Nikita Nagornyy wins gymnastics world all-around; Sam Mikulak misses medal

By Nick ZaccardiOct 11, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Russia is definitely back atop men’s gymnastics.

Nikita Nagornyy and Artur Dalaloyan made it a Russian one-two in the world all-around final, two days after the nation won its first world team title since the Soviet Union breakup.

Nagornyy, 22 and the youngest member of the Rio Olympic team, hit six clean routines en route to 88.772 points. He edged the defending world champion Dalaloyan by 1.607 after Dalaloyan nearly sat down his vault. Olympic silver medalist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine took bronze.

A year ago, Dalaloyan beat Chinese Xiao Ruoteng for gold on a tiebreak, with Nagornyy taking the bronze.

American Sam Mikulak was seventh on Friday, again seeing medal hopes dashed by a critical late mistake, falling off the pommel horse. He was 1.282 points out of a medal after incurring that point penalty for a fall.

Mikulak, a two-time Olympian and six-time U.S. champion, led at the halfway point and was in fourth place when he came off the horse in the fifth of six rotations.

Mikulak, who eked into Friday’s final after qualifying in 27th place, has finished fifth, sixth and seventh (twice) in Olympic or world all-arounds but never made the medal stand. Twice he has gone into the final rotation in medal contention only to make major mistakes on high bar.

The last U.S. man to earn a world all-around medal was Jonathan Horton in 2010 (bronze).

Nagornyy will like this statistic going into the Tokyo Games: The last four men to win the world all-around title the year before the Olympics went on to win the Olympic title: Paul HammYang Wei and Kohei Uchimura twice.

Uchimura, the Japanese legend with a record six world all-around titles, is absent from a worlds for the first time since 2007, missing the Japanese team while injured. He is questionable to make the Olympic team despite being one of Japan’s most recognizable athletes.

This is the first year China and Japan were shut out of the team and all-around gold medals at an Olympics or worlds since 1992.

Worlds conclude with individual apparatus finals on Saturday and Sunday. Simone Biles can win four more medals. If she gets two, she breaks the record for most career world championships medals.

Simone Biles chases one more record to close world gymnastics championships

By Nick ZaccardiOct 11, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles may have dropped the mic, but she can still win four more medals and break yet another record at the world gymnastics championships.

Biles, after earning her 21st and 22nd career world medals in the team and all-around events, competes in all four apparatus finals between Saturday and Sunday. She is one medal shy of the record 23 held by 1990s Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo. All of Biles’ medals are kept in a safe.

Scherbo, though, competed at world championships in six years to Biles’ five. Scherbo also had the benefit of six apparatus finals for the men, versus four for the women.

Saturday’s finals: the vault (Biles is the favorite) and uneven bars (Biles qualified in seventh place), live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 10 a.m. ET.

Sunday’s finals: balance beam and floor exercise. Biles had the highest score in qualifying in both events. That streams live on OlympicChannel.com at 7 a.m. ET, with a TV broadcast on Olympic Channel at 12 p.m. ET.

Biles earned medals in every event last year, becoming the first gymnast to do so at worlds in 31 years. Some of her toughest competition this weekend will come from teammates.

On vault, Jade Carey had the top qualifying score by .001 over Biles. However, scores are cleared for the eight-woman final, and Biles has the ability to up her difficulty.

Bars is the only event that Biles has never won on the global stage. She earned her first world medal last year, a silver. But she was a distant half-point behind winner Nina Derwael of Belgium, who again had the highest score in qualifying this year, with a three tenths edge on Biles in difficulty.

There’s also American Sunisa Lee, who beat Biles on bars at the U.S. Championships in August and the world team selection camp in September. Lee qualified third into the bars final with the second-highest difficulty score.

Biles struggled on beam at the Rio Olympics and 2018 Worlds, making significant errors (though not falling off) en route to bronze medals. She’s hit beam so far this week, posting the top score in qualifying, the team final and the all-around.

“After Rio, I kind of trashed myself and my beam work that I did, and I wasn’t the most confident,” said Biles, who took 14 months off from training after the Olympics, changing coaches to Laurent and Cecile Landi when she came back. “[Cecile] really helped me bring that back to life. And I feel confident again for, like, the first time.”

Biles said she is 99 percent sure these are her last world championships, likely making the Tokyo Olympics her final competition. Her next competition likely will not be until late winter or early spring.

“I’m probably more confident today than going into the [Rio] Olympics,” she said.

Jade Carey, star on U.S. gymnastics team, takes her own path to Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiOct 11, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Jade Carey, like many teens, was inspired by the 2012 Fierce Five, the first U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team to take gold since the Magnificent Seven. If everything works out, Carey will qualify for gymnastics events in Tokyo, but not necessarily the team competition.

Carey, competing with the U.S. team at the world championships this week, is well on her way to becoming an Olympian just like her role models.

But the path the 19-year-old is taking is different. It’s an individual one.

Carey can clinch an Olympic spot for herself as early as March, three months before a selection committee chooses gymnasts for the traditional Olympic team.

“I knew I would be giving up being on the team,” Carey said, “but I think, for me, it made sense to just go for it.”

Carey chose a new qualification route introduced for this Olympic cycle. The International Gymnastics Federation changed Olympic team event roster sizes from five gymnasts to four for Tokyo 2020, but also added other ways for individual gymnasts to qualify outside of the team.

Those individuals can compete on every apparatus at the Tokyo Olympics, but not the team competition. Carey said there’s a bit of regret if she misses out on a team gold, which is almost guaranteed these days. The U.S. has won every Olympic and world team title since 2011.

She got her likely one and only experience competing in a global team event last Tuesday, helping the U.S. earn a fifth straight world title with strong performances on vault and floor exercise.

“That was the No. 1 goal here,” above individual medals, said her dad, Brian, who is also her coach. “She wanted to make this team and then get the team gold. That was by far No. 1.”

The world team is five gymnasts. The cut to four for Tokyo hurts Carey’s chances of being selected for the U.S. Olympic team. A team of four will rely more on gymnasts who spread their talents across all four apparatuses, given three must be used on each apparatus in the team final.

Carey was seventh in the all-around at the U.S. Championships in August, but she was second on floor and vault behind Simone Biles.

Carey earned 2017 World silver medals on floor and vault, in her first year as an elite gymnast, at the only worlds in this Olympic cycle without a team event. Upon returning to Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale, Ariz., they honored her at a school-wide assembly.

Carey would have been a candidate for the 2018 World team, but she had to bow out from consideration to keep her path open to qualify for the Olympics individually.

Here in Stuttgart, Carey qualified first into Saturday’s vault final, topping Olympic and world champion Biles in qualifying by .001, and was third in qualifying on floor.

However, the top two in floor qualifying were Americans Biles and Sunisa Lee. A maximum of two gymnasts per country can compete in any individual final, meaning Carey can only enter Sunday’s floor final if Biles or Lee withdraws.

After worlds, Carey will return home to Arizona. She’s taking a gap year before joining the Oregon State gymnastics team. “It has kind of been a little boring,” not having classes, she said.

She will then head to Melbourne, Australia, in February for a World Cup meet.

Carey, who leads the floor and vault standings in Olympic qualifying with one spot available per apparatus, can essentially wrap up her Olympic spot by winning either event in Melbourne. It can’t become mathematically official until a later World Cup in Azerbaijan in March. But all signs point to a satisfying end to a 15-month qualifying journey that’s already taken the Careys to Germany, Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The reaction to qualifying for Tokyo will probably be an exhale more than a celebration, Brian said.

“And then realizing that everything’s not set in stone yet,” he said, “because we still have a lot to think about and to consider.”

Then she has a decision to make — accept the individual Olympic spot or turn it down and go through the U.S. Olympic trials process, hoping to be selected for the four-woman team. But turning down the individual spot could preclude the U.S. from qualifying another individual in her place, dropping their total roster size from six gymnasts to five.

“We’re keeping all options open right now,” Brian said.

She will continue to train on all four apparatuses because 1) any gymnast who qualifies for the Olympics in one individual event can compete on all four apparatuses in qualifying and 2) to keep her in all-around shape in case she declines the individual spot in pursuit of the U.S. team.

“Looking at a bunch of options,” Brian said. “Just trying to figure out the [Olympic team] selection committee and how they feel about certain things.”

He said it’s hard to choose Carey’s perfect scenario. Certainly wrapping up the individual Olympic spot. “Then sit and wait and see what happens after that,” Brian said.

What’s clear is that Carey is excited about moving to Oregon a week after the Tokyo Games. Most gymnasts end their elite, Olympic or world championships-level careers when they join college teams.

“She wants to enjoy the college experience,” Brian said.

