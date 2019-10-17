How to watch 2019 Skate America

Nathan Chen competes this weekend in an attempt to win his third straight Skate America title, the first stop on the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating for the 2019-20 season.

Skate America will stream live for NBC Sports Gold “Figure Skating Pass” subscribers.

There will also be a free trial of the subscription service during Skate America, taking place in Las Vegas. The free trial includes exclusive live coverage of practices and warm-ups starting Thursday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 19. NBC Sports Gold’s “Practice Cam” presents live coverage of practice beginning Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Gold will stream coverage live and on-demand, to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TV devices.

Chen hasn’t lost a Grand Prix event since his silver medal finish at the 2016 Grand Prix Final. And he’s undefeated since his fifth place finish in PyeongChang. Now a sophomore at Yale University, Chen will face challenges from countryman Jason Brown, South Korea’s Cha Junhwan, and China’s Jin Boyang.

MORE: No burnout for ‘Rocket Man’ Nathan Chen

The ladies’ field features Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who captured silver at Skate America in 2018, as well as 2017 and 2018 U.S. national champions Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell. Chen, who began her freshman year at Cornell this fall, returns to major international competition after missing last season with an injury.

Plus, Russian junior Anna Shcherbakova makes her senior-level Grand Prix debut after she won the 2019 Russian national championships (at the senior level, despite her junior status at the time) and silver at the world junior championships. Shcherbakova has landed quad Lutz in competition.

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue can lead the U.S. to its 11th straight Skate America ice dance title. Russia’s Aleksandra Stepanova (returning from an injury) and Ivan Bukin, fourth at last year’s world championships behind Hubbell and Donohue’s bronze by a slim 1.88 points, are also in the field.

Reigning U.S. national champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc will compete in pairs after winning bronze at last year’s Skate America. The biggest threats in the pairs competition will likely come from Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China and Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin of Russia.

Skate America entries: Men | Ladies | Pairs | Dance

Also at Skate America, the U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone Ice Desk will stream live on the U.S. Figure Skating Facebook and Youtube accounts as well as the U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone. Analysts Michael Weiss (three-time U.S. men’s champion), Brooke Castile (2007 U.S. pairs champion) and Sinead Kerr (seven-time British ice dance champion) join Nick McCarvel for commentary.

Skate America TV/Stream schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

1 p.m. – Practice camera – STREAM LINK

Friday

10:15 a.m. – Practice camera – STREAM LINK

4 p.m. – Pairs short program – STREAM LINK

5:30 p.m. – Men’s short program – STREAM LINK

10 p.m. – Rhythm dance – STREAM LINK

Saturday

12 a.m. – Ladies’ short program – STREAM LINK, Live on NBCSN

4:15 p.m. – Pairs free skate – STREAM LINK

6 p.m. – Men’s free skate – STREAM LINK, Live on NBCSN

10 p.m. – Free dance – STREAM LINK

Sunday

12 a.m. – Ladies’ free skate – STREAM LINK, Live on NBCSN (beginning at 1 a.m.)

MORE: Nathan Chen calls 3 quads at Skate America ‘a given’



As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Check out a free trial of the Figure Skating Pass during Skate America from Oct. 18-20. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!