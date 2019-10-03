TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Canadian ski cross racer dies after mountain bike accident

Associated PressOct 3, 2019, 1:20 AM EDT
SQUAMISH, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian ski cross racer Mikayla Martin died Tuesday after a mountain bike accident in her hometown of Squamish.

The 22-year-old Martin, the winner of a world junior championship last year in Cardrona, New Zealand, was biking with a male friend on the Slhaney Trail system behind Stawamus Chief Provincial Park when she was injured, the Squamish RCMP, Squamish Search and Rescue and the B.C. Coroners Service said Wednesday in a joint statement. Martin was airlifted to a hospital.

“Mikayla embodied a love of skiing and passion for ski cross that were boundless and words can’t express how sorely she’ll be missed,” Alpine Canada President Vania Grandi said Wednesday in a statement. “We wish to express our most sincere condolences to Christine and James, Mikayla’s parents, as well as her entire family and circle of friends.”

Squamish RCMP and the coroner are continuing to investigate the incident.

“The death of Mikayla is a huge loss for the community of Squamish and an immense loss for her family and friends and our thoughts are with them,” Sgt. Sascha Banks said in the statement. “It can’t be stressed more that adventuring in Squamish comes with inherent risks.”

Martin was a promising alpine ski racer out of the Whistler Mountain Ski Club who switched to ski cross in 2017. She raced on the World Cup circuit last winter, finishing a career-best sixth in Innichen, Switzerland.

Grant Holloway adds 110m hurdles title to generational worlds for U.S. male sprinters

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
U.S. men’s sprinting, cast into the shadows by Usain Bolt the previous decade, is back on the throne.

Grant Holloway, 21, became the third American sprinter age 23 or younger to win a world title this week, taking the 110m hurdles in Doha in 13.10 seconds on Wednesday. He came through after the U.S. failed to earn a 110m hurdles medal at the Olympics for the first time in 2016 and at worlds for the first time in 2017.

Holloway’s championship followed 23-year-old Christian Coleman winning the 100m on Sunday and 22-year-old Noah Lyles taking the 200m on Tuesday. Rai Benjamin, 22, grabbed silver in the 400m hurdles. Fred Kerley, 24, is the new favorite in Friday’s 400m final after Michael Norman, 21 and fastest in the world this year, bowed out in Wednesday’s semifinals with an injury.

All this after the U.S. earned two of 10 available men’s individual sprint gold medals between the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and four out of 15 when including the 2008 Beijing Games. Bolt earned six individual golds by himself among those three Games.

But Bolt is retired. The Jamaican pipeline is dry. A new U.S. generation arrived with perfect timing.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Take Holloway, who spurned SEC football offers to run track at Florida.

“I sat down with parents and asked if I wanted to be NFL or Olympian and my heart was to be an Olympian,” he said, according to Athletics Weekly. “American football is very unforgiving on the body. Do you want to walk at 30? Or be in a wheelchair at 35?”

He went on to capture NCAA 110m hurdles titles as a freshman, sophomore and junior, breaking Renaldo Nehemiah‘s 40-year-old collegiate record this past season. He then turned pro. While most NCAA athletes fail to extend their form into the world championships, especially hard with worlds so late this season, Holloway managed to peak twice.

Holloway ran the world’s fastest time this year at NCAAs, a 12.98 on June 7. His best time in his three meets between NCAAs and worlds was 13.16. He was runner-up at USATF Outdoors and sixth in his Diamond League debut.

“Everybody counted me out coming into this meet because I’ve been off my game for two months now,” Holloway, the Virginia son of a retired Naval officer and school teacher, told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN. “I just sucked. I just ran like s—.”

But in Doha, Holloway was back in form. Before the final, his coach in Gainesville, Mike Holloway, told him, “See you in 12 seconds.”

It wasn’t quite that fast, but Holloway beat a strong field that included the reigning Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica, who stumbled to last place after hitting a hurdle. Jamaican male sprinters are likely to leave an Olympics or worlds without a gold medal for the first time since 2007.

McLeod, going into the last hurdle, fell into the lane of Orlando Ortega, getting disqualified and likely costing the Spaniard a medal (but not the gold). Instead, Russian Sergey Shubenkov took silver (13.15) and Frenchman Pascal Martinod-Lagarde the bronze (13.18). McLeod was off kilter following one of his hamstrings grabbed after the first hurdle after he felt it in warm-up.

“[Ortega] was upset,” McLeod said. “I was very upset, too. I didn’t want to cause any commotion or whatever, but I’m very, very sorry.”

In other finals Wednesday, Brit Dina Asher-Smith dominated an otherwise weak 200m final, clocking a national record 21.89 seconds. American Brittany Brown took silver in a personal best 22.22, one year after failing to make the NCAA Championships final. This world final included none of the reigning Olympic or world medalists.

Worlds continue Thursday with the women’s 400m final, featuring massive favorite Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, and the conclusion of the heptathlon and decathlon.

Also Wednesday, Olympic champion and world-record holder Dalilah Muhammad was second-fastest in the 400m hurdles semifinals to fellow American Sydney McLaughlin, the 20-year-old phenom who turned pro after one college season. That final is Friday.

In the decathlon, world-record holder Kevin Mayer of France is in third place after day one, trailing Canadian Damian Warner by 30 points.

Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads Olympic and world champion Nafi Thiam by 96 points after the first day of the heptathlon. Thiam also ranked second after day one in Rio and at the 2017 Worlds, coming back to win each title.

MORE: Usain Bolt’s Instagram story appears to jab at Noah Lyles

Michael Norman, world 400m favorite, fails to make final with injury

By OlympicTalkOct 2, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
Michael Norman, the world championships 400m favorite, was eliminated in Wednesday’s semifinals with an unspecified injury.

Norman was seventh and last in his semifinal in 45.94 seconds, way slower than the 43.45 he ran on April 20 to become the joint-fourth-fastest man in history.

Afterward, he told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN that an injury that nearly kept him out of July’s USATF Outdoor Championships had been nagging him leading up to worlds and in the semifinal.

“My body was telling me stuff, giving me signs,” Norman said, adding that he felt a “warning sign” in one of his legs during the semifinal before jogging to the finish line. “Trying to push myself to an area I’m not capable of running right now. Body’s telling me to slow down to keep something tragic from happening.”

In July, Norman said he didn’t practice the two weeks leading into nationals because of an unspecified strain. He said the last two weeks before worlds were very hard to cope with.

“I’m just very happy that I didn’t make a huge mistake,” he said.

Norman ends a season that was promising in the spring but stifled by injury in the summer and fall. He turned professional last summer, after his sophomore year at USC, and soon became the early Olympic 400m favorite with Rio gold medalist and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk out injured.

In addition to that 43.45, Norman handed Noah Lyles his only 200m defeat in this Olympic cycle.

“It was a great rookie year,” Norman said, “but I have a lot of learning to do. … I’m just going to have to really focus on myself and start becoming a little bit more selfish when it comes to taking care of my body.”

In Norman’s absence, the favorite in Friday’s final has to be U.S. champion Fred Kerley, the second-fastest man in the world this year. Another medal threat is 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James, who scarcely competed since a silver in Rio due to Graves’ disease.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

