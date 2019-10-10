WATCH LIVE: Simone Biles in gymnastics world all-around final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles takes a six-year win streak into what will likely be her last world championships all-around final, live on NBCSN and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Thursday morning.

Biles, who led the U.S. to a team title Tuesday for her female record-breaking 21st world medal, is a massive favorite to bag her fifth world all-around title. No other woman has more than three world all-around crowns.

Biles beat the field in qualifying by 2.266 points, which is larger than the greatest women’s all-around margin of victory in world championships history (which she owns, from last year).

Scores start from zero again in the final, though.

LIVE STREAM: World Gymnastics Championships women’s all-around final — 10 a.m. ET

Biles, expected to retire after the Tokyo Olympics, can move one medal shy of the overall world championships record of 23 held by 1990s Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo. She has four more event finals Saturday and Sunday.

If she has any competition Thursday, it will likely come from a teammate. Sunisa Lee, a 16-year-old in her first year as a senior gymnast, is the other American in the final.

Lee was second at the U.S. Championships in August, second at the world team selection camp in September and second again in qualifying last week. At the world camp, she was just .35 of a point behind Biles, who fell off the uneven bars. For perspective, nobody has been within one point of Biles in an official day of all-around competition in five years.

Last year’s silver and bronze medalists — Japan’s Mai Murakami and American Morgan Hurd — are not competing at worlds. An American joined Biles on the podium for all of her previous Olympic and world all-around titles.

