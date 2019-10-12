TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

French gymnast who broke leg at Rio Olympics qualifies for Tokyo after father’s death

By Nick ZaccardiOct 12, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — French gymnast Samir Aït Saïd took a moment for himself while he posed for podium photos after the world championships still rings final.

He lifted the bronze medal that was draped around his neck, looked toward the ceiling of the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle and pointed up there. He kissed the medal and lifted it even higher, above his head, and shook it repeatedly.

“I hope he was proud,” he said.

Aït Saïd dedicated the medal, and the tears welling in his eyes during interviews, to his father, who died last winter of lung cancer, according to French team officials.

It wasn’t just the world championships medal, the first of the 29-year-old’s career. Aït Saïd also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by getting on the still rings podium.

He was the very last gymnast to go on Saturday. He knocked reigning Olympic and three-time defending world champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece off the podium and out of Olympic qualification. Petrounias can still qualify for Tokyo via another route next year, but it will not be easy.

Aït Saïd knows all about hardship. He is best known for a horrific scene: fracturing his left tibia and fibula on a vault landing in Rio Olympic qualifying and getting carted away on a stretcher. He also missed the 2012 London Games after sustaining three right tibia fractures at the European Championships, also on vault.

The day after his Rio injury, he said in a video taken at the hospital, “believe me, the Tokyo 2020 adventure is still in the cards. … We’ll go for that Olympic gold.”

Aït Saïd’s father was in the Rio Olympic Arena when he broke his leg. When Aït Saïd vowed to come back for Tokyo, his father promised that he would be there with him.

“Before my father died, I made him a promise that I would go to Tokyo 2020 to get that medal for him,” Aït Saïd said through a translator. “Unfortunately, he won’t have this chance to come to Tokyo to come see me, but I’ve given him my word that I will go get that medal for him. It was his dream, too.”

Fourteen months after Rio, Aït Saïd finished fourth in the world championships still rings final, .008 out of a medal. Even though France failed to qualify a full team for Tokyo, Aït Saïd had multiple paths to clinching an individual Olympic spot.

However, worlds would be his best chance. He needed to make the eight-man still rings final. He did. The way things shook out Saturday, he needed to outscore the last two Olympic still rings champions. He did.

Aït Saïd competed in vault in qualifying here, but he plans to only do rings in Tokyo. That’s the medal he promised his father.

“I need to rest,” he said, “because what is awaiting for me is very, very hard. I’m going to work hard to go get that title at the Olympics.”

Simone Biles ties world gymnastics championships medal record, leads U.S. one-two

By Nick ZaccardiOct 12, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles would lose count of her world gymnastics championships medals if she wasn’t reminded of the number at nearly every interview stop in the mixed zone.

“I never think of medal counts or anything,” she said after winning her record-tying 23rd medal and record-extending 17th gold in the vault final on Saturday, the penultimate day of worlds. “I let everyone else do the counting for me.

“I couldn’t tell you how many I have if you didn’t tell me already.”

Biles was joined on the vault podium by Jade Carey, who earned her second vault silver in three years despite taking a large step out of the central landing area on her second vault.

Biles performed exquisite vaults — a Cheng and an Amanar — with just small hops on each landing. The scores — 15.333 and 15.466 — were the highest of the 16 total vaults performed by the eight women in the final. She chose not to throw her eponymous vault that carries more difficulty.

Later Saturday, Biles finished fifth on uneven bars, her weakest event, with the same score that earned her silver last year. Belgian Nina Derwael repeated as world champ. American Sunisa Lee earned her first individual world medal — a silver.

“I couldn’t be more happy,” Biles said of her day. “I’m not even mad about [bars]. I knew going into today there was a very slim chance that I would even medal.”

Biles can still break her tie with 1990s Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for the total medals record Sunday on the balance beam or the floor exercise, the last two finals. She is the favorite on both events.

Biles has said she is 99 percent sure these will be her final worlds. That would set up the Tokyo Games to be her final competition.

“I never think, oh, this could be my last,” she said. “I kind of cherish the moment.”

In other events Saturday, French gymnast Samir Ait Said, who gruesomely broke his leg on a Rio Olympic vault landing, qualified for the Tokyo Games by earning the last available spot from the still rings final.

Said, whose father died in February, earned bronze and knocked Greek Olympic still rings champion Eleftherios Petrounias off the podium and out of an automatic Olympic spot. Petrounias can still qualify for the Olympics via another route next year. Turkey’s Ibrahim Colak took gold, his nation’s first world title.

Brit Max Whitlock earned his third world title on pommel horse. Whitlock will go to Tokyo looking to become the first repeat Olympic pommel horse champion in 40 years.

Carlos Yulo became the first Filipino gymnast to win a world title, prevailing on floor by one tenth. Yulo, 19, became the first Filipino medalist when he earned floor bronze last year.

Eliud Kipchoge runs 1:59 marathon, first to break 2 hours

By OlympicTalkOct 12, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40 seconds, becoming the first person to break two hours for 26.2 miles in a special event in Vienna on Saturday morning.

“It has taken 65 years for a human being to make history in sport after Roger Bannister,” Kipchoge said, noting the Brit who became the first man to break 4 minutes for a mile in 1954. “I can tell people that no human is limited. I expect more people all over the world to run under two hours after today.”

NBCSN airs an exclusive replay of the Ineos 1:59 Challenge on Sunday from 3-5:30 p.m. ET and Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Kipchoge, the 34-year-old Olympic champion from Kenya, reached his goal in a non-record-eligible time trial event built just for him. He flashed smiles in the final mile, appearing confident he would meet the goal he’s had in mind since the Rio Games.

He pointed to both sides of the crowd, slapped his chest twice as he crossed under the finish banner. He found the arms of his wife, Grace, watching him finish a marathon in person for the first time, and children. Then he moved onto his career-long coach, 1992 Olympic 3000m steeplechase silver medalist Patrick Sang.

Kipchoge said the hardest hours of his life were between 5 and 8:15 on Saturday morning, up until the event began. He ate oatmeal for breakfast.

The bid, similar to Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon attempt in Italy two years ago, featured packs of pacers from an announced group of 41 taking turns, a lead car beaming lasers out the back as a guide and special Nike shoes.

The final pace group shed from Kipchoge so he could run the final 500 meters alone. Kipchoge sped up, taking the projected finish down from 1:50:50 in the last mile.

Pacers included a Who’s Who of distance runners, from Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz to five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat, who is 44 years old.

Kipchoge ran 2:00:25 in his previous sub-two attempt on a Formula One track in Monza, Italy. He holds the world record of 2:01:39, set at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

“Berlin is running and breaking a world record,” Kipchoge said before the event. “Vienna is running and making history in this world, like the first man to go the moon.”

This event was held at the Prater, a central Vienna park, with fans lining the six-mile circuit.

Next year, Kipchoge can become the third person to win multiple Olympic marathons. He won his last 10 marathons over the last five years, a modern-era elite record streak.

Kipchoge, a 2003 World 5000m champion at age 18, moved to road racing after finishing seventh in the 2012 Olympic trials 5000m, failing to make the Kenyan team for the London Games.

“I’m a believer of a challenges and a believer if you climb one branch, look for the next branch,” he said.

