. 17 Grand Prix Russia 12 – 1:30 p.m. NBC
Nov. 24 Grand Prix Japan 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Dec. 6 Grand Prix Final 9 – 11 p.m. NBCSN
Dec. 7 Grand Prix Final 9 – 11 p.m. NBCSN
Dec. 22 Grand Prix Final 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Date U.S. Championships – Greensboro Time (ET) Network
Jan. 23 Pairs’ short program 5 – 7 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Ladies’ short program 9 – 11 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Jan. 24 Rhythm dance 5 – 6 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Ladies’ free skate 8 – 11 p.m. NBC (live)
Jan. 25 Men’s short program 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. NBC (live)
Free dance & pairs’ free skate 8 – 11 p.m. NBCSN (live)
Jan. 26 Men’s free skate 3 – 6 p.m. NBC (live)
Feb. 2 Skating Spectacular 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Date ISU Championships Time (ET) Network
Jan. 22 European Champs: Men’s short 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. NBCSN
Jan. 23 European Champs: Men’s free 7 – 9 p.m. NBCSN
Jan. 24 European Champs: Ladies’ short 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN
Jan. 26 European Champs: Ladies’ free 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBCSN
Feb. 1 European Champs: Men’s and ladies’ free 3 – 5 p.m. NBC
Feb. 6 Four Continents: Ladies’ short 3 – 5 p.m. NBCSN
Feb. 7 Four Continents: Free dance 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Four Continents: Men’s short 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN
Feb. 8 Four Continents: Ladies’ free 7 – 9 p.m. NBCSN
Feb. 9 Four Continents: Ladies & men’s free 4 – 6 p.m. NBC
Men’s free 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN
March 18 World Championships: Pairs’ short 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. NBCSN (live)
March 19 World Championships: Ladies’ short 6 – 8 p.m. NBCSN
World Championships: Pairs’ free 8 – 10 p.m. NBCSN (live)
World Championships: Men’s short 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBCSN
March 20 World Championships: Rhythm dance 6 – 8 p.m. NBCSN
World Championships: Ladies’ free 8 – 10 p.m. NBCSN (live)
March 21 World Championships: Ladies’ free 1 – 3 p.m. NBC
World Championships: Men’s free 9 – 11 p.m. NBC (live)
March 22 World Championships: Free dance 4 – 6 p.m. NBCSN
April 12 Season Recap Show 4 – 6 p.m. NBC

2019 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

Simone Biles
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
Simone Biles and the U.S. gymnastics teams compete in the biggest international meet before the Tokyo Olympics, the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, starting this weekend, live on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Biles, undefeated in all-arounds for six years, leads a U.S. women’s squad eyeing a seventh straight Olympic or world team title. Biles is similarly a huge favorite to earn her fifth world all-around title.

The Americans bring a surprising roster without a few of the regular names from the first two years of the Olympic cycle: 2017 World all-around champion Morgan HurdRiley McCusker and Ragan Smith.

Instead, Biles is joined by the likes of Rio Olympic alternate MyKayla SkinnerJade CareySunisa LeeGrace McCallum and Kara Eaker. One of the roster members will be designated an alternate before the U.S. competes in qualifying on Saturday.

The U.S. men are trying to end their longest team medal drought this millennium, none since 2014. They are once again led by six-time national all-around champion Sam Mikulak, who seeks a breakthrough world all-around medal as well.

The dominant men’s programs continue to be China, Russia and Japan, though the 2020 Olympic host will be without superstars Kohei Uchimura and Kenzo Shirai, who were not named to the team after being slowed by injuries.

2019 World Gymnastics Championships Live TV, Stream Schedule

Day Time (ET) Network Event
Friday, Oct. 4 12 p.m. STREAM LINK Women’s Qualifying
2 p.m. STREAM LINK Women’s Qualifying
Saturday, Oct. 5 7:30 a.m. STREAM LINK Women’s Qualifying
9:30 a.m. STREAM LINK Women’s Qualifying
2 p.m. STREAM LINK U.S. Women’s Qualifying
3 p.m.* Olympic Channel Women’s Qualifying
Sunday, Oct. 6 10:30 a.m. STREAM LINK Men’s Qualifying
Monday, Oct. 7 4 a.m. STREAM LINK U.S. Men’s Qualifying
4 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Qualifying
7 a.m. STREAM LINK Men’s Qualifying
10:30 a.m. STREAM LINK Men’s Qualifying
Tuesday, Oct. 8 8:30 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Team Final
Wednesday, Oct. 9 7:45 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Team Final
3 p.m.* NBCSN
Thursday, Oct. 10 10 a.m. NBCSN Women’s All-Around
Friday, Oct. 11 10 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s All-Around
9:30 p.m.* NBCSN
Saturday, Oct. 12 10 a.m. Olympic Channel Apparatus Finals
3 p.m.* NBC Recap Show
Sunday, Oct. 13 7 a.m. STREAM LINK Apparatus Finals
12 p.m.* Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast