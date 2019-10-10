Simone Biles wins fifth world all-around title by record margin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles routed the field again — breaking her own women’s record margin of victory — in winning her fifth world all-around title and extending a six-year unbeaten streak.

Biles, who earned her 22nd career world medal (one shy of the overall record), hit four clean routines en route to 58.999 points. She finished by dropping an imaginary mic at the end of her floor exercise.

She is the only woman with more than three world all-around crowns.

Biles distanced silver medalist Tang Xijing of China by 2.1, bettering her record margin of victory of 1.693 set last year. The record is under the Code of Points instituted in 2006. It’s the same margin Biles had at the Rio Olympics.

Russian Angelina Melnikova took bronze.

GYM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Finals Results

The other American, 16-year-old Sunisa Lee, was eighth at her first world championships. Lee, who was second to Biles at the U.S. Championships and in qualifying last week, fell off the uneven bars.

It’s the first time since 2012 that the U.S. did not put both of its women on an Olympic or world all-around podium.

In 2018, Biles won despite two falls and a kidney stone. She had no such adversity in Stuttgart and didn’t even throw two of the three skills named after her since she returned from a 14-month, post-Rio break.

Biles has four more medal events between Saturday and Sunday in individual apparatus finals. She earned medals in all of them last year. Two medals this year will break Vitaly Scherbo‘s record for most career world championships medals.

Biles said last week that she’s 99 percent sure these will be her final worlds, which would make the Tokyo Olympics likely her final competition.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

GYM WORLDS: Women’s Finals Qualifiers | Men’s Finals Qualifiers