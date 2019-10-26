Oksana Chusovitina says 8th Olympics will be her final Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Russian Alexandra Trusova, 15, landed three quadruple jumps en route to winning her senior Grand Prix debut at Skate Canada on Saturday.

Trusova overtook short-program leader Rika Kihira of Japan and South Korean You Young, who each erred on their toughest jumps, triple Axels.

Trusova, despite falling on her first of four quads, tallied the world’s highest scores this season for the free skate (166.62 points) and total (241.02), bettering her own marks from last month.

She beat the 17-year-old Kihira by 10.68, with the 15-year-old You taking bronze in her senior Grand Prix debut. Trusova is the youngest Grand Prix winner since countrywoman Elizaveta Tuktamysheva in 2011.

She became the second straight Russian 15-year-old to win in as many Grand Prix events this season after Anna Shcherbakova landed two quads herself at Skate America.

Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion, skated fairly clean in both programs to finish fourth. Tennell, after taking second at Skate America last week, has an outside shot at becoming the first U.S. woman to qualify for the Grand Prix Final since 2015. Her fate will not be decided until later in November.

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva bounced back from an off short program to finish fifth. The Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion last won on the top international level in November 2017.

The men’s free skate is later Saturday, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold. A full Skate Canada broadcast schedule is here.

Earlier in ice dance, Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier snapped Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue‘s win streak of four Grand Prix events.

Gilles and Poirier erased a .63 deficit from the rhythm dance to win by 2.7 with 209.01 points, thanks to the world’s highest-scoring free dance on the early season. They earned their first Grand Prix title.

Hubbell and Donohue still qualified for a fifth straight Grand Prix Final, after winning Skate America last week.

The world’s top couple, French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, make their Grand Prix season debut in France next week.

Russian teens Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy won the pairs’ title with 216.71 points, best in the world this season. They distanced Canadian champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro by 8.22.

Skate Canada Results

Women

1. Alexandra Trusova (RUS) — 241.01

2. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 230.33

3. You Young (KOR) — 217.49

4. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 211.31

5. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 209.62

6. Marin Honda (USA) — 179.26

7. Kim Yelim (KOR) — 176.93

8. Serafima Sakhanovich (RUS) — 175.97

9. Alexia Paganini (SUI) — 166.2

10. Gabrielle Daleman (CAN) — 164.34

11. Alicia Pineault (CAN) — 161.37

12. Veronik Mallet (CAN) — 147.79

Pairs

1. Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitriy Kozlovskiy (RUS) — 216.71

2. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (CAN) — 208.49

3. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 202.29

4. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim (USA) — 199.57

5. Liubov Ilyushechkina/Charlie Bilodeau (CAN) — 192.47

6. Jessica Calanag/Brian Johnson (USA) — 181.54

7. Tang Feiyao/Yang Yongchao (CHN) — 170.57

8. Evelyn Walsh/Trennt Michaud (CAN) — 164.66

Ice Dance

1. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) — 209.01

2. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 206.31

3. Lilah Fear/Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 195.35

4. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 194.77

5. Sara Hurtado/Kirill Khaliavin (ESP) — 180.64

6. Marjorie Lajoie/Zachary Lagha (CAN) — 177.53

7. Caroline Green/Michael Parsons (USA) — 173.82

8. Betina Popova/Sergey Mozgov (RUS) — 173.54

9. Sofia Evdokimova/Egor Bazin (RUS) — 167.39

10. Haley Sales/Nikolas Wamsteeker (CAN) — 164.27

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tuktamysheva, armed with triple Axel, fights to compete with Russian teens