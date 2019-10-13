Simone Biles breaks world gymnastics championships medals record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles will finish what she is 99 percent sure is her final world championships with the most medals in history.

Biles earned a record-breaking 24th medal, winning the balance beam in the first of her two finals on the last day of the meet on Sunday. Biles hit a clean routine and scored 15.066 points, distancing defending champion Liu Tingting of China by .633 of a point.

Another Chinese, Li Shijia, took bronze, three tenths ahead of American Kara Eaker in fourth.

Biles, now a record-extending 18-time world champion, later competes in the floor exercise final, looking to tie the record for most world titles (five) on one apparatus (Yuri Chechi, rings, and Svetlana Khorkina, uneven bars).

But Biles stands alone in total medals, passing 1990s Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo on Sunday. Biles did it more efficiently than Scherbo, competing one fewer year and with fewer medal chances (women compete on four apparatuses; men six).

She was uncharacteristically exuberant upon seeing her beam score, leaping out of her chair. Perhaps that should have been unexpected. Biles grabbed the beam to keep her balance in her last two global finals in Rio and at the 2018 World Championships, taking bronze each time.

She said on Saturday that if she could only have one medal from the apparatus finals at the Tokyo Olympics, it would be on beam.

Also Sunday, Russians Nikita Nagornyy and Artur Dalaloyan went one-two on vault, just as they did in Friday’s all-around. Nagornyy earned his third gold of the meet.

Joe Fraser became the second British man to earn gold this week (Max Whitlock), taking a parallel bars final that lacked the usual suspects. Japanese Kazuma Kaya earned bronze, ensuring the 2020 Olympic host nation does not leave worlds without an individual medal for the first time since 2001.

GYM WORLDS: Finals Results