Athlete abuse watchdog starts series of hearings on Larry Nassar case and beyond

By Beau DureNov 4, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
The Game Over commission, a group founded by child-abuse prevention think tank CHILD USA, is taking its first major step in an independent investigation of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case and related institutional issues with a public hearing Monday in Philadelphia.

The daylong hearing is being live-streamed.

After a series of hearings and other investigative work, Game Over plans to come up with a list of recommendations to reform U.S. sports. Once the work is complete, its data will be available to the public.

The hearing opens this morning with testimony from abuse survivors. This afternoon at 1:15 p.m. ET, the session will move into a discussion of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the evolution of SafeSport efforts. At 2:30 p.m. ET, a panel of journalists will describe how they investigated reports of abuse, including the Nassar case.

Nassar has been sentenced to multiple lengthy prison sentences in the wake of sexual abuse accusations by hundreds of gymnasts. Michigan State University, which employed Nassar, reached a $500 million settlement in 2018 with the 332 survivors who had come forward at that time.

Prominent sexual abuse complaints have also been raised in other Olympic sports, including swimming, diving, taekwondo, figure skating and speedskating.

Concurrently, Olympic sports federations launched various internal watchdog efforts and in 2017 established the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a body akin to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

The cases have been investigated multiple times so far. In July, U.S. senators Jerry Moran and Richard Blumenthal released a report summing up their investigation and wrote the Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act of 2019, which would give Congress direct oversight over U.S. sports federations. The bill has not advanced out of committee. Neither have overlapping bills by Rep. Diana DeGette and Sen. Cory Gardner.

By US Speedskating

Six weeks ago, Kristen Santos was questioning not only whether her season was over, but perhaps even her career. That was when the Fairfield, Conn., native – one of the top U.S. short track speedskaters – began noticing a pain in her back.

“We’d had a pretty rigorous summer of training, and so at first I just thought it was an ache that would go away,” she said. But it didn’t. It got progressively worse “and finally very unmanageable. On a Sunday, our off day, the pain became so bad that I texted my trainer and told her I thought I needed to see a doctor.”

She did, and an MRI the next day confirmed the worse. Santos had a herniated disc. Though she could still function in many normal ways, and had no pain in her legs, it was still serious enough that “they began to use the ‘S’ word—surgery. That freaked me out.”

But later that same night, she talked to a surgeon who was more optimistic.

“He said there was a chance this could heal itself. So I began a two-week regime of meds, avoided any forward flexing, and readjusted my routine to see how things would go.”

Santos could still do some workouts—stationary biking but sitting upright (“a very unnatural position for speedskaters to have on a bike,” she said)—along with other cardio exercises. But no ice time. By the end of September, she finally got back on the Utah Olympic Oval rink, focused on what she could do and trying to worry less about what she could not. The prognosis for her to compete in season opening events, like the ISU World Cup No. 1 on her home ice, wasn’t good. And just before the month ended, “I woke up one morning and pain was the worst it’s ever been.”

Fast forward to this weekend, when WC 1 took place, and there was Santos, skating as part of Team USA’s women’s relay and mixed relay teams on Saturday — her 25th birthday.

Team USA barely missed a medal, taking fourth in the mixed gender relay final. An hour later, the Americans came close again to qualifying for the A finals in the women’s 3000 meter-relay, but were edged by China and the Netherlands in a semifinal.

Since that dark day in late September, her recovery has been steady and perhaps faster than many would have thought.

“A lot of speedskaters have back problems,” Santos said. “The positions we get in as we race are not normal positions. Some skaters have knee problems as well. What I’ve learned from this is to be a bit more reserved in my therapy, not to push too hard and risk hurting myself even worse. I’m doing some stretches and other things I haven’t done before, and it’s speeding my recovery.”

Then on Sunday, Santos set a national record in the 1000-meter semifinal in 1:28.485, breaking the record set by Katherine Reutter-Adamek in Nov. 2016. She also raced in Sunday’s women’s 3000-meter relay, which finished sixth overall.

“I’m very optimistic about our team this year,” Santos said. “We’re still a very young team, but it feels much like we’re family. Since I’m 25 but the oldest member on the team, the girls call me their mother. I love that, and I’m trying to lead by example.”

And she’s happy to be doing that—both on and off the ice during a season that just six weeks ago, looked like it might be in jeopardy.

U.S. baseball team faces must-win Premier12 game after loss to Mexico

By Beau DureNov 4, 2019, 9:41 AM EST
Mexico broke open a close game in the eighth inning to take an 8-2 win over the United States at the Premier12 baseball tournament Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico, leaving the U.S. needing a win in the group-stage finale to advance to the final round of the Olympic qualifier.

The top team from the Americas will clinch a spot in the 2020 Olympics. Other teams from North and South America must play another qualifying tournament next spring to claim a berth in the small six-team field in baseball’s return to the Olympic stage. Players from Major League Baseball teams’ 40-man rosters are not participating, though most U.S. players and many from other teams are from MLB teams’ AAA affiliates.

On Sunday, Mexico jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with against Boston Red Sox prospect Tanner Houck. Erik Kratz, a 39-year-old catcher who has played in the majors with nine different teams, and Boston infield prospect Bobby Dalbec tied the game with home runs in the third and fourth innings, but a passed ball in the fifth inning put Mexico back in front 3-2.

U.S. pitchers struck out 15 batters, led by Houck with six in 4.1 innings, but the host country got five runs against former Minnesota Twins pitcher Caleb Thielbar and Yankees AAA pitcher JP Feyereisen in the eighth. Mexico first baseman Efren Navarro, who played a few years with his hometown Los Angeles Angels, drove in two with a single before catcher Ali Solis, who briefly played in the majors with San Diego and Tampa Bay.

The U.S. opened the tournament with a 9-0 rout Saturday over the Netherlands, with Dalbec hitting a grand slam in the fifth to put away the game while five pitchers combined to give up only two hits.

Monday’s must-win game is against the Dominican Republic, which also beat the Netherlands and lost to Mexico. The U.S. will send Parker Dunshee, a former Wake Forest pitcher who rose to Oakland’s AAA team this year, against Carlos Sano, who pitches in the San Francisco organization.

The game will streamed on the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Facebook page at 9 p.m. ET.

PREMIER12: Scott Brosius takes over as U.S. manager

