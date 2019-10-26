TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Enriqueta Basilio, first woman to light Olympic cauldron, dies at 71

By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
Enriqueta Basilio, who at the 1968 Mexico City Games became the first woman to light an Olympic cauldron, died Saturday at age 71, according to Mexico’s Olympic Committee.

Basilio was 20 years old when she lit the cauldron in the Opening Ceremony at her home nation’s first Olympics. She later was eliminated in the heats of the 400m, 80m hurdles and the 4x100m relay.

Basilio later took part in the 2004 Athens Olympic torch relay when it visited Mexico City. Last year, she symbolically relit the Olympic cauldron in Mexico City to mark the 50th anniversary of those Games.

Basilio and Australian Cathy Freeman (Sydney 2000) remain the only women to be the sole cauldron lighters at a Summer Olympics.

Though cauldron lighters are now closely guarded secrets, it was reported three months before the Mexico City Games that Basilio would receive the honor.

Back in 1968, Basilio reportedly shrugged when asked why she thought she was chosen.

“Maybe it’s because here in Mexico the mens and the womens have the same rights,” she said through a translator, according to The New York Times. “Maybe it’s because she comes from Baja California, the youngest state in the country. And maybe it’s because some people says she represents the typical Mexican type, a new kind of generation. The new Mexico youth is tall, more thin. The last generation was short, more fat.”

Alexandra Trusova, 15, wins Skate Canada with 3 quadruple jumps

By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Russian Alexandra Trusova, 15, landed three quadruple jumps en route to winning her senior Grand Prix debut at Skate Canada on Saturday.

Trusova overtook short-program leader Rika Kihira of Japan and South Korean You Young, who each erred on their toughest jumps, triple Axels.

Trusova, despite falling on her first of four quads, tallied the world’s highest scores this season for the free skate (166.62 points) and total (241.02), bettering her own marks from last month.

She beat the 17-year-old Kihira by 10.68, with the 15-year-old You taking bronze in her senior Grand Prix debut. Trusova is the youngest Grand Prix winner since countrywoman Elizaveta Tuktamysheva in 2011.

Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion, skated fairly clean in both programs to finish fourth. Tennell, after taking second at Skate America last week, has an outside shot at becoming the first U.S. woman to qualify for the Grand Prix Final since 2015. Her fate will not be decided until later in November.

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva bounced back from an off short program to finish fifth. The Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion last won on the top international level in November 2017.

The pairs’ and men’s free skates are later Saturday, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold. A full Skate Canada broadcast schedule is here.

Earlier in ice dance, Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier snapped Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue‘s win streak of four Grand Prix events.

Gilles and Poirier erased a .63 deficit from the rhythm dance to win by 2.7 with 209.01 points, thanks to the world’s highest-scoring free dance on the early season. They earned their first Grand Prix title.

Hubbell and Donohue still qualified for a fifth straight Grand Prix Final, after winning Skate America last week.

The world’s top couple, French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, make their Grand Prix season debut in France next week.

Skate Canada Results
Women
1. Alexandra Trusova (RUS) — 241.01
2. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 230.33
3. You Young (KOR) — 217.49
4. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 211.31
5. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 209.62
6. Marin Honda (USA) — 179.26
7. Kim Yelim (KOR) — 176.93
8. Serafima Sakhanovich (RUS) — 175.97
9. Alexia Paganini (SUI) — 166.2
10. Gabrielle Daleman (CAN) — 164.34
11. Alicia Pineault (CAN) — 161.37
12. Veronik Mallet (CAN) — 147.79

Ice Dance
1. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) — 209.01
2. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 206.31
3. Lilah Fear/Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 195.35
4. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 194.77
5. Sara Hurtado/Kirill Khaliavin (ESP) — 180.64
6. Marjorie Lajoie/Zachary Lagha (CAN) — 177.53
7. Caroline Green/Michael Parsons (USA) — 173.82
8. Betina Popova/Sergey Mozgov (RUS) — 173.54
9. Sofia Evdokimova/Egor Bazin (RUS) — 167.39
10. Haley Sales/Nikolas Wamsteeker (CAN) — 164.27

Mikaela Shiffrin stunned by New Zealand 17-year-old in World Cup opener

By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
A slew of big-name Alpine skiing retirements opened the door for a new generation to emerge this season. Enter Alice Robinson, a 17-year-old from New Zealand who rallied to beat Mikaela Shiffrin in the very first race, a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria on Saturday.

Robinson overcame a .14 deficit after the morning run to edge Shiffrin by .06 after the afternoon run. Frenchwoman Tessa Worley was third. Full results are here.

Robinson, who was second to Shiffrin in the last giant slalom of the previous season in March, became the first skier from her nation to win a World Cup in 22 years and the youngest from any nation to do so since Shiffrin nearly seven years ago.

“It’s like a dream for me, and I’m still in shock,” said Robinson, the youngest Alpine skier at the PyeongChang Olympics who earned a place in last season’s World Cup Finals by winning the world junior title. “I had a feeling I was really going to like this slope.

“I was a bit nervous for the second run, but I just tried to hold it together. Just keep my nerves at bay and just try and enjoy it. Yeah, that’s what I did. I’m happy with it.”

Robinson denied Shiffrin her 61st World Cup win, which would have moved the American within one of fourth place all-time behind Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell.

Shiffrin said she made mistakes in her second run, but also that she wasn’t scared or nervous before the season opener for the first time in her career.

“For sure, there’s always disappointment when you come through the finish after the lead in the first run, you see the red light,” she said. “Alice skied just incredible today and just like she skied in Andorra [at the World Cup Finals] last year.

“This nothing-to-lose style, I can remember that in myself, so watching her is like taking a trip back in time.”

Earlier this week, Shiffrin said she has seen a “killer instinct” in the Kiwi. Robinson is coached by Chris Knight and Jeff Fergus, who formerly guided Lindsey VonnJulia Mancuso and the U.S. speed team.

“Alice is going to be a really strong competitor, and obviously she’s young, so for many years to come,” Shiffrin said Monday. “She has the ability to train a lot because all summer long, our summer, she’s in New Zealand, and she’s training. And then during our winter, she’s racing. So she has this opportunity to get massive amounts of volume in, and she’s motivated.

“Maybe it’s motivation for me as well because sometimes I do take my foot off the gas. To see somebody young coming up with sort of this fresh mindset and just be like, yeah, I can do this, I don’t need to be intimidated. That’s a cool, refreshing outlook.”

The women next race a slalom in Levi, Finland, in four weeks. The men start in Soelden on Sunday (5 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold).

Also Saturday, Austrian Bernadette Schild went airborne and crashed in the second run, screaming once she came to a skidding halt.

The event was delayed nearly 15 minutes as several people tended to Schild, who has made seven World Cup slalom podiums. She was eventually helicoptered off.

