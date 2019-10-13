TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
AP

Simone Biles breaks world gymnastics championships medals record

By Nick ZaccardiOct 13, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Germans Jan Frodeno, Anne Haug win 2019 Kona Ironman World Championships 2019 Kona Ironman World Championships Results French gymnast who broke leg at Rio Olympics qualifies for Tokyo after father’s death

STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles will finish what she is 99 percent sure is her final world championships with the most medals in history.

Biles earned a record-breaking 24th medal, winning the balance beam in the first of her two finals on the last day of the meet on Sunday. Biles hit a clean routine and scored 15.066 points, distancing defending champion Liu Tingting of China by .633 of a point.

Another Chinese, Li Shijia, took bronze, three tenths ahead of American Kara Eaker in fourth.

Biles, now a record-extending 18-time world champion, later competes in the floor exercise final, looking to tie the record for most world titles (five) on one apparatus (Yuri Chechi, rings, and Svetlana Khorkina, uneven bars).

But Biles stands alone in total medals, passing 1990s Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo on Sunday. Biles did it more efficiently than Scherbo, competing one fewer year and with fewer medal chances (women compete on four apparatuses; men six).

She was uncharacteristically exuberant upon seeing her beam score, leaping out of her chair. Perhaps that should have been unexpected. Biles grabbed the beam to keep her balance in her last two global finals in Rio and at the 2018 World Championships, taking bronze each time.

She said on Saturday that if she could only have one medal from the apparatus finals at the Tokyo Olympics, it would be on beam.

Also Sunday, Russians Nikita Nagornyy and Artur Dalaloyan went one-two on vault, just as they did in Friday’s all-around. Nagornyy earned his third gold of the meet.

Joe Fraser became the second British man to earn gold this week (Max Whitlock), taking a parallel bars final that lacked the usual suspects. Japanese Kazuma Kaya earned bronze, ensuring the 2020 Olympic host nation does not leave worlds without an individual medal for the first time since 2001.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

GYM WORLDS: Finals Results

Germans Jan Frodeno, Anne Haug win 2019 Kona Ironman World Championships

By OlympicTalkOct 12, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Simone Biles breaks world gymnastics championships medals record 2019 Kona Ironman World Championships Results French gymnast who broke leg at Rio Olympics qualifies for Tokyo after father’s death

Germany was well represented in the 2019 Kona Ironman World Championships as countrymen Jan Frodeno and Anne Haug won the pro men and pro women divisions, respectively.

Frodeno’s time of 7:51:13 gave him his third Ironman World Championship title and broke the course record in Kona, Hawaii. The previous record of 7:52:39 was set by 2017 and 2018 champion Patrick Lange, who dropped out during the bike portion.

A 47:31 swimming portion put Frodeno in second before a 4:16:03 bike leg. His 2:42:43 marathon propelled him to the top of the podium. Frodeno, the 2008 Olympic triathlon champion who won the 2015 and 2016 Kona titles, was derailed by injuries the last two years.

MORE: 2019 Kona Ironman World Championships Results

“For all the nerves and all the hard work, it’s just the best feeling to be back here in great shape,” said Frodeno, who made it six straight titles for German men. “People shout ‘Get the [course record] time!’ I’m like, bloody time, I just want to finish.

“Honestly I don’t care about the record. … It’s the Wimbledon of our sport. It’s the greatest feeling in the world. After walking [during the marathon] here two years ago, it’s a blooding good feeling to run four-minute [kilometers].”

American Tim O’Donnell, who finished second, was the only other competitor to finish the 140.6-mile triathlon in under eight hours with a time of 7:59:41. O’Donnell posted the best finish by an American in five years. It’s been 17 years since an American man or woman won, the longest drought for the host nation in Ironman Kona’s 42-year history.

Brit Alistair Brownlee, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic triathlon champion, was 21st in his Kona debut. Brownlee said he would decide after Kona whether to try for Tokyo 2020.

Haug won her first Ironman World Championship title after her 2:51:07 marathon catapulted her past front runner Lucy Charles-Barclay. Charles-Barclay was the first out of the water, but Haug’s 4:50:18 bike portion began wearing on her lead. Daniela Ryf, the four-time defending champion, finished in 13th place just a year after setting the course record.

Haug’s winning 8:40:10 overall time makes her the first German woman to claim the title.

Two-time U.S. Olympian Sarah True withdrew during the 112-mile bike.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Eliud Kipchoge runs 1:59 marathon, first to break 2 hours

2019 Kona Ironman World Championships Results

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 12, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

2019 Kona Ironman World Championship top-10 results (full searchable results here) …

Pro Men

  1. Jan Frodeno — 7:51:13
  2. Tim O’Donnell — 7:59:41 (8:28)
  3. Sebastian Kienle — 8:02:04 (10:52)
  4. Ben Hoffman — 8:02:52 (11:39)
  5. Cameron Wurf — 8:06:41 (15:29)
  6. Joe Skipper — 8:07:46 (16:33)
  7. Braden Currie — 8:08:48 (17:36)
  8. Philipp Koutny — 8:10:29 (19:17)
  9. Bart Aernouts — 8:12:27 (21:14)
  10. Chris Leiferman — 8:13:37 (22:25)

21. Alistair Brownlee — 8:25:03 (33:50)
DNF. Patrick Lange

Pro Women

  1. Anne Haug — 8:40:10  
  2. Lucy Charles-Barclay — 8:46:44 (6:35)
  3. Sarah Crowley — 8:48:13 (8:03)
  4. Laura Philipp — 8:51:42 (11:33)
  5. Heather Jackson — 8:54:44 (14:35)
  6. Kaisa Sali — 8:55:33 (15:24)
  7. Corinne Abraham — 8:58:38 (18:29)
  8. Carrie Lester — 8:58:40 (18:31)
  9. Daniela Bleymehl — 9:08:30 (28:21)
  10. Linsey Corbin — 9:09:06 (28:57)

13. Daniela Ryf — 9:14:26 (34:16)
DNF. Sarah True

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Eliud Kipchoge runs 1:59 marathon, first to break 2 hours