Getty Images

Simone Biles flips, twists, throws first pitch at World Series Game 2

By OlympicTalkOct 23, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
Simone Biles showed off the talent that’s earned her 25 world gymnastics championships medals, backflipping (with a twist) before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

“Gymnastics is the only sport I’ve ever done, so when it comes to anything else, I’m literally terrified,” she said before the pitch. “So I get more nervous doing this stuff than competing, which is really weird. So, yeah, hopefully I don’t end up on celebrity fails.”

Biles was born in Columbus but moved to Texas at age 3 and was raised in the Houston suburb of Spring. She still lives and trains in the Houston area.

Biles previously threw an acrobatic first pitch at an Astros game in July 2016, one month before she won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

Also Wednesday, Marlen Esparza, a Houston native who in 2012 became the first U.S. Olympic women’s boxing medalist, was scheduled to call “Play Ball!” before the game.

Other Olympians could be in the running for World Series appearances. Swimming gold medalists Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky are from the Houston and D.C. areas, respectively.

Alex Morgan is pregnant, still eyes Tokyo Olympics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 23, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Alex Morgan, a star forward on the last two U.S. Olympic soccer teams, is pregnant and due with her first child, a girl, in April, three months before the Tokyo Games, according to her social media.

A source close to Morgan said, after the pregnancy announcement, that her goal is to play at the Olympics. Morgan has not stated her intention publicly either way since the announcement.

Morgan, 30, married fellow pro soccer player Servando Carrasco on New Year’s Eve 2014.

Morgan co-led the U.S. in goals at this summer’s World Cup (six) and the Rio Olympics (two), where the Americans were eliminated by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Morgan also scored three goals in her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games, including the game winner in the 123rd minute of a 4-3 semifinal overtime win against Canada.

Morgan would not be the first mom to play on a U.S. Olympic soccer team.

Defender Joy Fawcett played every minute of the 1995, 1999 and 2003 World Cups and the 1996 and 2000 Olympics as a mom. Carla Overbeck became a mom before making her second Olympic team in 2000, though she did not play in any matches in Australia.

Most recently, Kate Markgraf played in the 2008 Olympics as a mom, and Christie Pearce Rampone did so in 2008 and 2012.

Yuzuru Hanyu headlines Skate Canada; TV, live stream schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 23, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Nathan Chen set the bar last week. Now it’s Yuzuru Hanyu‘s turn.

Hanyu makes his Grand Prix season debut at Skate Canada in Kelowna, B.C., streaming live on NBC Sports Gold on Friday and Saturday. NBC airs highlights Sunday from 4:30-6 p.m. ET.

Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion and Japanese megastar, is a clear favorite against a field lacking any of the other top-10 skaters from last season. Hanyu’s competition these days is the world champion Chen, even though they won’t go head-to-head until December at the earliest.

Chen opened his campaign last week at Skate America, totaling 299.09 points, tops in the world this season. Hanyu had been No. 1, after tallying 279.05 at a lower-level event in Canada in September.

Hanyu has conquered rivals before — Patrick Chan and Javier Fernandez, most notably. But neither boasted the jumping arsenal of Chen, who has the ability to land six quads in a free skate.

Chen comfortably outscored Hanyu in their last three head-to-head programs, including at last season’s worlds. Granted, Hanyu entered that event having not competed in four months due to another right ankle injury and, after taking silver at worlds, was withdrawn from the World Team Trophy to recover from said injury.

“I have never seen [Hanyu] at this time of the year to be so focused,” coach Brian Orser said in September. “When we were trying to surpass Patrick Chan, [Chan] was the benchmark. … We had to play to Patrick’s strengths, which was components [artistry]. … We had to build a plan to catch them and exceed them [the components] to get where he wants to be. Now, to get where he wants to be, he has to use himself as the measure.”

The women’s competition at Skate Canada is more decorated.

It features the top-ranked skater on the young season — Russian 15-year-old Alexandra Trusova — who landed four quads in her most recent free skate.

In her senior Grand Prix debut, Trusova takes on Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva, who seeks her first top-level international win in nearly two years. Plus, Japanese Rika Kihira, the top skater from the 2018 Grand Prix season, and 2018 U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, who earned silver at Skate America.

World medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue headline the pairs’ and ice dance fields, respectively.

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Skate Canada Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 2 p.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
3:30 p.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
7 p.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
8 p.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Saturday 2 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
4 p.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
7:45 p.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
9:30 p.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
4:30-6 p.m. Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK

 