Tokyo governor accepts Olympic marathons move to Sapporo

Associated PressNov 1, 2019, 6:27 AM EDT
TOKYO (AP) — In a feud with the city of Tokyo over moving the Olympic marathon from the Japanese capital to Sapporo, the IOC had its way. The marathon and race walks will go north to what the IOC hopes will make for a cooler race.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who angrily opposed the move in a head-on feud with the IOC, said Friday she would accept it.

“We cannot agree with the final decision, but the IOC has the authority to change,” Koike said on Friday in a meeting with IOC member John Coates. “The most important thing is to assure the success of next year’s games.”

One Japanese news report quoted her saying “it was a painful decision, not an agreement.”

″(The IOC and the city) can now return to the teamwork that has characterized the Tokyo Games,” Coates said after meeting Koike.

The International Olympic Committee abruptly announced the change two weeks ago without consulting Koike or many on the local organizing committee.

An angry Koike called the decision a “shock” and has pushed back against the move since it was announced.

IOC officials, in Tokyo this week to access preparations, met on Friday with Koike, the local organizing committee, and national government officials.

The IOC was not expected to budge — and didn’t.

Coates, the head of the inspection team in Tokyo, said the decision two weeks ago was made after IOC President Thomas Bach saw television scenes of runners collapsing in extreme heat in the marathons at the world track and field championships in Doha, Qatar.

The unilateral move has created bad feelings and offers a rare glimpse of behind-the-scenes disputes between the IOC and local Olympic organizers.

It’s unclear why the IOC moved on its own, although Bach and IOC the leadership must have guessed that Tokyo officials would not readily approve such a radical change. Which was accurate.

The IOC on Friday agreed that Tokyo will not have to pay for moving the marathon and race walks, and that some expenses incurred by the city to organize the marathon could be reimbursed.

According to a national government audit report last year, Tokyo is spending about $25 billion to organize the Olympics. Organizing committee officials dispute the figure and say it is half that, raising the debate about what are — and are not —Olympic expenses.

All of it is taxpayer money except $5.6 billion from a privately financed operating budget.

U.S. 3×3 basketball teams get one chance to qualify for Olympics

By OlympicTalkNov 1, 2019, 8:46 AM EDT
Mongolia and Romania qualified for the Olympic debut of 3×3 basketball, but the U.S. might not.

Neither the U.S. men nor U.S. women were among the first Tokyo 2020 qualifiers in the new Olympic basketball event announced Friday: Serbia, Russia, China and host Japan for the men. Russia, China, Mongolia and Romania for the women.

Those nations made it via ranking points gained from international 3×3 results (with Japan getting one spot as host nation).

The U.S. must send a men’s and women’s team to India in March for each gender’s Olympic qualifying tournament. Twenty nations per gender will compete for three spots per gender in the Tokyo Games.

Also going are traditional basketball powers — like Spain, France and Lithuania for the men and Australia and France for the women.

If the U.S. qualifies for Tokyo, it will then choose its roster(s) in a similar fashion to its traditional basketball teams — via selection committee. It’s unlikely NBA players will be eligible.

Two of the four players must be ranked in the top 10 among Americans in the FIBA rankings, based on results from the last 12 months, on June 22. The other two must be in the top 100.

That means nobody can make the Olympic team without playing in a FIBA-endorsed 3×3 event, essentially ruling out NBA players who are focused on their club seasons.

Ideally, USA Basketball wants to take an entire 3×3 team that has been playing together. But it could pick and choose players from different teams. The Olympic teams would be named at the latest possible date before the overall July 6 entries deadline for the Games.

The U.S.’ top 10 male players at the moment come from one of two 3×3 teams — NY Harlem and Princeton.

Dominique Jones (Harlem)
Marcel Esonwune (Harlem)
Robbie Hummel (Princeton)
Damon Huffman (Princeton)
Kidani Brutus (Harlem)
Antoinne Morgano (Harlem)
Kareem Maddox (Princeton)
Craig Moore (Princeton)
Zahir Carrington (Princeton)
David Seagers (Harlem)

Princeton, with the most recognizable name from that group in the former Purdue star Hummel, won the world title in June. Harlem outranks Princeton in FIBA points accumulated from global tournaments.

The U.S. has five women ranked in the world top 250: Christyn Williams, Aleah Goodman, Bella Alarie, Michaela Onyenwere and Charli Collier.

3×3 games last 10 minutes, or until one team reaches 21 points. Games are played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock, and offense immediately turns to defense after a team scores.

Simone Manuel dresses as Simone Biles for Halloween

By OlympicTalkNov 1, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
Simone Manuel dressed for Halloween as a fellow Texan, fellow Olympic gold medalist and fellow Simone. That would be Simone Biles.

Manuel unveiled the costume Thursday night on social media, donning a red and blue leotard that closely matches the one worn by Biles and her countrywomen in the team final at the recent world championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Manuel wasn’t done. She then posted a video of her doing a pair of cartwheels in the costume.

“I’m better at flips in the pool than I am on land,” was tweeted from her account.

Manuel and Biles should be among the busiest U.S. athletes at the Tokyo Games, should they qualify.

Manuel, after earning four golds and three silvers at this past summer’s world championships, could swim in as many as six Olympic events.

Biles just became the first gymnast to win five gold medals at a single worlds since 1958.

A tale of the tape between Manuel and Biles:

Simone Manuel Simone Biles
Hometown Sugar Land, Texas Spring, Texas
Height 5’10” 4’8″
Olympic Debut 2016 2016
Olympic Medals 4 in Swimming 5 in Gymnastics
World Championships Debut 2013 2013
World Titles Since Rio 9 9
Pets Snails Dogs

