WATCH LIVE: Simone Biles, U.S. women in world gymnastics championships team final

Simone Biles can break the women’s record most world championships medals, leadlng the U.S. in pursuit of a seventh straight Olympic or world team title at the world championships on Tuesday, live on NBCSN and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
Biles, along with Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum, are massive favorites for gold in Stuttgart, Germany.
They qualified in first place over the weekend, 5.044 points ahead of China.
For perspective on how great a margin that is, a fall off an apparatus deducts one point. Yet it’s the U.S.’ smallest margin over a second-place team in Olympic or world qualifying since the 2014 Worlds.
The records at stake: Biles can break her tie with retired Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the most women’s medals in world championships history. They’re both on 20, though Biles already has the “most decorated” title because she has the tiebreaker of more golds than Khorkina (14 to nine).
Vitaly Scherbo holds the overall record of 23 medals, which Biles can break in apparatus finals on Saturday and Sunday.
The U.S. can tie Romania’s record from the 1990s and early 2000s of five straight world women’s team titles. The U.S. overall reign — winning every Olympic and world team title since 2011 — is the longest since Soviet teams of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.
The team final format will change for the Tokyo Olympics, when rosters will be reduced from five gymnasts to four. What looks unlikely to change: the U.S. is in a class of its own.
