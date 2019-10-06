Monica Abbott, Cat Osterman headline U.S. Olympic softball roster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman, the last two pitchers for the U.S. softball team before the sport was cut from the Olympics in 2008, are the only two returning U.S. Olympians for softball’s return to the Games in Tokyo next summer.

Abbott and Osterman headline the 15-player roster named Sunday after selection trials this past week in Oklahoma City.

The U.S. will be a medal favorite in Tokyo, where both baseball and softball return to the Games after being voted off the program for 2012 and 2016. Baseball and softball will not be on the 2024 Paris Games and are not guaranteed to be on the Olympic program beyond that.

The Americans dramatically won the 2018 World Championship, beating Japan on a walk-off in the gold-medal game to clinch an Olympic berth. Japan will also compete as the host nation, along with Italy, Mexico, Canada and Australia.

In 2008, Japan beat the U.S. in what was, at the time, the last Olympic softball game. It marked the only time the U.S. failed to earn gold in the sport that debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Baseball and softball had already been voted off the program for 2012.

Osterman started that final, going five innings, before Abbott pitched the final two frames of a 3-1 loss. Japanese ace Yukiko Ueno, who threw a complete game, is still active, too.

The full U.S. Olympic softball team:

Monica Abbott

Ali Aguilar

Valerie Arioto

Ally Carda

Amanda Chidester

Rachel Garcia

Haylie McCleney

Michelle Moultrie

Dejah Mulipola

Aubree Munro

Bubba Nickles

Cat Osterman

Janie Reed

Delaney Spaulding

Kelsey Stewart

