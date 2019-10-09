One Olympic event, eight athletes fail drug tests: Another weightlifter faces DQ

The 2012 Olympic men’s weightlifting 94kg event, arguably already the dirtiest in history with six of the top seven finishers stripped for steroid use, added another name to its doping list.
Albanian Endri Karina, who originally finished 14th but had moved up to seventh via other athletes’ doping DQs, failed a retest of his doping sample from those Games.
Karina’s sample tested positive for steroids, and he has been provisionally suspended, according to the International Weightlifting Federation.
It is up to the IOC to determine if Karina will be retroactively disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics. Given precedent, that’s likely to happen.
The IOC already retroactively stripped seven lifters from that event for failing retests of doping samples, all for anabolic steroids:
Gold: Ilya Ilyin (Kazakhstan)
Silver: Aleksandr Ivanov (Russia)
Bronze: Anatoli Cîrîcu (Moldova)
4. Andrey Demanov (Russia)
6. Intigam Zairov (Azerbaijan)
7. Almas Uteshov (Kazakhstan)
11. Norik Vardanian (Armenia)
The fifth-place finisher, Saeid Mohammadpour of Iran, was upgraded to gold. The eighth-place finisher, Kim Min-jae of South Korea, to silver. The ninth-place finisher, Tomasz Zielinski of Poland, to bronze.
Zielinski was thrown out of the Rio Olympics after testing positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone.
(h/t @OlympicStatman)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be able to thank personal sponsors, appear in advertisements for those sponsors and receive congratulatory messages from them during next year’s Tokyo Games under guidance released Tuesday by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
The loosening of marketing rules gives athletes more freedom to benefit from sponsors they deal with directly, rather than limiting advertising to official partner companies of the USOPC, International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.
Official partners will maintain exclusive use of Team USA and Olympic Games logos and imagery, but athletes’ personal sponsors will be permitted to run generic ads.
The guidance relates to Rule 40 of the Olympic Charter, which restricts the use of athletes’ names and images for advertising purposes.
“We worked to create a guidance that increases athlete marketing opportunities and, importantly, respects Rule 40 and affirms our commitment to providing value to our partners, and maintains funding and participation pathways for Team USA, and athletes around the world,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement.
A German federal agency ruled this summer that the IOC was subject to existing competition laws, paving the way for national Olympic committees to relax sponsorship rules.
The USOPC said its changes were “a product of a collaborative process that invited feedback and discussion” from athletes and the governing bodies of their sports, among others.
Justin Morneau, the 2006 AL MVP first baseman for the Minnesota Twins who last played in 2016, is on the Canadian roster for Olympic qualifying as baseball returns to the Games next summer for the first time since 2008.
Morneau, 38, headlines the Canadian roster for next month’s Premier12, a global tournament where the top nation from North and South America will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Japan and Israel are already qualified.
Active MLB players are not expected to be released to participate in the Tokyo Games.
Canada will have its hands full at Premier12, as well as a potential last-chance North and South American qualifier in March, when the winner qualifies for the Games. The U.S., Cuba and Mexico are all ranked higher the Canada, which is 10th overall.
Canada played in two previous Olympic tournaments in 2004 and 2008 but did not earn a medal.
Morneau could become the second MVP to play Olympic baseball as a medal sport. The other was 2000 AL MVP Jason Giambi, who made the U.S. team in 1992, the same summer he was drafted in the second round by the Oakland Athletics.
Canada’s coaching staff at Premier12 includes another former MVP, Larry Walker.
The U.S. roster for Premier12 has not been announced, though Joe Girardi has already been named manager.
