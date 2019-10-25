Rika Kihira leads Skate Canada over 15-year-olds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Japanese Rika Kihira leads Skate Canada after the women’s short program, topping a pair of 15-year-olds in their senior Grand Prix debuts going into Saturday’s free skate.

Kihira, who swept her three Grand Prix starts in her first senior season last year but was fourth at worlds, already had the world’s top short program score this season. She bettered it Friday with her trademark triple Axel and 81.35 points, taking a 3.13-point lead over South Korean You Young.

You became the 11th woman to land a triple Axel in international competition, according to skating media.

Another young teen, Russian Alexandra Trusova, is in third. Trusova landed four quadruple jumps in her most recent free skate but attempted none in Friday’s short.

Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion, is in fourth place. If Tennell can get on the podium, she will have a decent chance at becoming the first U.S. woman to qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final since 2015. She took silver at Skate America last week.

Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva stands sixth, 15.33 behind. She stumbled out of a double Axel landing and then fell and slid into the boards on a triple Lutz.

“Doesn’t make any sense, does it?” coach Brian Orser said in the kiss-and-cry, generating no reaction from Medvedeva before the score came up.

Medvedeva last won on the top international level in November 2017 at the tail end of a two-year win streak.

Later Friday, Yuzuru Hanyu opens his Grand Prix season in the men’s short program, live on NBC Sports Gold. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

Earlier in ice dance, two-time world medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue began their march toward a fifth straight Grand Prix win and a spot in the Grand Prix Final.

Hubbell and Donohue topped the rhythm dance with 83.21 points, 1.76 off their world-leading score from Skate America last week. They lead Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier by .63 going into Saturday’s free dance.

World champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France make their Grand Prix season debut in France next week.

Skate Canada

Women’s Short

1. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 81.35

2. You Young (KOR) — 78.22

3. Alexandra Trusova (RUS) — 74.40

4. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 72.92

5. Gabrielle Daleman (CAN) — 63.94

6. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 62.89

7. Serafima Sakhanovich (RUS) — 62.63

8. Kim Yelim (KOR) — 61.23

9. Alexia Paganini (SUI) — 60.68

10. Marin Honda (USA) — 59.2

11. Alicia Pineault (CAN) — 57.59

12. Veronik Mallet (CAN) — 51.9

Rhythm Dance

1. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 83.21

2. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) — 82.58

3. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 79.52

4. Lilah Fear/Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 76.67

5. Sara Hurtado/Kirill Khaliavin (ESP) — 72.77

6. Betina Popova/Sergey Mozgov (RUS) — 71.44

7. Marjorie Lajoie/Zachary Lagha (CAN) — 70.50

8. Caroline Green/Michael Parsons (USA) — 69

9. Sofia Evdokimova/Egor Bazin (RUS) — 67.2

10. Haley Sales/Nikolas Wamsteeker (CAN) — 63.06

