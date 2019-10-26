TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Oksana Chusovitina says 8th Olympics will be her final Games

By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
Oksana Chusovitina, a 44-year-old gymnast who just qualified for her eighth Olympics, said Tokyo will be her final Games, according to Russian news agency TASS.

The Uzbek mom qualified for Tokyo 2020 at the world championships earlier this month despite not making any finals. She intends to vie for a medal next summer.

She is in line to break her own record for Olympic gymnastics appearances. Chusovitina, already the oldest female gymnast in Olympic history from her Rio participation, will next year become the oldest Olympic gymnast in 100 years.

Chusovitina began her career competing for the Soviet Union in the late 1980s. After the breakup, she later represented the Unified Team, Uzbekistan and Germany before going back to Uzbekistan.

She owns two Olympic medals — team gold from Barcelona 1992 and vault silver from Beijing 2008.

Chusovitina also has nine world championships medals on vault, the most recent in 2011, and was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2017.

GYM WORLDS: Finals Results

Alexandra Trusova, 15, wins Skate Canada with 3 quadruple jumps

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Russian Alexandra Trusova, 15, landed three quadruple jumps en route to winning her senior Grand Prix debut at Skate Canada on Saturday.

Trusova overtook short-program leader Rika Kihira of Japan and South Korean You Young, who each erred on their toughest jumps, triple Axels.

Trusova, despite falling on her first of four quads, tallied the world’s highest scores this season for the free skate (166.62 points) and total (241.02), bettering her own marks from last month.

She beat the 17-year-old Kihira by 10.68, with the 15-year-old You taking bronze in her senior Grand Prix debut. Trusova is the youngest Grand Prix winner since countrywoman Elizaveta Tuktamysheva in 2011.

She became the second straight Russian 15-year-old to win in as many Grand Prix events this season after Anna Shcherbakova landed two quads herself at Skate America.

Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion, skated fairly clean in both programs to finish fourth. Tennell, after taking second at Skate America last week, has an outside shot at becoming the first U.S. woman to qualify for the Grand Prix Final since 2015. Her fate will not be decided until later in November.

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva bounced back from an off short program to finish fifth. The Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion last won on the top international level in November 2017.

The men’s free skate is later Saturday, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold. A full Skate Canada broadcast schedule is here.

Earlier in ice dance, Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier snapped Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue‘s win streak of four Grand Prix events.

Gilles and Poirier erased a .63 deficit from the rhythm dance to win by 2.7 with 209.01 points, thanks to the world’s highest-scoring free dance on the early season. They earned their first Grand Prix title.

Hubbell and Donohue still qualified for a fifth straight Grand Prix Final, after winning Skate America last week.

The world’s top couple, French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, make their Grand Prix season debut in France next week.

Russian teens Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy won the pairs’ title with 216.71 points, best in the world this season. They distanced Canadian champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro by 8.22.

Skate Canada Results
Women
1. Alexandra Trusova (RUS) — 241.01
2. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 230.33
3. You Young (KOR) — 217.49
4. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 211.31
5. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 209.62
6. Marin Honda (USA) — 179.26
7. Kim Yelim (KOR) — 176.93
8. Serafima Sakhanovich (RUS) — 175.97
9. Alexia Paganini (SUI) — 166.2
10. Gabrielle Daleman (CAN) — 164.34
11. Alicia Pineault (CAN) — 161.37
12. Veronik Mallet (CAN) — 147.79

Pairs
1. Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitriy Kozlovskiy (RUS) — 216.71
2. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (CAN) — 208.49
3. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 202.29
4. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim (USA) — 199.57
5. Liubov Ilyushechkina/Charlie Bilodeau (CAN) — 192.47
6. Jessica Calanag/Brian Johnson (USA) — 181.54
7. Tang Feiyao/Yang Yongchao (CHN) — 170.57
8. Evelyn Walsh/Trennt Michaud (CAN) — 164.66

Ice Dance
1. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) — 209.01
2. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 206.31
3. Lilah Fear/Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 195.35
4. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 194.77
5. Sara Hurtado/Kirill Khaliavin (ESP) — 180.64
6. Marjorie Lajoie/Zachary Lagha (CAN) — 177.53
7. Caroline Green/Michael Parsons (USA) — 173.82
8. Betina Popova/Sergey Mozgov (RUS) — 173.54
9. Sofia Evdokimova/Egor Bazin (RUS) — 167.39
10. Haley Sales/Nikolas Wamsteeker (CAN) — 164.27

Enriqueta Basilio, first woman to light Olympic cauldron, dies at 71

By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
Enriqueta Basilio, who at the 1968 Mexico City Games became the first woman to light an Olympic cauldron, died Saturday at age 71, according to Mexico’s Olympic Committee.

Basilio was 20 years old when she lit the cauldron in the Opening Ceremony at her home nation’s first Olympics. She later was eliminated in the heats of the 400m, 80m hurdles and the 4x100m relay.

Basilio later took part in the 2004 Athens Olympic torch relay when it visited Mexico City. Last year, she symbolically relit the Olympic cauldron in Mexico City to mark the 50th anniversary of those Games.

Basilio and Australian Cathy Freeman (Sydney 2000) remain the only women to be the sole cauldron lighters at a Summer Olympics.

Though cauldron lighters are now closely guarded secrets, it was reported three months before the Mexico City Games that Basilio would receive the honor.

Back in 1968, Basilio reportedly shrugged when asked why she thought she was chosen.

“Maybe it’s because here in Mexico the mens and the womens have the same rights,” she said through a translator, according to The New York Times. “Maybe it’s because she comes from Baja California, the youngest state in the country. And maybe it’s because some people says she represents the typical Mexican type, a new kind of generation. The new Mexico youth is tall, more thin. The last generation was short, more fat.”