TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Dutch cyclist fractures neck and back in collision with car on race course

By Beau DureOct 7, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Team Sunweb cyclist Edo Maas of the Netherlands is in stable condition after suffering neck, back and facial fractures when he hit a car that had wandered onto a fast downhill portion of the Piccolo Lombardia race on Sunday, his team reported.

“Edo is currently sedated, he is stable and his life is not at threat,” the team announced. “He has sustained fractures to his neck, back and face. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of his injuries.”

Maas was descending the Madonna del Ghisallo, a popular cycling path that featured in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

Edouard Bonnefoix, who was riding with Maas on the slope, said the car’s presence surprised the riders as they came out of a bend.

“A car crossed the road from the right,” Bonnefoix said in Twitter comments reported by CyclingNews and Wielerflits. “I don’t know how that was possible, but I think the driver came from his private land and didn’t see us coming.”

The 19-year-old cyclist finished fourth in last year’s Paris-Roubaix Juniors race. The Piccolo Lombardia race also is for young cyclists.

 

Katie Ledecky wins world championship rematch, shaves three seconds off U.S. record

Getty Images
By Beau DureOct 7, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Dutch cyclist fractures neck and back in collision with car on race course U.S. men’s gymnasts shake off “disaster” to post solid qualifying score Nia Ali, mother of two, wins 100m hurdles; U.S. ties record for most track worlds golds

Seven weeks after losing the 400m freestyle while feeling the effects of an ill-timed illness at the swimming world championships, Katie Ledecky took a measure of revenge Sunday in the debut meet of the International Swimming League, finishing in a U.S. record 3:54.06, 3.55 seconds ahead of world champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

The ISL, unlike the world championships and traditional international meets, uses the short-course lap distance of 25 meters. Ledecky rarely swims at that distance — her college meets were measured in yards rather than meters — and she took advantage of the rare opportunity to smash the U.S. record of 3:57.07, set by Katie Hoff at the 2010 short-course world championships. Ledecky finished in 3:54.06.

Ledecky also came close to the world record of 3:53.92, which Titmus set in last year’s short-course world championships. But while USA Swimming will recognize times from the ISL, international organizer FINA will not. FINA does not sanction the ISL and threatened to ban swimmers who participated before relenting under legal pressure.

“I think all times should count if we are following all the rules, which we are,” Ledecky said. “That is the way it should be.”

The ISL is a team-based competition in which swimmers are split not by national team but assigned to teams nominally representing four cities in the United States and four in Europe, though most of the meets will not take place in any of those cities. The debut meet took place in Indianapolis, which does not have a representative team in the league, and the final will be in Las Vegas in December.

The ISL’s debut season got more eventful Monday, SwimSwam reported, as the swimmers’ plane to Naples, Italy, was diverted to Rome due to turbulence.

Ledecky, along with 2016 bronze medalist breaststroke specialist Cody Miller and three-time Olympic champion Natalie Coughlin, swims for the DC Trident, which finished third out of four teams in the debut meet. Energy Standard Istanbul, led by multiple-event winners Chad le Clos, Sarah Sjostrom and Florent Manaudou, won the team title.

Lilly King helped the Cali Condors take second place overall by sweeping the three breaststroke events.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 

U.S. men’s gymnasts shake off “disaster” to post solid qualifying score

Getty Images
By Beau DureOct 7, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Dutch cyclist fractures neck and back in collision with car on race course Katie Ledecky wins world championship rematch, shaves three seconds off U.S. record Nia Ali, mother of two, wins 100m hurdles; U.S. ties record for most track worlds golds

It wasn’t pretty, but the U.S. men likely earned enough points Monday in Stuttgart, Germany, to qualify for the men’s team final at the world championships and almost certainly clinched a berth in the 2020 Olympics.

Through six of eight subdivisions spread over two days, the United States sits in fourth place. Last year’s silver medalist, Russia, sent a message with a massive performance Sunday, with 2018 all-around bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy and defending all-around champion Artur Dalaloyan sitting first and second by wide margins at the halfway point. The other 2018 medalists, defending champion China and Japan, are behind Russia.

The top eight teams will qualify for the Wednesday’s team final. The top 24 individuals in the all-around will make it to the final on Friday.

Monday’s qualification was also imperative for Olympic qualifying. The top nine teams who have not yet already qualified — in other words, the top nine that aren’t China, Japan and Russia — will book tickets to Tokyo next year.

But while the U.S. men got the job done as a team, they will likely have few representatives in individual finals at the world championships. Yul Moldauer is virtually assured a spot in the all-around, while Sam Mikulak is likely to join him in the all-around and qualify for the horizontal bar final, where he won a bronze medal last year. Moldauer’s score might land him in the eight-man floor exercise final, but he sits a precarious seventh with two subdivisions remaining.

Mikulak, who also won a team bronze medal at the 2014 world championships, was far from pleased, calling the qualification round “a disaster” for himself and the team.

“I never woke up,” Mikulak said. “That’s the best way I can put it, I don’t know if I just haven’t found my diet right? I thought I was doing everything right, but I just felt so heavy and sluggish today. All these trainings leading up to today, I felt fresh, light and strong; today my feng shui was not where I wanted it to be. It took a couple of events for me to feel right.”

READ: Biles, U.S. women dominate qualifying

The U.S. men started on the floor exercise, where Moldauser earned a score of 14.466 but Mikulak fell twice. Moldauer and Mikulak both fell on the pommel horse, putting the team in a hole.

Trevor Howard‘s solid performance helped to stabilize the team on rings. Mikulak and Moldauer both landed their vaults and broke the 14.5 mark.

Mikulak fell for a fourth time on the parallel bars but still posted a score of 14.333, while Akash Modki hit his routine for a 14.533.

Mikulak found his form in time to post a strong score of 14.866 on horizontal bar, likely enough to put him in the eight-man event final. Shane Wiskus also helped the U.S. team finish strong with a 14.166.

Defending team champion China had some surprising struggles. Xiao Ruoteng, the 2018 all-around silver medalist, fell on the pommel horse, on which he won gold last year. Defending parallel bars champion Zou Jingyuan also will miss out on a chance to defend his title.

Men’s qualification continues Monday into the evening in Stuttgart (early afternoon EDT).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

GYM WORLDS: TV Schedule | U.S. Roster