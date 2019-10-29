TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
With new outlook and new coaching team, Knierims look ahead

By Lynn RutherfordOct 29, 2019, 7:41 AM EDT
Two-time U.S. champions Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, who placed fourth at Skate Canada in Kelowna, British Columbia last week, know the U.S. pairs’ scene is growing more competitive with each event this season, and they’re OK with it.

After four podium finishes at the U.S. Championships, including two U.S. titles and five trips to the World Championships, the couple placed seventh in the U.S. last season. At the start of 2019-20, for the first time in years, “the Knierims” were not top on everyone’s list.

“We feel that many people probably have kind of written us off, because we’re an old married couple and we’re kind of labeled ‘can’t get it together,’” Scimeca Knierim said. “That’s almost an advantage, because I feel like for so long, we were considered the front-runners. I still believe we are. We’re trying to show we can get it together.”

“We found out after the first U.S. title we won (2015), that is was a lot of pressure to come back and try and win again,” Knierim said. “It doesn’t really matter what we did last competition, or last year, or four years ago. We’re kind of fresh every year now, not worrying about the past.”

After seven years of partnership, highlighted by a team bronze medal at the PyeongChang Olympics, the couple – married since June 2016 – could have retired to enjoy domestic life. Instead, they spent the off-season regrouping, starting with Knierim’s surgery in February to repair a torn wrist tendon.

“We had this really cool flip into our short program lift, and it put strain on his wrist to push me up for the press,” Scimeca Knierim said. “Over time, he damaged it. But we just kept doing it anyway, because it was cool.”

Her husband added what might be a motto for all pair skaters.

“If it’s cool, you gotta keep doing it, even if it hurts,” he said.

After many years in Colorado Springs, Colorado, followed by far shorter stints in Chicago and Obertsdorf, Germany, the skaters completed their move to Southern California, where they began training with Jenni Meno and Todd Sand last November. An earlier coaching arrangement with German Olympic pair champion Aliona Savchenko ended after just a few months.

“There were assumptions of what maybe happened there, but it’s all very positive for us,” Scimeca Knierim said. “We’re on very good terms. We don’t talk every day, but Aliona is supportive and so is her husband Liam (Cross). He texts us a lot.”

As married athletes, Meno and Sand – who won three U.S. pairs titles and three world medals – have a lot in common with their students. The two couples clicked right away.

“I think Jenni and I are very similar in the sense that we are pretty aggressive and assertive on the day-to-day,” Scimeca Knierim said. “She helps listen to me when I have thoughts or emotions, and helps me kind of organize them. Whereas I feel like Todd and Chris are very similar in more of a lowkey energy on the day-to-day.”

“They’ve been through what we have,” Knierim said of their coaches. “They were married and competing and going through all of it. They can understand where we’re coming from, I think better than anyone has.”

The Knierims plan to compete through the 2022 Olympics. Meno and Sand  support that vision.

“It’s very obvious to me they love skating, they love competing,” Sand said. “They feel, and I feel, they have a lot left to give skating, and I’ve really seen that now that we’ve been with them not quite a year yet. Their commitment level to what they do is really impressive.”

The couple opened the season with a silver medal at Nebelhorn Trophy, where excellent lifts showed Knierim’s wrist fully healed. As often happens, though, errors on triple jumps cost them points. To improve that relative weakness, they added Rafael Arutunian to their Irvine coaching team.

Schedules permitting, Scimeca Knierim said, “We work with Rafael privately two days week, and we take his class two days week. That’s been a huge asset training (in Irvine).”

“They’ve made a commitment to working with Rafael on their jumping,” Sand said. “That’s a process as well, but they’re really committed to it. I’m committed to it. It’s something you have to get into your bodies. It’s about putting old habits away and making new habits.”

In Kelowna, the couple landed side-by-side triple Salchows in their free skate, but small errors on triple throws and on their side-by-side combination spins in the short program cost them a medal.

“We’re very disappointed in our spins. They’ve been very good and are something we’ve improved on since last season,” Scimeca Knierim said after the short. “The positive is that it was a great skate. Last year we would have been ecstatic if we skated like this.”

Knierim thinks the free skate in Kelowna was an improvement over Nebelhorn.

“No falls. I fell on the jump at Nebelhorn. All the elements were good,” he said.

Other experts are on hand in Irvine. The skaters occasionally work with five-time world pairs champion Robin Szolkowy, as well as two-time Olympic pairs champion Katia Gordeeva.

“Katia often talks to me off the ice and kind of gives me encouragement or advice if she sees that I’m struggling a bit mentally,” Scimeca Knierim said. “She’s been there and she knows how hard it is to stay optimistic and positive all the time …. She’s very warm and loving and she kind of gives me the confidence and inspiration that maybe I need sometimes. Her belief in us goes deep with me.”

Then there’s Nina Mozer, coach of Russia’s 2014 Olympic champions Tatiana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov, who consults with several top U.S. pairs including U.S. champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, and the Knierims’ training partners, Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson.

“She’s been very helpful, it’s been interesting to gain her insight,” Sand said. “We have a lot of the same ideas, and then we have some ideas – I don’t want to say  completely different, but maybe she has a different way of going about it. I found that very refreshing. I like the way she works. She’s been extremely helpful in periodizing our skaters a little differently.”

It all adds up to, if not a clean slate, then a new outlook, and a determination to make the final years of their career count.

“I think that this year, we’ve worked really hard with Rafael (on jumps) and I think that’s going to come out through the year,” Knierim said. “It’s exciting to know we can improve. We’re skating because we love to skate. We have just a few more years before we’re moving on from this part of our life.”

Associated PressOct 28, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT
Microsoft Corp. says a Russia-linked cyberhacking group has made “significant” attacks on at least 16 sports and anti-doping organizations across three continents since September.

The technology company said Monday the attacks are coming from a group associated with Fancy Bear, which has hacked into systems at the World Anti-Doping Agency and elsewhere to publish reams of confidential medical material on Olympic athletes.

Fancy Bear was among those cited in a 2018 indictment brought by U.S. officials who accused Russia of seeking revenge against WADA, the International Olympic Committee and others that penalized the country based on evidence it engineered a wide-ranging, state-sponsored doping scandal.

Microsoft says the latest round of attacks began Sept. 16, the same week reports surfaced that Russia had manipulated data it provided WADA as the agency tries to corroborate doping cases.

Microsoft did not identify which agencies had been hacked. An IOC spokesman said the IOC does not comment on cyberattack reports. WADA said there was no evidence of any breach of WADA systems.

By Nick ZaccardiOct 28, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT
NEW YORK — New U.S. women’s soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski and general manager Kate Markgraf are already taking steps to support Alex Morgan‘s goal to return from an April due date and make the Olympic team as a mom to play in late July.

“The most important thing is to have a healthy pregnancy and deliver a healthy baby,” Andonovski said in a press conference to introduce him as Jill Ellis‘ successor. “When she does that, we’re going to do everything in our power, use the resources that the federation is providing, whether it’s high-performance director, staff, anything that we can do on our side to help her get back for the Olympics.”

Morgan, a star forward on the last five combined Olympic and World Cup teams, said on Wednesday that she is pregnant and due in April, three months before the Tokyo Games.

A source close to Morgan then said that her goal is to come back from childbirth to make her third Olympic team.

Markgraf, who came back from childbirth to make her third and final Olympic team in 2008, said she texted Morgan the name of the trainer who helped her return.

“As a former player that gave birth twice during my career, I know that the first thing on your mind is just having a healthy baby, so that is really where I positioned the conversation [with Morgan] the entire time,” she said. “I was like, let me know what I can do to help. Just stay healthy. Don’t worry about anything else other than having a healthy baby, and then we’ll have a conversation. … Give everybody the best chance to be their best is what we try to do.”

Morgan will miss the U.S.’ Olympic qualifying tournament, but that wouldn’t normally rule her out of the Olympic roster consideration.

In 2016, three players who were not part of qualifying were chosen for the Olympic roster — Megan Rapinoe (missed qualifying with an ACL tear), Whitney Engen and Allie Long.

The 2020 Olympic team selection procedures have not been published on U.S. Soccer’s website, but for the 2012 and 2016 Games, the head coach had final say in composition of the 18-player team. The World Cup roster size is 23.

Joy FawcettChristie RamponeCarla Overbeck and Markgraf made Olympic teams as moms, all doing so at least one year after childbirths.

