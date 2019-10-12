Simone Biles ties world gymnastics championships medal record, leads U.S. one-two

STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles tied the world gymnastics championships record with her 23rd career medal, leading a U.S. one-two on vault on Saturday.
Biles is joined on the podium by Jade Carey, who took her second vault silver in three years despite taking a large step out of the central landing area on her second vault.
It’s Biles’ 17th world championships gold medal, extending her record.
Biles performed exquisite vaults — a Cheng and an Amanar — with just small hops on each landing. The scores — 15.333 and 15.466 — were the highest of the 16 total vaults performed by the eight women in the final. She chose not to throw her eponymous vault that carries more difficulty.
Biles can break her tie with 1990s Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for the total medals record later Saturday in the uneven bars final. It’s her weakest event. She gets two more chances Sunday on the balance beam and floor exercise, where she is the favorite.
In other events, Brit Max Whitlock earned his third world title on pommel horse. Whitlock will go to Tokyo looking to become the first repeat Olympic pommel horse champion in 40 years.
Carlos Yulo became the first Filipino gymnast to win a world title, prevailing on floor by one tenth. Yulo, 19, became the first Filipino medalist when he earned floor bronze last year.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
GYM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Finals ResultsFollow @nzaccardi