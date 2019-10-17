TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
AP

How to watch 2019 Skate America

By Rachel LutzOct 17, 2019, 7:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nathan Chen competes this weekend in an attempt to win his third straight Skate America title, the first stop on the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating for the 2019-20 season.

Skate America will stream live for NBC Sports Gold “Figure Skating Pass” subscribers.

There will also be a free trial of the subscription service during Skate America, taking place in Las Vegas. The free trial includes exclusive live coverage of practices and warm-ups starting Thursday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 19. NBC Sports Gold’s “Practice Cam” presents live coverage of practice beginning Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Gold will stream coverage live and on-demand, to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TV devices.

Chen hasn’t lost a Grand Prix event since his silver medal finish at the 2016 Grand Prix Final. And he’s undefeated since his fifth place finish in PyeongChang. Now a sophomore at Yale University, Chen will face challenges from countryman Jason Brown, South Korea’s Cha Junhwan, and China’s Jin Boyang.

MORE: No burnout for ‘Rocket Man’ Nathan Chen

The ladies’ field features Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who captured silver at Skate America in 2018, as well as 2017 and 2018 U.S. national champions Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell. Chen, who began her freshman year at Cornell this fall, returns to major international competition after missing last season with an injury.

Plus, Russian junior Anna Shcherbakova makes her senior-level Grand Prix debut after she won the 2019 Russian national championships (at the senior level, despite her junior status at the time) and silver at the world junior championships. Shcherbakova has landed quad Lutz in competition.

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue can lead the U.S. to its 11th straight Skate America ice dance title. Russia’s Aleksandra Stepanova (returning from an injury) and Ivan Bukin, fourth at last year’s world championships behind Hubbell and Donohue’s bronze by a slim 1.88 points, are also in the field.

Reigning U.S. national champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc will compete in pairs after winning bronze at last year’s Skate America. The biggest threats in the pairs competition will likely come from Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China and Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin of Russia.

Skate America entries: Men | Ladies | Pairs | Dance

Also at Skate America, the U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone Ice Desk will stream live on the U.S. Figure Skating Facebook and Youtube accounts as well as the U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone. Analysts Michael Weiss (three-time U.S. men’s champion), Brooke Castile (2007 U.S. pairs champion) and Sinead Kerr (seven-time British ice dance champion) join Nick McCarvel for commentary.

Skate America TV/Stream schedule (all times ET)

Thursday
1 p.m. – Practice camera – STREAM LINK

Friday
10:15 a.m. – Practice camera – STREAM LINK
4 p.m. – Pairs short program – STREAM LINK
5:30 p.m. – Men’s short program – STREAM LINK
10 p.m. – Rhythm dance – STREAM LINK

Saturday
12 a.m. – Ladies’ short program – STREAM LINK, Live on NBCSN
4:15 p.m. – Pairs free skate – STREAM LINK
6 p.m. – Men’s free skate – STREAM LINK, Live on NBCSN
10 p.m. – Free dance – STREAM LINK

Sunday
12 a.m. – Ladies’ free skate – STREAM LINK, Live on NBCSN (beginning at 1 a.m.)

MORE: Nathan Chen calls 3 quads at Skate America ‘a given’

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Check out a free trial of the Figure Skating Pass during Skate America from Oct. 18-20. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Scott Brosius to take USA Baseball managerial job, replacing Joe Girardi

Getty Images
By Beau DureOct 16, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Taylor Phinney picks creativity over cycling, ending race career to focus on art Tokyo Olympic marathon moved to Sapporo over heat concerns Simone Biles reveals one thing she cannot do: Wear all her medals at once

Just one month before the Premier 12, a tournament giving the U.S. baseball team an opportunity to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, USA Baseball has announced a managerial switch.

USA Baseball executive Scott Brosius, who won three World Series with the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000 and had a slugging percentage of .529 in four World Series appearances, will take over in place of Joe Girardi. USA Baseball said Girardi has stepped down to focus on opportunities in Major League Baseball.

Brosius was previously named to serve as the team’s bench coach. Several other coaches have been reshuffled, with Willie Randolph moving to bench coach, Ernie Young moving to third base and 2000 gold medalist Anthony Sanders joining the staff to coach at first base. Left unchanged: hitting coach Phil Plantier, pitching coach Bryan Price and bullpen coach Roly de Armas.

The U.S. team will play the Netherlands, host Mexico and the Dominican Republic, starting Nov. 2. The top two teams from the group will advance to the six-team Super Round in Japan.

The top finisher from the Americas region and the top finisher from Asia/Oceania (except Japan, which has an automatic bid as host) will qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament. The U.S. will have two more opportunities to qualify after that.

The U.S. won silver in the first Premier 12 tournament in 2015. As in 2015, the U.S. will not use players on MLB 40-man rosters.

PREMIER 12: Roster

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Taylor Phinney picks creativity over cycling, ending race career to focus on art

Getty Images
By Beau DureOct 16, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Scott Brosius to take USA Baseball managerial job, replacing Joe Girardi Tokyo Olympic marathon moved to Sapporo over heat concerns Simone Biles reveals one thing she cannot do: Wear all her medals at once

Three-time Olympian and two-time world champion Taylor Phinney announced Wednesday that he is retiring from cycling and will pursue his other passion — art. 

“I want to say thank you to everyone that has cheered me on and sent me good energy over the last twelve years!” Phinney said via Instagram. “I appreciate you all. Alas, in the battle between Art and Sport, ART WON.”

Phinney is the son of two decorated Olympians. Davis Phinney won bronze in the team time trial, which is no longer contested in the Olympics, in 1984. Connie Carpenter-Phinney was an Olympic speedskater who switched sports to win the cycling road race, also in 1984.

Like his father, who won Tour de France stages in 1986 and 1987, Phinney went back and forth between track and road cycling, winning world championship medals in each discipline and racing in both sports in the Olympics. He made his Olympic debut at age 18, taking seventh on the track in the individual pursuit.

His biggest successes on the track followed over the next two years, when he won the 2009 world championship in the individual pursuit and defended his title in 2010. He also took silver in the 1km time trial in 2009 and bronze in the omnium in 2010.

After switching to road racing, he won the prologue in the 2012 Giro d’Italia. He then came close to two Olympic medals, placing fourth in the time trial behind a who’s who of road cycling — Bradley Wiggins, Tony Martin and Chris Froome, two of whom were racing on home soil. In the road race, he placed fourth again, in the same time as bronze medalist Alexander KristoffA few weeks later, Phinney rebounded to take two silver medals in the individual and team time trials at the world championships.

His career was threatened when he suffered a compound fracture on a harrowing descent in the 2014 U.S. Championships, but he recovered to take gold in the team time trial in the 2015 world championships and silver in the same event the next year. He also debuted in the Tour de France in 2017 and offered the occasional behind-the-scenes look at life in the three-week race.

But he hasn’t been as active in the last two years. In 2018, he was eighth in the legendary one-day Paris-Roubaix race. This year, he won the team time trial in the Tour of Colombia but has no other major results.

View this post on Instagram

Yoooo hey hi hello ! So yes, I’m happy to announce that I am hanging up my professional road cycling cleats at the end of this season… I want to say thank you to everyone that has cheered me on and sent me good energy over the last twelve years! I appreciate you all. . Alas, in the battle between Art and Sport, ART WON. I’m so happy and genuinely excited—almost giddy at the prospect of being able to CREATE full time. My heart is full and I look forward to sharing what the future brings with whoever wants to follow. . As far as cycling goes…I’m more in love with bikes now than I have ever been before. My body is very relieved now that it knows that I will not be punishing it to the fullest extent of my capabilities 😅. My mind is refreshed from a summer of adventure and my heart is opening at a rate that terrifies me in the best of ways! I am so grateful to this sport for the teachings I’ve received, the connections I’ve made, and the stories I can share from the crazy days on the bike. . I want to thank all my friends in the peloton and I wish you all the best of luck. I will let you know what it is like on the other side 🙂

A post shared by Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) on

Phinney’s art, a mix of abstraction and words, shows little influence from his cycling career. He also has launched a site and Instagram feed for his art under the name Manifest Butter.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 

 

 