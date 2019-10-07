U.S. men’s gymnasts shake off “disaster” to post solid qualifying score

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t pretty, but the U.S. men likely earned enough points Monday in Stuttgart, Germany, to qualify for the men’s team final at the world championships and almost certainly clinched a berth in the 2020 Olympics.

Through six of eight subdivisions spread over two days, the United States sits in fourth place. Last year’s silver medalist, Russia, sent a message with a massive performance Sunday, with 2018 all-around bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy and defending all-around champion Artur Dalaloyan sitting first and second by wide margins at the halfway point. The other 2018 medalists, defending champion China and Japan, are behind Russia.

The top eight teams will qualify for the Wednesday’s team final. The top 24 individuals in the all-around will make it to the final on Friday.

Monday’s qualification was also imperative for Olympic qualifying. The top nine teams who have not yet already qualified — in other words, the top nine that aren’t China, Japan and Russia — will book tickets to Tokyo next year.

But while the U.S. men got the job done as a team, they will likely have few representatives in individual finals at the world championships. Yul Moldauer is virtually assured a spot in the all-around, while Sam Mikulak is likely to join him in the all-around and qualify for the horizontal bar final, where he won a bronze medal last year. Moldauer’s score might land him in the eight-man floor exercise final, but he sits a precarious seventh with two subdivisions remaining.

Mikulak, who also won a team bronze medal at the 2014 world championships, was far from pleased, calling the qualification round “a disaster” for himself and the team.

“I never woke up,” Mikulak said. “That’s the best way I can put it, I don’t know if I just haven’t found my diet right? I thought I was doing everything right, but I just felt so heavy and sluggish today. All these trainings leading up to today, I felt fresh, light and strong; today my feng shui was not where I wanted it to be. It took a couple of events for me to feel right.”

"Today was a disaster." Six-time U.S. Champion @SamuelMikulak was far from his best during today's qualification round.

The U.S. men started on the floor exercise, where Moldauser earned a score of 14.466 but Mikulak fell twice. Moldauer and Mikulak both fell on the pommel horse, putting the team in a hole.

Trevor Howard‘s solid performance helped to stabilize the team on rings. Mikulak and Moldauer both landed their vaults and broke the 14.5 mark.

Mikulak fell for a fourth time on the parallel bars but still posted a score of 14.333, while Akash Modki hit his routine for a 14.533.

Mikulak found his form in time to post a strong score of 14.866 on horizontal bar, likely enough to put him in the eight-man event final. Shane Wiskus also helped the U.S. team finish strong with a 14.166.

Defending team champion China had some surprising struggles. Xiao Ruoteng, the 2018 all-around silver medalist, fell on the pommel horse, on which he won gold last year. Defending parallel bars champion Zou Jingyuan also will miss out on a chance to defend his title.

Men’s qualification continues Monday into the evening in Stuttgart (early afternoon EDT).

