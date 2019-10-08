TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Justin Morneau out of retirement to play for Canada in Olympic baseball qualifying

By OlympicTalkOct 8, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Morneau, the 2006 AL MVP first baseman for the Minnesota Twins who last played in 2016, is on the Canadian roster for Olympic qualifying as baseball returns to the Games next summer for the first time since 2008.

Morneau, 38, headlines the Canadian roster for next month’s Premier12, a global tournament where the top nation from North and South America will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Japan and Israel are already qualified.

Active MLB players are not expected to be released to participate in the Tokyo Games.

Canada will have its hands full at Premier12, as well as a potential last-chance North and South American qualifier in March, when the winner qualifies for the Games. The U.S., Cuba and Mexico are all ranked higher the Canada, which is 10th overall.

Canada played in two previous Olympic tournaments in 2004 and 2008 but did not earn a medal.

Morneau could become the second MVP to play Olympic baseball as a medal sport. The other was 2000 AL MVP Jason Giambi, who made the U.S. team in 1992, the same summer he was drafted in the second round by the Oakland Athletics.

Canada’s coaching staff at Premier12 includes another former MVP, Larry Walker.

The U.S. roster for Premier12 has not been announced, though Joe Girardi has already been named manager.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Baseball taps longtime catcher to be Olympic qualifying manager

Sunisa Lee, thinking of her dad back home, earns gold in gymnastics worlds debut

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 8, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Justin Morneau out of retirement to play for Canada in Olympic baseball qualifying Simone Biles breaks record; U.S. women win gymnastics world team title 2019 World Gymnastics Championships Results

STUTTGART, Germany — As Sunisa Lee stood on the podium, wearing a gold medal in her world championships debut, she replayed her three routines from Tuesday’s team final. Then she thought about her dad, who is always on her mind these days.

“He FaceTimed me last night,” Lee said. “I know that he’s watching.”

Her father, John, streamed the team final from the spinal cord injury center at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. He is rehabbing after being paralyzed from the chest down falling off a ladder on Aug. 4. He was helping a friend trim branches from a tree to set up a tent for a wedding.

“Wish I could have been there to see it, but it is what it is,” John, who served in the Navy on board the USS Trenton during the Persian Gulf War, said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “To see her and her teammates do so well, it’s amazing.”

Lee, 16 and one of six kids, broke out at her first senior U.S. Championships in August, finishing second to Simone Biles, one week after John’s accident. She considered not traveling from Minnesota to Kansas City for that meet. She spent the whole day before her departure date with her dad in the hospital, then went ahead to compete in part because of his urging.

Practice before the first day of competition was particularly difficult, given John was undergoing eight hours of surgery. They FaceTimed before each day of the two days of competition.

Lee surprised herself in doing so well, winning the uneven bars title, while overcoming a hairline fracture in her tibia that was 75 to 80 percent healed. She was third in the all-around at junior nationals the previous year.

“I was thinking of my dad the whole time,” she said, “and to do it for him because I knew that he would be so proud.”

Then, at the world team selection camp in September, she finished second to Biles again. This time it was a margin of just .35 of a point, closer than any of Biles’ six U.S. titles. Lee established herself as a medal contender at worlds in the all-around (Thursday) and on uneven bars (Saturday).

With me being injured, with all this pressure on her, I cannot believe she’s doing so well,” John said. “I’m very proud of her.”

As is Biles, who after breaking the women’s record for most world championships medals on Tuesday chose to spotlight Lee, the youngest member of the world team and the lone rookie.

“What’s impressed me the most, I think, has been Suni,” Biles said of Lee, who before podium training last week voiced her nervousness to her veteran teammates. “She’s only 16 years old. She’s been through a long year, and to come out and put up the three events and the scores she did is pretty crazy.”

John watched as Lee was the busiest U.S. gymnast aside from Biles on Tuesday. She opened by posting the U.S.’ top score on bars. After falling off the balance beam, Lee recovered with a slightly better floor exercise routine than she performed in qualifying. She was then asked where she planned to place the gold medal.

“Probably on my front door,” she said, “so I can stare at it.”

Lee’s goal is to leave Stuttgart with three medals: make Thursday’s all-around podium and place top two in the uneven bars final, which also includes Biles. “I think I’m a little bit far off from Simone, just because she’s so good,” Lee said before the meet.

“Our goal is always to use Simone as the measuring stick and try to get as close as you can,” said her coach, Jess Graba. “If you’re shooting for the top, you should land somewhere close.”

Lee used some of a teenager’s most valuable real estate — her Instagram bio — to add a link to a gofundme page for her dad. So far, more than 350 donors have given a combined $24,000, halfway to the goal. The funds will go to medical expenses, lost wages and housing and transportation accommodations.

“It surprises me that a lot of friends and family and co-workers, but also so many of Sunisa’s teammates, coaches, fans, everybody got in there and supported that page,” John said. “I appreciate it so much. You cannot believe how many people.”

It is possible that John can walk again, but not guaranteed. He expects to be discharged at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“So I will be able to watch the rest of her competition from the comfort of my home, which is awesome,” he said.

John said he will talk to his daughter again before Thursday’s all-around final, reminding her how well she’s doing and how proud he is of her.

“Tough little girl,” he said. “My goal is to walk. Hopefully I can walk before Tokyo. One way or another, if she makes it to Tokyo, I will be there.”

NBC Sports researcher Sarah Hughes (not the figure skater) contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

GYM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Results

Simone Biles breaks record; U.S. women win gymnastics world team title

By Nick ZaccardiOct 8, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Justin Morneau out of retirement to play for Canada in Olympic baseball qualifying Sunisa Lee, thinking of her dad back home, earns gold in gymnastics worlds debut 2019 World Gymnastics Championships Results

STUTTGART, Germany — It’s that feeling that keeps Simone Biles coming back to gymnastics.

It’s not from standing on a world championships medal podium, which she did for a female record-breaking 21st time after the U.S. won a fifth straight world team title on Tuesday. Instead, it’s that unenviable sensation that surges before she competes.

“Sometimes I wish I would quit,” Biles said after leading the U.S. to victory by a sizable 5.801 points over Russia, extending the Americans’ dynasty to nine years when including the Olympics. “The other day, we walked out there, and I was like, I literally hate this feeling, and I don’t know why I keep forcing myself to do it.

“I hate that feeling like I’m going to puke before. But, you know, we love the thrill of it. Reminds me to never give up because one day I won’t have the opportunity to get that feeling.”

GYM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Finals Results

That day is likely coming in 10 months. Biles is 99 percent sure these are her last world championships. Every time she competes, she breaks a record or does something unprecedented.

In Tuesday’s team final, the first of six medal events for Biles this week, she broke her tie with retired Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the most world championships medals for a woman. She is now two shy of the overall record held by 1990s Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo.

She will move within one of Scherbo in Thursday’s all-around final. Biles is massively favored to win a fifth title in that event. She’s undefeated in all-arounds for six years. She will pass Scherbo with two medals from her four apparatus finals on Saturday and Sunday. Biles earned medals on all four apparatuses last year, with a kidney stone.

Biles said she doesn’t think of the records.

“Whatever the medal haul at the end is, it’s whatever it is,” she said.

BILES ROUTINES: Balance Beam | Floor Exercise | Uneven Bars | Vault

But Tuesday was about the team. Biles is just part of this U.S. dynasty, extended here in a final where all eight teams had a fall.

Nineteen different gymnasts contributed to at least one of the seven Olympic or world titles during the U.S.’ nine-year reign. It’s the longest global title streak for one women’s program since the Soviets of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

Four women who hope to make Olympic debuts in Tokyo joined Biles in Stuttgart.

They included Sunisa Lee, who at the world team selection camp last month came within .35 of a point of beating Biles. Here, Lee, who qualified second behind Biles into the all-around, had the highest uneven bars score for the Americans. Her fall off the balance beam was the first for an American on any apparatus in an Olympic or world team final since 2010.

She rebounded to hit her floor exercise. Lee is competing while constantly thinking of her father, John, who watched from Minnesota. In August, John fell off of a ladder while helping a friend cut down a tree limb and was paralyzed from the chest down.

A year ago, Lee was third in the junior division at the U.S. Championships. Now, she’s arguably the world’s second-best gymnast, with a chance to prove it Thursday.

“I can’t even believe that I’m here and I’m a world champion,” she said.

Jade Carey, the 2017 World silver medalist on floor exercise and vault, had the second-highest scores of the day on each apparatus, behind Biles. This may be Carey’s only opportunity to compete in a team event on the global stage, given she is likely to qualify for Tokyo in the spring via a new individual route.

The 2018 World team members Kara Eaker (who competed on the balance beam on Tuesday) and Grace McCallum (uneven bars, vault) round out the quintet.

For those two (plus Lee), the tougher competition is arguably making the U.S. Olympic team. And it’s going to get more difficult next year, when the Olympic team event rosters shrink to four.

But first, Biles called for a nap for herself (she’s the team grandma at age 22, the only non-teen) and a celebration for the U.S.

“For all of it,” she said. “For the team. For the medal count. Fifth year in a row.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

GYM WORLDS: Women’s Finals Qualifiers | Men’s Finals Qualifiers