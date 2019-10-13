TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Brigid Kosgei shatters marathon world record in Chicago

By OlympicTalkOct 13, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
2019 Chicago Marathon results

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei shattered a 16-year-old world record in the women’s marathon by 81 seconds, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04 on Sunday.

Brit Paula Radcliffe had held the record of 2:15:25 set at the 2003 London Marathon. Kenyan Mary Keitany holds the female-only record of 2:17:01 from the 2017 London Marathon. Both Kosgei and Radcliffe, the only women to break 2:17, ran with men in their record races.

Radcliffe’s record was the longest-standing for the men’s or women’s marathon of the last 50 years.

Kosgei did it one day after Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon in a non-record-eligible event in Vienna. She won by a gaping 6 minutes, 47 seconds over Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

Kosgei, who won Chicago in 2018 and the London Marathon in April, came in highly favored. The 25-year-old tuned up with the fastest half-marathon ever by a woman (by 23 seconds) on Sept. 8 on a non-record-eligible course.

Jordan Hasay, the top U.S. woman in the field, crossed 5km at a slow 22:20 and registered no further timings. Hasay, who was coached by Alberto Salazar before his ban in a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency case, is one of several women in contention for the three Olympic spots at the Feb. 29 trials in Atlanta.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono won the men’s race by one second over Ethiopian Dejene Debela in 2:05:45.

The U.S.’ top marathoner, Galen Rupp, reportedly dropped out in the final miles. He began fading from the lead pack before the 10-mile mark in his first race since last year’s Chicago Marathon. Rupp, who was also coached by Salazar, is coming back from Achilles surgery.

Mo Farah, the defending champion and four-time Olympic track gold medalist, finished eighth in 2:09:58. He also dropped from the leaders before the halfway point.

American Daniel Romanchuk and Swiss Manuela Schar won the wheelchair races.

Romanchuk, 21, repeated as champion. He has also won Boston London and New York City in the last year. Schar distanced decorated American Tatyana McFadden by 4:14, though McFadden did qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics with her runner-up finish.

The fall major marathon season concludes with the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, featuring defending champions Mary Keitany and Lelisa Desisa and 2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden.

2019 Chicago Marathon results

By OlympicTalkOct 13, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Elite men’s, women’s and wheelchair top-10 results from the 2019 Chicago Marathon (full searchable results are here) …

Men
1. Lawrence Cherono (KEN) — 2:05:45
2. Dejene Debela (ETH) — 2:05:46
3. Asefa Mengstu (ETH) — 2:05:48
4. Bedan Karoki (KEN) — 2:05:53
5. Bashir Abdi (BEL) — 2:06:14
6. Seifu Tura (ETH) — 2:08:35
7. Dickson Chumba (KEN) — 2:09:11
8. Mo Farah (GBR) — 2:09:58
9. Jacob Riley (USA) — 2:10:36
10. Jerrell Mock (USA) — 2:10:37
DNF. Galen Rupp

Women
1. Brigid Kosgei (KEN) — 2:14:04 WR
2. Ababel Yeshaneh (ETH) — 2:20:51
3. Gelete Burka (ETH) — 2:20:55
4. Emma Bates (USA) — 2:25:27
5. Fionnuala McCormack (IRL) — 2:26:47
6. Stephanie Bruce (USA) — 2:27:47
7. Lindsay Flanagan (USA) — 2:28:08
8. Laura Thweatt (USA) — 2:29:06
9. Lisa Weightman (AUS) — 2:29:45
10. Taylor Ward (USA) — 2:30:14
DNF. Jordan Hasay

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:30:26
2. David Weir (GBR) — 1:33:31
3. Ernst Van Dyk (RSA) — 1:33:32
4. Johnboy Smith (GBR) — 1:33:32
5. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:33:33

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:41:08
2. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:45:22
3. Amanda McGrory (USA) — 1:45:29
4. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:45:29
5. Sandra Graf (SUI) — 1:51:38

Simone Biles breaks gymnastics worlds medals record, gets 5 golds this week

By Nick ZaccardiOct 13, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Brigid Kosgei shatters marathon world record in Chicago 2019 Chicago Marathon results Germans Jan Frodeno, Anne Haug win 2019 Kona Ironman World Championships

STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles will finish what she is 99 percent sure is her final world championships with the most medals in history.

Biles earned a record-breaking 24th and 25th medals, winning the balance beam and floor exercise on the last day of the meet on Sunday. She earned five gold medals alone at these worlds, believed to be the most by one gymnast since Soviets Larisa Latynina and Boris Shakhlin in 1958 (when Latynina was pregnant).

Biles hit a clean beam routine and scored 15.066 points, distancing defending champion Liu Tingting of China by .633 of a point. Another Chinese, Li Shijia, took bronze, three tenths ahead of American Kara Eaker in fourth.

Biles then won her fifth floor exercise crown, tying the record for most world titles on one apparatus (Yuri Chechi, rings, and Svetlana Khorkina, uneven bars). Countrywoman Sunisa Lee took silver, a full point behind.

But Biles stands alone in total medals, passing 1990s Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo on Sunday. Biles did it more efficiently than Scherbo, competing one fewer year and with fewer medal chances (women compete on four apparatuses; men six). She already had the career gold medals record and upped it to 19 on Sunday.

Biles was uncharacteristically exuberant upon seeing her beam score, leaping out of her chair. Perhaps that should have been unexpected. Biles grabbed the beam to keep her balance in her last two global finals in Rio and at the 2018 World Championships, taking bronze each time.

She said on Saturday that if she could only have one medal from the apparatus finals at the Tokyo Olympics, it would be on beam.

Also Sunday, Sam Mikulak finished fifth on the high bar, which was won by Brazilian Arthur Nory. The U.S. men failed to earn a medal at a worlds for the first time since 2009. China failed to earn a gold for the first time since 1993.

Russians Nikita Nagornyy and Artur Dalaloyan went one-two on vault, just as they did in Friday’s all-around. Nagornyy earned his third gold of the meet.

Joe Fraser became the second British man to earn gold this week (Max Whitlock), taking a parallel bars final that lacked the usual suspects. Japanese Kazuma Kaya earned bronze, ensuring the 2020 Olympic host nation does not leave worlds without an individual medal for the first time since 2001.

GYM WORLDS: Finals Results