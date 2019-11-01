TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
What would a U.S. Olympic baseball roster look like? Qualifying offers clues

By Nick ZaccardiNov 1, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
The second iteration of Olympic baseball may see a U.S. team with a similar background to those from the previous era. Especially if the roster for qualifying that begins this weekend is any indication.

Baseball returns to the Games next year for the first time since it was cut from the program after the 2008 Beijing Olympics by a 54-50 IOC members vote. Baseball and softball were both chopped, the first sports axed from the Olympics since polo in 1936.

They both return under a new IOC rule allowing Olympic host cities to apply for sports to be added to their specific edition of the Games. For Tokyo, baseball and softball were logical choices for inclusion.

Baseball is not on the 2024 Paris Olympic program. It hopes to be added for Los Angeles 2028.

At past Games, the U.S. baseball roster did not include active Major League Baseball players. MLB, unlike the NHL (until 2018), did not shut down its season nor make players on 25-man rosters available for Olympic selection.

USA Baseball general manager Eric Campbell said Thursday that a decision on the level of MLB participation, if any, in the Tokyo Games has not been made, or at least communicated to him.

Campbell said that for the 2008 Olympics, players not on 25-man MLB rosters were eligible. That U.S. team, as with past U.S. Olympic rosters, was mostly made up of minor leaguers.

For this month’s Premier12, the first of possibly three chances for the U.S. to qualify for Tokyo over the next six months, USA Baseball sought players who were not only not on 25-man rosters, but also not on expanded 40-man rosters that usually include organizations’ top minor leaguers.

Campbell on Friday confirmed a July Baseball America report that its Premier12 roster selection process began in April with a list of around 150 minor leaguers. MLB teams were contacted about specific players in the summer and had the option to deny player availability.

USA Baseball also looked at Americans in leagues in Mexico, South Korea, Japan and Chinese Taipei. In the end, the 28-man roster for Premier12 includes 26 who played for MLB organizations last season (mostly players of Triple-A caliber), one from Japan’s domestic league and one from Mexico.

For multiple reasons, USA Baseball hopes to qualify for the Olympics at Premier12, a tournament that starts for the U.S. in Mexico and, it hopes, ends in Japan in two weeks as the top team from the Americas. Obviously, qualifying as early as possible is ideal.

But also this: If the U.S. is not the top team from the Americas at Premier12, it can still earn an Olympic berth in March. But then it faces trying to come up with a roster at the end of MLB’s spring training rather than during the offseason. MLB teams may be less inclined to release minor leaguers.

“That’ll be a delicate dance,” Campbell said.

A possible Olympic roster could also include non-draft-eligible NCAA players coming off freshman or sophomore seasons, like Stephen Strasburg at Beijing 2008, Campbell said.

He also did not rule out USA Baseball contacting recently retired MLB players. That conjures Tim Raines, who tried out for the 2000 team at age 40, when he was not on an MLB team. He didn’t make it to Sydney and didn’t retire until 2002.

Of note is pitcher CC Sabathia, who announced before this past season that it would be his last. Sabathia threw in a Team USA warm-up game for the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a Cleveland Indians prospect before being pulled out of Olympic consideration by the club.

Campbell said there had been no contact with Sabathia about Olympic interest before or after he ended his career with a torn rotator cuff, labrum and bicep in his pitching arm last month.

Should the U.S. earn one of the four remaining available Olympic spots, Campbell expects the 24-man roster will have to be submitted at least a month before the July 24 Opening Ceremony.

Skylar Diggins-Smith’s first game as a mom will be with USA Basketball

By Nick ZaccardiNov 1, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
Skylar Diggins-Smith said she participated in her first full practice since last year on Friday. On Saturday, she will be available to play in a game for the first time since having her son, when the U.S. women’s national team opens its four-stop tour against top college teams at Stanford.

Diggins-Smith, who did not play the 2019 WNBA season after childbirth and tweeted that she played the entire previous season while pregnant, said she has no restrictions.

“Just getting back in shape and rhythm and timing, some of those things I’m going to have to get back on-the-job training,” she said after practice Friday, a little over a month after participating in a training camp when she wasn’t at full-go. “I’m not even thinking about what percentage I am or putting any pressure on myself to be on a certain timeline or anything. I am what I am, and I know I still got a little more I can give.”

Diggins-Smith, a four-time WNBA All-Star, is one of the most accomplished would-be, first-time Olympians pushing for playing time at guard as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi close out their international careers.

The WNBA’s No. 3 overall draft pick in 2013 was among the final cuts for the 2014 World Championship team. An ACL tear in 2015 derailed Rio Olympic hopes.

In February 2018, new U.S. head coach Dawn Staley named Diggins-Smith first when listing potential need fillers at the point. Diggins-Smith then played at an all-WNBA second-team caliber that season. Her last game before childbirth was Aug. 21, 2018, in the Dallas Wings’ playoff exit.

The FIBA World Cup, the biggest international tournament outside the Olympics, began a month later without her. After childbirth, Diggins-Smith tweeted that she took two full months away from everything due to postpartum depression.

She’s back and ready to do whatever U.S. coaches ask of her as the run-up to Tokyo Olympic selection starts.

“They know me. I’m just here to be myself,” Diggins-Smith said. “Whatever your role is — it may not be the normal role that you have on your team in the WNBA. Whatever the case may be. I’m just here. I’m back on the floor. This is my first 90 minutes, two hours together [at practice Friday], so I don’t really know what anybody expects of me, but just trying to give good effort, good energy, talk on defense and, yeah, just do whatever they’re asking me to do.”

Diggins-Smith has spoken with many moms in the WNBA.

That included Taj McWilliams-Franklin, who played 14 WNBA seasons and was the Wings’ interim head coach to close out Diggins-Smith’s last season in 2018. McWilliams-Franklin learned she was pregnant with her first child in high school, after which scholarship offers were rescinded. McWilliams-Franklin reportedly said she lost endorsements sitting out part of the 2002 season due to pregnancy.

Diggins-Smith noted that Dallas teammates Tayler Hill and Glory Johnson are also moms.

Hill, the fourth overall draft pick in 2013, learned she was pregnant after her WNBA rookie season, had son Maurice in June 2014 and returned less than two months later for the final stretch of her second season.

Johnson, the fourth overall draft pick in 2012, had her twin daughters, Ava and Solei, nearly four months premature in October 2015 and has sometimes gone months away from them while playing overseas.

“A lot of moms around the league to turn to and a lot of working moms, period, that I have to reference, to talk to,” Diggins-Smith said. “Some who I just met. It’s interesting to hear everybody’s stories and everything that they’ve been through. It’s definitely inspiring, aspirational to see and hear some of these stories.”

Eliud Kipchoge on his marathon bucket list, shoe technology debate

By Nick ZaccardiNov 1, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Eliud Kipchoge is in Manhattan for New York City Marathon weekend. He is not running the race, three weeks after becoming the first person to break two hours in a marathon (in a non-record-eligible setting), but for the second time in three years, he is here to watch training partner Geoffrey Kamworor.

Kipchoge sat down with OlympicTalk to discuss marathon-related topics. Interview lightly edited and condensed for clarity:

OlympicTalk: What perspective have you found in the three weeks since the 1:59?

Kipchoge: I realized that the whole human community was lacking something within them. I’ve been receiving good messages of inspiration. Many people in the world are saying that I inspired them in a human way, that they’ve pushed their limits in their fields of work. Many people realized that they can be more happy when they venture into sport or when they get out of their house and run. Many people, from the farmers, lawyers, teachers, everybody is eager to get out of the house in the morning and do something better. Being a game-changer in the whole world, just to change the life of a human family. I’ve realized that together we have won.

OlympicTalk: Your motto for the 1:59 event was “No human is limited.” Is there an athlete in a sport other than track and field who you look at as somebody who also portrays that?

Kipchoge: Chris Froome is actually a good example. Grew up in Kenya, lived in Kenya for 14 years. You don’t expect someone who grew up in Kenya to come and win the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia.

OlympicTalk: You said after the London Marathon that you would like to run all six World Marathon Majors before you retire. Is that still your goal, and do you have a schedule in mind for when to run Boston and New York?

Kipchoge: That’s what is in my bucket list. I wish in the future that I will do that.

OlympicTalk: What about next year? Have you thought about your schedule and how the Olympics might come into play?

Kipchoge: Not really. For now, I am concentrating purely on my recovery.

OlympicTalk: But would a second Olympic gold medal be on your bucket list?

Kipchoge: It’s on my bucket list, yes.

OlympicTalk: What do you think about the decision to move the Olympic marathon from Tokyo to Sapporo?

Kipchoge: I can’t comment on that because I am still active. Those who can comment on that are those in the administration. All in all, I respect what the administration of the IOC and the Japanese are doing.

OlympicTalk: If you could only have one of these accomplishments, which would you take: 1:59, world record or Olympic gold medal?

Kipchoge: The 1:59. Because it’s a noble gesture. It’s history. And I trust and believe that it will go all through to more than three billion people.

OlympicTalk: When you were here in 2017 and you watched Geoffrey win, what was that experience like for you to be a spectator in Central Park?

Kipchoge: I was really nervous when I was watching him running. But, all in all, I was happy to receive him after crossing the line being the winner. The first thing [I said] was many congratulations for winning.

OlympicTalk: The IAAF formed a committee to determine whether or not to put more regulations on shoes before the end of this year. What would you tell the committee?

Kipchoge: I respect technology. I respect innovation. I respect the law of man. We are growing in the world. And the world is moving, and you can’t stop. We are moving with the world, and the world is changing. I expect the committee will be respecting the change in the world, the innovation, the technology.

OlympicTalk: When you ran in Vienna in the new Vaporfly version, could you feel the difference from your previous version?

Kipchoge: I’ve been using different shoes. For my 14 marathons, I’ve used 11 new pairs. It’s my fitness that I consider fast. My mental fitness. My physical fitness. The beauty of the shoe is the recovery.

OlympicTalk: If you were running in your shoes from 2014 or 2015 in Vienna, do you think you still would have broken two hours?

Kipchoge: I may or I may not. We cannot put ourselves in the last 10 years.

OlympicTalk: In 2012, you missed the Olympic team on the track. The next year, you moved to marathon running. If you had made that Olympic team on the track, would you still have moved to the marathon?

Kipchoge: Absolutely, I would have made the transition. It was a plan with my management and my coach. I spent 10 good years in track, which I can say was really successful and I enjoyed running track for 10 years. Even if I would have made the team to London, I would have made the transition, no worries.

OlympicTalk: When will you make a decision on if you will run a spring marathon, and which one?

Kipchoge: Absolutely, yes, [I will run a marathon in the spring]. I will make the decision in December on which one.

