TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

Nathan Chen, speeding up as a sophomore, heads to France; TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkOct 30, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating names host cities for 2021, 2022 nationals Tokyo governor to IOC: Keep Olympic marathon, race walks in Tokyo Kikkan Randall, cancer free and moved by running legend, tackles New York City Marathon

Yuzuru Hanyu gave his best Grand Prix performance in years last week. Nathan Chen can respond this week in what will likely be his last event before a showdown with Hanyu at December’s Grand Prix Final.

Chen and fellow reigning world champions Alina Zagitova and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron headline Internationaux de France, streaming live for NBC Sports Gold subscribers on Friday and Saturday.

Chen is undefeated in full competition since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. This week, he goes for an eighth straight Grand Prix victory, which would be the longest streak for a singles skater since the early 2000s.

His competition is stronger than at Skate America two weeks ago, when Chen dusted the field by 44 points. That’s because of the presence of Japanese Shoma Uno, who owns three silver medals between the Olympics and world championships. Albeit Uno ranks eighth in the world this season by top total scores.

Chen remains such a strong favorite that the real measuring stick is what the two-time Olympic champion Hanyu did at Skate Canada last week — six quads between two programs for 322.59 points. At Skate America, Chen landed five quads total for 299.09.

It’s Chen’s second straight year on this schedule, taking classes at Yale and training without California-based coach Rafael Arutunian on site. It’s already running smoother than in 2018. Chen struggled through illness to start last season, where he won Skate America with one fewer quad than two weeks ago.

“Last season, I started really slow,” Chen said on the Ice Talk podcast at Skate America. “This season, I definitely feel like I’m getting to things faster.”

A podium finish in France should put Chen in December’s Grand Prix Final, which takes the top six skaters from the fall Grand Prix season. Hanyu, who took silver to Chen at last year’s worlds while injured, can earn his place in the Final with a solid performance at NHK Trophy in Japan in three weeks.

Internationaux de France also marks the Grand Prix season debuts for Zagitova and Papadakis and Cizeron.

The 17-year-old Zagitova, the only skater who is a reigning Olympic and world champion, must this season stave off a group of younger Russian teens armed with triple Axels or quads. Zagitova, who has never landed a triple Axel or quad in competition, faces one of them this week in Alena Kostornaia, who landed two triple Axels (one under-rotated) in her senior international debut last month.

Papadakis and Cizeron aren’t feeling nearly as much heat going into their full-fledged season debut. They haven’t lost to a dance couple other than the recently retired Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in almost five years. Look for them to chase this number: 209.55 — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue‘s world-leading score for the season set at Skate America.

Hubbell and Donohue aren’t in Grenoble, but U.S. silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates could be the closest to the French this weekend.

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tuktamysheva, armed with triple Axel, fights to compete with Russian teens

Internationaux de France Broadast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 9:30 a.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
11:30 a.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
1:15 p.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
3 p.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Saturday 8:15 a.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
10:30 a.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
2 p.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
4 p.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Sunday 4-6 p.m. Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK

 

U.S. Figure Skating names host cities for 2021, 2022 nationals

AP
By Rachel LutzOct 30, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Nathan Chen, speeding up as a sophomore, heads to France; TV, live stream schedule Tokyo governor to IOC: Keep Olympic marathon, race walks in Tokyo Kikkan Randall, cancer free and moved by running legend, tackles New York City Marathon

San Jose and Nashville will host the 2021 and 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the latter being the last event before the 2022 Olympic team is named.

The 2021 U.S. Championships, set for Jan. 11-17, go to San Jose for the fourth time, and the first time since 2018, at the SAP Center.

In 2018, Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell, Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue won national titles and sewed up PyeongChang Olympic spots.

The 2022 U.S. Championships will be Jan. 3-9 in Bridgestone Arena, home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators. The Beijing Winter Games open Feb. 4.

The U.S. Championships were last held in Nashville in 1997. That year’s champions were Todd Eldredge, Tara Lipinski, Kyoko Ina and Jason Dungjen and Elizabeth Punsalan and Jerod Swallow.

Nashville is home to 1984 Olympic champion Scott Hamilton, who founded the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy, which highlights the strength and growth of the Nashville skating community.

“From my very first days working with the Nashville Predators through the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy, I knew we were going to build something unique and special,” Hamilton said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “I always knew we would someday host the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and I’m so excited that it’s happening in 2022, and that we’ll get to send off the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team to Beijing.”

Both championships will air live on NBC Sports and streamed live, commercial-free and on demand with the Figure Skating Pass on NBC Sports Gold. Ticket information will be available at a later date, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

Meanwhile, the 2020 national championships in January will be in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: With new outlook and new coaching team, Knierims look ahead

Tokyo governor to IOC: Keep Olympic marathon, race walks in Tokyo

AP
Associated PressOct 30, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Nathan Chen, speeding up as a sophomore, heads to France; TV, live stream schedule U.S. Figure Skating names host cities for 2021, 2022 nationals Kikkan Randall, cancer free and moved by running legend, tackles New York City Marathon

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC has a full-blown fight on its hands trying to move next year’s Olympic marathon from steamy Tokyo to the cooler northern city of Sapporo.

The powerful Olympic body is up against Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who was once viewed as a possible Japanese prime minister candidate and is one of the country’s most astute politicians.

She’s now casting herself as the champion of the 35 million people who live in greater Tokyo, who want their metropolis showcased as runners wind over streets lined by shrines, temples and skyscrapers.

The marathons and race walks are also some of the few events that allow free admission, a precious commodity with Olympic tickets hard to find in Japan.

At the opening Wednesday of three days of meetings with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo officials, Koike lashed out at the proposed change announced suddenly two weeks ago by the IOC.

“It is my wish for the marathon and race walk to be held in Tokyo,” Koike said, speaking both in English and Japanese.

Sitting at a front table with top IOC officials John Coates and Christophe Dubi — and facing hundreds of sponsors and Olympic officials — Koike said the announcement “came as a tremendous shock.”

“We consider it an unprecedented turn of events for the IOC to make such an abrupt proposal with no consultation or discussion whatsoever with the host city Tokyo,” Koike said.

The IOC said it made the move after seeing runners collapse in extreme heat at marathons at the world track and field championships earlier this month in Doha, Qatar.

IOC President Thomas Bach saw the television scenes and doesn’t want them repeated to billions of Olympic viewers.

“This was a decision that was taken quickly,” Coates acknowledged. “It was a decision that was taken as a consequence of what we saw in Doha.”

At one point Koike looked down the front table at Dubi, the Olympic Games executive director, and reminded him that earlier this year he had lauded Tokyo’s measures to beat the summer heat: running early, providing shade for fans, and installing heat-resistant pavement.

“They were highly evaluated by you Mr. Dubi. Right?” she asked.

He nodded in agreement with Koike.

Koike said in the next several days she wanted a “detailed explanation … that can be understood by the people of Tokyo.”

Coates, a powerful IOC member and lawyer from Australia who oversees frequent inspections of Tokyo’s progress, has repeatedly said the IOC will go ahead with its plans.

He said he had already told Koike this. But he said the IOC, Koike, representatives from the national government, and local organizers would meet Friday in a working group.

But again, he suggested it was a done deal.

“I see this very much as using that political working group to set the framework as to how we implement these changes in a way that is acceptable to everyone,” Coates said.

On Tuesday, political allies of Koike in the municipal legislature told a news conference that moving the marathon would cost at least $310 million. Maybe more.

They also raised questions about who will pay for any changes — or reimburse Tokyo — and did not rule out a lawsuit.

Tokyo city officials acknowledge the city is hot in the summer. But so were Olympics in Atlanta in 1996 and Athens in 2004. City officials have offered to start the marathon at 5 a.m., which is at sunrise in the Tokyo summer.

Estimates suggest the temperature would be 81 degrees at 5 a.m., and would be 78 degrees in Sapporo for a 7 a.m. start.

The starting temperature in Doha for the women’s marathon was 91 degrees.

Tokyo’s soaring costs are also a major issue with the Olympics opening on July 24, 2020.

A government audit report last year said Tokyo was spending about $25 billion to organize the Olympics, all of which is public money except for $5.6 billion from a privately financed operating budget.

Tokyo said in its bid in 2013 that the Olympics would cost $7.3 billion.

Toshiro Mori, the head of the organizing committee and a former Japanese prime minister, acknowledge a few days ago that change could be costly.

“Our overall cost has become a humongous amount, so it would cause us pain if the cost is added to our bill,” Mori said. “So I mentioned that to Mr. Coates, and he said he will look into it. We won’t be able to pay if it’s a significant damage to our finances. I have reminded him of that.”

MORE: Tokyo Olympic organizers test artificial snow to combat heat

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!