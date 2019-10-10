TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

U.S. baseball roster set for first Olympic qualifying tournament

By OlympicTalkOct 10, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
The U.S. tapped 28 players not on MLB 40-man rosters for its first Olympic qualifying tournament in baseball, next month’s Premier 12.

The team does include MLB veterans, including pitcher Clayton Richard and 39-year-old catcher Erik Kratz, the oldest player. It also includes seven of the MLB Pipeline top-100 prospects, led by Los Angeles Angels outfield prospect Jo Adell.

At Premier 12, the top North or South American finisher qualifies for the Tokyo Games. The other North and South American teams can still qualify in early 2020.

The U.S. was the second-most-decorated baseball nation behind Cuba when baseball was part of the Olympics from 1992 through 2008, earning three medals, including gold in 2000.

Joe Girardi was previously named the U.S. manager.

MORE: AL MVP out of retirement to play for Canada in Olympic qualifying

USA Baseball Premier12™ Roster
(Name; Position; Hometown; 2019 Organization)
Jo Adell; OF; Louisville, Ky.; Los Angeles Angels
Clayton Andrews; LHP; Petaluma, Calif.; Milwaukee Brewers
Alec Bohm; INF; Omaha, Neb.; Philadelphia Phillies
C.J. Chatham; INF; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Boston Red Sox
Jake Cronenworth; INF; St. Clair, Mich.; Tampa Bay Rays
*^Bobby Dalbec; INF; Seattle, Wash.; Boston Red Sox
Brandon Dickson; RHP; Montgomery, Ala.; Orix Buffaloes
Parker Dunshee; RHP; Zionsville, Ind.; Oakland Athletics
Xavier Edwards; INF; Mineola, N.Y.; San Diego Padres
J.P Feyereisen; RHP; River Falls, Wis.; Milwaukee Brewers
Brian Flynn; LHP; Tulsa, Okla.; Kansas City Royals
Taylor Gushue; C; Boca Raton, Fla.; Washington Nationals
*Tanner Houck; RHP; Collinsville, Ill.; Boston Red Sox
Spencer Howard; RHP; San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Philadelphia Phillies
*Tyler Johnson; RHP; Midlothian, Va.; Chicago White Sox
*Erik Kratz; C; Telford, Pa.; New York Yankees
Wyatt Mills; RHP; Spokane, Wash.; Seattle Mariners
Mark Payton; OF; Orland Park, Ill.; Oakland Athletics
*Brooks Pounders; RHP; Riverside, Calif.; New York Mets
Clayton Richard; LHP; Lafayette, Ind.; Toronto Blue Jays
Brent Rooker; OF; Germantown, Tenn.; Minnesota Twins
Connor Seabold; RHP; Laguna Hills, Calif.; Philadelphia Phillies
Noah Song; RHP; Pomona, Calif.; Boston Red Sox
Caleb Thielbar; LHP; Northfield, Minn.; Atlanta Braves
Daniel Tillo; LHP; Sioux City, Iowa; Kansas City Royals
Daulton Varsho; C/OF; Chili, Wisc.; Arizona Diamondbacks
*^Andrew Vaughn; IF; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Chicago White Sox
Drew Waters; OF; Woodstock, Ga.; Atlanta Braves
*Denotes National Team alumnus
^Denotes National Team development Program participant

Simone Biles wins fifth world all-around title by record margin

By Nick ZaccardiOct 10, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles routed the field again — breaking her own women’s record margin of victory — in winning her fifth world all-around title and extending a six-year unbeaten streak.

Biles, who earned her 22nd career world medal (one shy of the overall record), hit four clean routines en route to 58.999 points. She finished by dropping an imaginary mic at the end of her floor exercise.

She is the only woman with more than three world all-around crowns.

Biles distanced silver medalist Tang Xijing of China by 2.1, bettering her record margin of victory of 1.693 set last year. The record is under the Code of Points instituted in 2006. It’s the same margin Biles had at the Rio Olympics.

Russian Angelina Melnikova took bronze.

GYM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Finals Results

The other American, 16-year-old Sunisa Lee, was eighth at her first world championships. Lee, who was second to Biles at the U.S. Championships and in qualifying last week, fell off the uneven bars.

It’s the first time since 2012 that the U.S. did not put both of its women on an Olympic or world all-around podium.

In 2018, Biles won despite two falls and a kidney stone. She had no such adversity in Stuttgart and didn’t even throw two of the three skills named after her since she returned from a 14-month, post-Rio break.

Biles has four more medal events between Saturday and Sunday in individual apparatus finals. She earned medals in all of them last year. Two medals this year will break Vitaly Scherbo‘s record for most career world championships medals.

Biles said last week that she’s 99 percent sure these will be her final worlds, which would make the Tokyo Olympics likely her final competition.

GYM WORLDS: Women’s Finals Qualifiers | Men’s Finals Qualifiers

NBC’s first Olympic broadcast at 1964 Tokyo Games marks 55th anniversary

By OlympicTalkOct 10, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
Thursday marked the 55th anniversary of NBC’s debut Olympic broadcast — the first live telecast of an Opening Ceremony. Fittingly, it was of the Tokyo Games.

The Olympics return to Tokyo in July.

Coverage was far different back in 1964. NBC obtained the TV rights for $1.5 million (first time an Olympics surpassed the $1 million barrier) and aired 14 total hours of coverage over 15 days.

In 2014, the IOC awarded NBC Universal the Olympic broadcast rights from 2021 through 2032 — valued at $7.65 billion, plus a $100 million signing bonus for the promotion of Olympism and Olympic values between 2015 and 2020.

In Rio, NBC Universal aired a record 6,755 Olympic programming hours, including live streaming of every Olympic sport on NBCOlympics.com.

The 1964 Tokyo Games were highlighted by Czechoslovakian gymnast Vera Caslavska, who earned three gold medals, including the first of back-to-back all-around titles.

Swimmer Don Schollander won four gold medals, most for an American in any sport since Jesse Owens in Berlin in 1936.

Ethiopian Abebe Bikila became the first repeat Olympic marathon champion, four years after running barefoot through the streets of Rome.

Future Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion wide receiver Bob Hayes equaled the 100m world record of 10.06 seconds. And Billy Mills pulled off one of the most memorable upsets in Olympic history, becoming the first (and so far only) American to win the 10,000m.

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics