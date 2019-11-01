Simone Manuel dresses as Simone Biles for Halloween

Simone Manuel dressed for Halloween as a fellow Texan, fellow Olympic gold medalist and fellow Simone. That would be Simone Biles.
Manuel unveiled the costume Thursday night on social media, donning a red and blue leotard that closely matches the one worn by Biles and her countrywomen in the team final at the recent world championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
Manuel wasn’t done. She then posted a video of her doing a pair of cartwheels in the costume.
“I’m better at flips in the pool than I am on land,” was tweeted from her account.
Manuel and Biles should be among the busiest U.S. athletes at the Tokyo Games, should they qualify.
Manuel, after earning four golds and three silvers at this past summer’s world championships, could swim in as many as six Olympic events.
Biles just became the first gymnast to win five gold medals at a single worlds since 1958.
A tale of the tape between Manuel and Biles:
|Simone Manuel
|Simone Biles
|Hometown
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Spring, Texas
|Height
|5’10”
|4’8″
|Olympic Debut
|2016
|2016
|Olympic Medals
|4 in Swimming
|5 in Gymnastics
|World Championships Debut
|2013
|2013
|World Titles Since Rio
|9
|9
|Pets
|Snails
|Dogs
