U.S. baseball roster set for first Olympic qualifying tournament

The U.S. tapped 28 players not on MLB 40-man rosters for its first Olympic qualifying tournament in baseball, next month’s Premier 12.

The team does include MLB veterans, including pitcher Clayton Richard and 39-year-old catcher Erik Kratz, the oldest player. It also includes seven of the MLB Pipeline top-100 prospects, led by Los Angeles Angels outfield prospect Jo Adell.

At Premier 12, the top North or South American finisher qualifies for the Tokyo Games. The other North and South American teams can still qualify in early 2020.

The U.S. was the second-most-decorated baseball nation behind Cuba when baseball was part of the Olympics from 1992 through 2008, earning three medals, including gold in 2000.

Joe Girardi was previously named the U.S. manager.

USA Baseball Premier12™ Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; 2019 Organization)

Jo Adell; OF; Louisville, Ky.; Los Angeles Angels

Clayton Andrews; LHP; Petaluma, Calif.; Milwaukee Brewers

Alec Bohm; INF; Omaha, Neb.; Philadelphia Phillies

C.J. Chatham; INF; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Boston Red Sox

Jake Cronenworth; INF; St. Clair, Mich.; Tampa Bay Rays

*^Bobby Dalbec; INF; Seattle, Wash.; Boston Red Sox

Brandon Dickson; RHP; Montgomery, Ala.; Orix Buffaloes

Parker Dunshee; RHP; Zionsville, Ind.; Oakland Athletics

Xavier Edwards; INF; Mineola, N.Y.; San Diego Padres

J.P Feyereisen; RHP; River Falls, Wis.; Milwaukee Brewers

Brian Flynn; LHP; Tulsa, Okla.; Kansas City Royals

Taylor Gushue; C; Boca Raton, Fla.; Washington Nationals

*Tanner Houck; RHP; Collinsville, Ill.; Boston Red Sox

Spencer Howard; RHP; San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Philadelphia Phillies

*Tyler Johnson; RHP; Midlothian, Va.; Chicago White Sox

*Erik Kratz; C; Telford, Pa.; New York Yankees

Wyatt Mills; RHP; Spokane, Wash.; Seattle Mariners

Mark Payton; OF; Orland Park, Ill.; Oakland Athletics

*Brooks Pounders; RHP; Riverside, Calif.; New York Mets

Clayton Richard; LHP; Lafayette, Ind.; Toronto Blue Jays

Brent Rooker; OF; Germantown, Tenn.; Minnesota Twins

Connor Seabold; RHP; Laguna Hills, Calif.; Philadelphia Phillies

Noah Song; RHP; Pomona, Calif.; Boston Red Sox

Caleb Thielbar; LHP; Northfield, Minn.; Atlanta Braves

Daniel Tillo; LHP; Sioux City, Iowa; Kansas City Royals

Daulton Varsho; C/OF; Chili, Wisc.; Arizona Diamondbacks

*^Andrew Vaughn; IF; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Chicago White Sox

Drew Waters; OF; Woodstock, Ga.; Atlanta Braves

*Denotes National Team alumnus

^Denotes National Team development Program participant