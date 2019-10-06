TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Monica Abbott, Cat Osterman headline U.S. Olympic softball roster

By OlympicTalkOct 6, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman, the last two pitchers for the U.S. softball team before the sport was cut from the Olympics in 2008, are the only two returning U.S. Olympians for softball’s return to the Games in Tokyo next summer.

Abbott and Osterman headline the 15-player roster named Sunday after selection trials this past week in Oklahoma City.

The U.S. will be a medal favorite in Tokyo, where both baseball and softball return to the Games after being voted off the program for 2012 and 2016. Baseball and softball will not be on the 2024 Paris Games and are not guaranteed to be on the Olympic program beyond that.

The Americans dramatically won the 2018 World Championship, beating Japan on a walk-off in the gold-medal game to clinch an Olympic berth. Japan will also compete as the host nation, along with Italy, Mexico, Canada and Australia.

In 2008, Japan beat the U.S. in what was, at the time, the last Olympic softball game. It marked the only time the U.S. failed to earn gold in the sport that debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Baseball and softball had already been voted off the program for 2012.

Osterman started that final, going five innings, before Abbott pitched the final two frames of a 3-1 loss. Japanese ace Yukiko Ueno, who threw a complete game, is still active, too.

The full U.S. Olympic softball team:

Monica Abbott
Ali Aguilar
Valerie Arioto
Ally Carda
Amanda Chidester
Rachel Garcia
Haylie McCleney
Michelle Moultrie
Dejah Mulipola
Aubree Munro
Bubba Nickles
Cat Osterman
Janie Reed
Delaney Spaulding
Kelsey Stewart

By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
Russian 15-year-old Alexandra Trusova raised the bar again in women’s figure skating, landing four quadruple jumps in an exhibition competition in Japan on Saturday.

Trusova won the free skate-only Japan Open with a quad Salchow, a quad Lutz and two quadruple toe loops, though some of the landings weren’t crisp. She was given positive grades of execution on three of the four jumping passes (two were in combination).

Trusova earned 160.53 points to beat a field including Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova. Video of Trusova’s skate is here.

Her performance caused Nathan Chen, who won the men’s event with four quads, to post Instagram videos of her replays with the caption, “mind BLOWN.”

Trusova is in her first year as a senior international skater. In her debut last month, she posted the world’s leading free skate and total scores by more than 10 points each.

Trusova, the reigning world junior champion, makes her Grand Prix debut later this month at Skate Canada against a field including Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva and 2018 Grand Prix Final champion Rika Kihira.

By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT
Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team finished qualifying at the world championships in the same familiar position — in first place by a comfortable margin.

Biles had the highest all-around scored by 2.266 points over countrywoman Sunisa Lee. Biles and Lee led the U.S. to a team score of 174.205, which was 5.044 points ahead of second-place China.

“I’m pretty pleased,” Biles said. “I feel like I have a lot of pressure being put on me.

“My main goal going into tonight was to not be great, but just to do well. … It’s always nerve-racking because qualifications qualifies you into everything. Waking up, it’s just like, oh gosh, what’s going to happen tonight.”

GYM WORLDS: Women’s qualifiers into team, individual finals

Biles also got two more skills named after her into the Code of Points, giving her four total. The latest were her triple-double on floor exercise and her double-double dismount off the balance beam.

Biles, competing at likely her last world championships, had the highest qualifying scores on floor and beam but was outscored on vault by countrywoman Jade Carey. Biles also slid into the final on her weakest apparatus, uneven bars, in seventh place out of eight qualifiers.

Scores are wiped clean for finals — team (Tuesday), all-around (Thursday) and individual apparatuses (Saturday, Sunday).

The U.S. eyes its seventh straight Olympic or world team title, the longest dynasty since the Soviet teams of the 1970s. Biles goes for her sixth straight Olympic or world all-around title, not counting the year break she took in 2017.

Other notable happenings in qualifying: Romania, which earned a team medal at every Olympics from 1976 through 2012, failed to qualify a full team for a second straight Olympics. The Romanians, beset by injuries to some of their top gymnasts, were outside the top 10 in qualifying.

Oksana Chusovitina, the 44-year-old Uzbek gymnast, appears to have qualified for her eighth Olympics. She failed to do so outright after missing the all-around and vault finals, but due to a lack of athletes from non-qualified Olympic nations in event finals, she should get in via her all-around qualifying standing.

Chusovitina, who has been competing at the senior elite level for 30 years, already holds the record for Olympic gymnastics appearances.

Sanne Wevers, the Dutchwoman who beat Laurie Hernandez and Biles for Rio Olympic balance beam gold, failed to qualify for next weekend’s beam final. Wevers also missed the 2017 World beam final and was seventh last year.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly reported that Chusovitina failed to qualify for Tokyo in worlds qualification.

