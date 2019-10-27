TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Yuzuru Hanyu wins Skate Canada by largest margin in Grand Prix history

By OlympicTalkOct 27, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
Yuzuru Hanyu won Skate Canada by what is believed to be the largest margin in Grand Prix figure skating history — 59.82 points.

The two-time Olympic champion, with four quadruple jumps in his free skate en route to 322.59 total points, only upped anticipation for showdowns with American Nathan Chen to come later this season.

“About my current program, I think it’s still 30 or 20 percent,” Hanyu said of the free skate, according to Olympic Channel. “Ultimately, I want to include the quad Axel, and possibly the [quad] Lutz as well. I’m still not sure yet.”

Hanyu committed only minor jumping errors between Friday’s short program and Saturday’s free skate en route to the highest score in the world this season. It’s 23.5 points better than world champion Chen’s winning total at Skate America last week.

Chen landed five quads between two programs at Skate America; Hanyu six at Skate Canada.

It’s also Hanyu’s first time eclipsing 300 points on the fall Grand Prix in three years, setting him up well for his first head-to-head with Chen this season, likely at December’s Grand Prix Final.

“In this competition I was able to win within myself. I skated well in the short and free program, which I didn’t manage before,” Hanyu said, according to the International Skating Union. “I put a lot of pressure on myself before this competition, because I wanted to exceed 300 points.”

Hanyu prevailed over a field lacking any of the other top-10 skaters from last season. Canadian Nam Nguyen was a distant runner-up, followed by Japanese Keiji Tanaka. American Camden Pulkinen, second after the short, ended up fourth with quadruple toe loops in both programs.

Hanyu held the previous Grand Prix margin record of 55.97 points from the 2015 NHK Trophy, back when he dominated the sport. Hanyu set back-to-back records for total score at 2015 NHK and the 2015 Grand Prix Final.

He was set back the last two seasons by a right ankle injury first suffered in November 2017. Meanwhile, the American Chen ascended to win the last two world titles, outscoring Hanyu in their last three head-to-head programs dating to the 2018 Olympic free skate.

The Grand Prix season continues in France next week, headlined by Chen and fellow world champions Alina Zagitova and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

Skate Canada
Men
1. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 322.59
2. Nam Nguyen (CAN) — 262.77
3. Keiji Tanaka (JPN) — 250.02
4. Camden Pulkinen (USA) — 244.78
5. Deniss Vasiljevs (LAT) — 227.40
6. Matteo Rizzo (ITA) — 223.78
7. Nicolas Nadeau (CAN) — 222.33
8. Andrei Lazukin (RUS) — 212.07
9. Julian Zhi Jie Yee (MAS) — 211.63
10. Roman Sadovsky (CAN) — 204.35
11. Paul Fentz (GER) — 202.24
12. Brendan Kerry (AUS) — 193.77

MORE: Tuktamysheva, armed with triple Axel, fights to compete with Russian teens

Chen 2018 Skate America 41.06
Chen 2018 Worlds 47.63
Chen 2019 Skate America 44
Hanyu 2015 NHK 55.97
Hanyu 2019 Skate Canada 59.82

Alexis Pinturault wins World Cup opener; Americans just miss podium

AP
Associated PressOct 27, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Alexis Pinturault beat teammate Mathieu Faivre to lead a French one-two finish in the World Cup season-opening giant slalom on Sunday.

Pinturault held a slim lead of .02 over Faivre after the opening run but extended the margin to 0.54 in the final leg.

Zan Kranjec of Slovenia came 0.63 behind in third, followed by American duo Tommy Ford and Ted Ligety, who trailed by .70 and 1.09, respectively.

Ford, with his best career World Cup finish, and Ligety, with his best since January 2018, came close to ending the U.S. men’s program’s longest World Cup podium drought in two decades. The American men had zero World Cup podiums last season for the first time since 1997-98.

Pinturault finished runner-up to Marcel Hirscher in the overall standings last season and is widely regarded a main contender to succeed the retired record champion from Austria for the sport’s biggest prize.

Pinturault also won the traditional first GS of the season in the Austrian Alps when it was last held in 2016. The race was canceled due to bad weather in the past two years.

Sunday’s win was Pinturault’s 24th career victory, and 12th in giant slalom. He also won Olympic bronze in the discipline in 2018.

GS world champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished more than two seconds off the lead in 18th after almost skiing out in the second run.

MORE: 2019-20 Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule

Alexandra Trusova, 15, wins Skate Canada with 3 quadruple jumps

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Russian Alexandra Trusova, 15, landed three quadruple jumps en route to winning her senior Grand Prix debut at Skate Canada on Saturday.

Trusova overtook short-program leader Rika Kihira of Japan and South Korean You Young, who each erred on their toughest jumps, triple Axels.

Trusova, despite falling on her first of four quads, tallied the world’s highest scores this season for the free skate (166.62 points) and total (241.02), bettering her own marks from last month.

She beat the 17-year-old Kihira by 10.68, with the 15-year-old You taking bronze in her senior Grand Prix debut. Trusova is the youngest Grand Prix winner since countrywoman Elizaveta Tuktamysheva in 2011.

She became the second straight Russian 15-year-old to win in as many Grand Prix events this season after Anna Shcherbakova landed two quads herself at Skate America.

Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion, skated fairly clean in both programs to finish fourth. Tennell, after taking second at Skate America last week, has an outside shot at becoming the first U.S. woman to qualify for the Grand Prix Final since 2015. Her fate will not be decided until later in November.

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva bounced back from an off short program to finish fifth. The Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion last won on the top international level in November 2017.

The men’s free skate is later Saturday, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold. A full Skate Canada broadcast schedule is here.

Earlier in ice dance, Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier snapped Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue‘s win streak of four Grand Prix events.

Gilles and Poirier erased a .63 deficit from the rhythm dance to win by 2.7 with 209.01 points, thanks to the world’s highest-scoring free dance on the early season. They earned their first Grand Prix title.

Hubbell and Donohue still qualified for a fifth straight Grand Prix Final, after winning Skate America last week.

The world’s top couple, French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, make their Grand Prix season debut in France next week.

Russian teens Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy won the pairs’ title with 216.71 points, best in the world this season. They distanced Canadian champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro by 8.22.

Skate Canada Results
Women
1. Alexandra Trusova (RUS) — 241.01
2. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 230.33
3. You Young (KOR) — 217.49
4. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 211.31
5. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 209.62
6. Marin Honda (USA) — 179.26
7. Kim Yelim (KOR) — 176.93
8. Serafima Sakhanovich (RUS) — 175.97
9. Alexia Paganini (SUI) — 166.2
10. Gabrielle Daleman (CAN) — 164.34
11. Alicia Pineault (CAN) — 161.37
12. Veronik Mallet (CAN) — 147.79

Pairs
1. Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitriy Kozlovskiy (RUS) — 216.71
2. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (CAN) — 208.49
3. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 202.29
4. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim (USA) — 199.57
5. Liubov Ilyushechkina/Charlie Bilodeau (CAN) — 192.47
6. Jessica Calanag/Brian Johnson (USA) — 181.54
7. Tang Feiyao/Yang Yongchao (CHN) — 170.57
8. Evelyn Walsh/Trennt Michaud (CAN) — 164.66

Ice Dance
1. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) — 209.01
2. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 206.31
3. Lilah Fear/Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 195.35
4. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 194.77
5. Sara Hurtado/Kirill Khaliavin (ESP) — 180.64
6. Marjorie Lajoie/Zachary Lagha (CAN) — 177.53
7. Caroline Green/Michael Parsons (USA) — 173.82
8. Betina Popova/Sergey Mozgov (RUS) — 173.54
9. Sofia Evdokimova/Egor Bazin (RUS) — 167.39
10. Haley Sales/Nikolas Wamsteeker (CAN) — 164.27

MORE: Tuktamysheva, armed with triple Axel, fights to compete with Russian teens