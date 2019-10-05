TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Brianna McNeal, Olympic 100m hurdles champion, false starts out of world champs

By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal flew 7,000 miles and waited until the ninth day of the world championships to compete. Her world championships were over without ever clearing a hurdle.

McNeal false started out of the first round of the 100m hurdles on Saturday. She twitched in her starting block and was given a reaction time of .036 seconds before the gun. Any reaction time within one tenth of a second after the gun or quicker is deemed a false start.

“Well of course I am very heartbroken by this mistake that I made,” McNeal said, according to USA Track and Field. “After not having the best season my only goal was to come out here and redeem myself. My focus and training was wired around this very moment but unfortunately I lost focus for just a milli second and it cost me an opportunity to be a World Champion again, but I am not defeated. This year and this very moment has taught me some valuable lessons. What doesn’t kill me, makes me stronger and I am grateful for that. My faith will always prevail.”

McNeal at first disputed the red card shown to her. She looked at a monitor with officials to the side of the track and accepted her fate. After the heat went on without her, McNeal could be seen crouched on her knees just off the track, her head in her hands on the floor.

McNeal was also disqualified for a false start at a Diamond League meet in Oslo on June 13.

The rest of the favorites advanced to Sunday’s semifinals, including world-record holder Keni Harrison and Jamaican Danielle Williams, who is fastest in the world this year.

McNeal, who ranks 10th in the world this year, missed the 2017 World Championships while serving a ban for missing three drug tests in a 12-month span.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Joe Kovacs roars with world shot put title by one centimeter

By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
Joe Kovacs knew it before his final shot put distance was marked. You could tell by his roars at the world championships in Doha.

Kovacs won arguably the greatest shot put competition in history with the joint-fourth-best throw of all time — 20.91 meters — to win by one centimeter over Rio Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and 2017 World champion Tom Walsh.

Kovacs earned his biggest title since capturing the 2015 World Championship. The man taught to throw by his mom in a Pennsylvania school parking lot was relegated to silver at the Rio Olympics and at the 2017 Worlds by Crouser and Walsh, respectively.

In other events Saturday, Sifan Hassan, who fled from Ethiopia for the Netherlands at age 16 as a refugee, became the first runner to sweep the 10,000m and 1500m at a world championships.

Hassan led after each lap and ran away to win in 3:51.95, the sixth-fastest time ever. She did it days after her coach, Alberto Salazar, was banned four years in a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency case.

Hassan relegated reigning Olympic and world champion and new mom Faith Kipyegon to silver in a Kenyan record and Gudaf Tsegay to bronze in a time that made her the second-fastest Ethiopian in history.

American Shelby Houlihan took a bittersweet fourth in 3:54.99, smashing Shannon Rowbury‘s American record by 1.3 seconds.

“I wanted a medal. I wanted to win,” Houlihan told Lewis Johnson on Olympic Channel. “But, if I can get an American record, you can kind of walk away happy with that.”

Jenny Simpson, the 2011 World champion and Olympic bronze medalist, was eighth in 3:58.42, her fastest time in three years.

Hellen Obiri repeated as world champion in the 5000m, where Hassan would have been the favorite had she entered. Obiri clocked 14:26.72, leading a Kenyan one-two with Margaret Kipkemboi.

Three Olympic champions were eliminated in qualifying for Sunday finals — Americans Brianna McNeal (100m hurdles) and Brittney Reese (by one centimeter in the long jump) and German Thomas Röhler (javelin).

Both U.S. 4x400m teams won heats to advance to Sunday finals.

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Dalilah Muhammad has another world record, plus a bona fide rival

By OlympicTalkOct 4, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT
Dalilah Muhammad didn’t know if she had won the race, let alone bettered her own world record. She did both.

Muhammad won the marquee head-to-head of the world track and field championships in Doha on Friday, a 400m hurdles duel with fellow American Sydney McLaughlin that lived up to the hype.

Muhammad clocked 52.16 seconds, taking .04 off her time from the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 28, when she lowered a 15-year-old world record. McLaughlin was right on her tail, going 52.23 to become the second-fastest woman in history.

“I was just looking to see who won the race, and then I noticed when they said world record that I had broke it,” said Muhammad, who added her first world title to her Rio Olympic gold medal. “I did not expect to break the world record.”

TRACK WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

Jamaican Rushell Clayton took the bronze, but she was 1.5 seconds behind the main attractions. The Muhammad-McLaughlin rivalry is the biggest story in U.S. female sprinting going into the Tokyo Games given a lack of Olympic gold-medal contenders in the 100m, 200m and 400m.

Muhammad, 29, emerged from being unsponsored out of college after getting eliminated in the 2012 Olympic trials first round to become one of the greatest sprinters in history.

McLaughlin, who in Rio became the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to compete at an Olympics in 44 years, continued her unprecedented ascent less than two months after turning 20. In her first global championship final, she nearly became the youngest female world champion since Caster Semenya in 2009.

“It’s the rookie and the vet,” said McLaughlin, who like Muhammad trains in Southern California but with a different coach. “Constantly being able to race against her and learn and see what it’s like to break world records. There’s not a lot of communication, but there’s a lot of watching.”

Especially at the end of Friday’s final. McLaughlin said she stuttered over the eighth of 10 hurdles. Still, Muhammad sensed McLaughlin closing in on her at the ninth.

“I wanted to make everyone in the race uncomfortable,” said Muhammad, who suffered a concussion in a practice fall two weeks before her July world record. “I had a lot of adrenaline pumping this race. I felt a little bit more determined and just kind of focused [than the previous world-record race]. And, surprisingly, it hurt a little bit more.”

McLaughlin said she was satisfied with silver, given she lowered her personal best by .52 of a second. She finishes the season, her first as a pro after one NCAA season at Kentucky, 2-2 in direct matchups with Muhammad.

“Sometimes I treat myself like I’ve been here for a while, and I would like to say that I have, but I think every day is a learning experience,” she told Lewis Johnson on Olympic Channel. “Hopefully I can take this and put it towards next year and try and do better.”

In other finals, Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto won the 3000m steeplechase by .01 over Ethiopian Lamecha Girma after eight minutes of racing. More on Kipruto extending the most dominant streak in the sport here.

Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim sent the crowd into pandemonium by defending his world title in the high jump, clearing 2.37 meters.

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas kept the U.S. from sweeping the men’s 100m, 200m and 400m at a worlds for the first time since 2007, taking the 400m in 43.48 to make him the sixth-fastest man in history. Pre-race favorite Fred Kerley of the U.S. took bronze in 44.17, trailing surprise silver medalist Anthony Zambrano of Colombia.

In Friday semifinals, Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz needed to qualify into the final on time after placing sixth in his 1500m heat.

Centrowitz, who owns world silver and bronze medals, will look to upset Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot on Sunday. Cheruiyot, who won his semifinal, is 16-3 at 1500m or the mile over the last two years.

Both U.S. 4x100m relays advanced to Saturday finals, though the men nearly botched yet another handoff. Mike Rodgers‘ pass to anchor Cravon Gillespie was dangerously close to being out of the zone.

Gillespie slowed for the exchange, and the U.S. ended up third in the heat. The U.S. men last won an Olympic or world 4x100m in 2007.

Canada and Italy later protested for the U.S. to be disqualified, saying that exchange was out of the zone, but they were denied.

MORE: Usain Bolt’s Instagram story appears to take jab at Noah Lyles

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!