Kristen Santos overcomes injury and returns to ice to lead U.S. women’s short track

By US Speedskating

Six weeks ago, Kristen Santos was questioning not only whether her season was over, but perhaps even her career. That was when the Fairfield, Conn., native – one of the top U.S. short track speedskaters – began noticing a pain in her back.

“We’d had a pretty rigorous summer of training, and so at first I just thought it was an ache that would go away,” she said. But it didn’t. It got progressively worse “and finally very unmanageable. On a Sunday, our off day, the pain became so bad that I texted my trainer and told her I thought I needed to see a doctor.”

She did, and an MRI the next day confirmed the worse. Santos had a herniated disc. Though she could still function in many normal ways, and had no pain in her legs, it was still serious enough that “they began to use the ‘S’ word—surgery. That freaked me out.”

But later that same night, she talked to a surgeon who was more optimistic.

“He said there was a chance this could heal itself. So I began a two-week regime of meds, avoided any forward flexing, and readjusted my routine to see how things would go.”

Santos could still do some workouts—stationary biking but sitting upright (“a very unnatural position for speedskaters to have on a bike,” she said)—along with other cardio exercises. But no ice time. By the end of September, she finally got back on the Utah Olympic Oval rink, focused on what she could do and trying to worry less about what she could not. The prognosis for her to compete in season opening events, like the ISU World Cup No. 1 on her home ice, wasn’t good. And just before the month ended, “I woke up one morning and pain was the worst it’s ever been.”

Fast forward to this weekend, when WC 1 took place, and there was Santos, skating as part of Team USA’s women’s relay and mixed relay teams on Saturday — her 25th birthday.

Team USA barely missed a medal, taking fourth in the mixed gender relay final. An hour later, the Americans came close again to qualifying for the A finals in the women’s 3000 meter-relay, but were edged by China and the Netherlands in a semifinal.

Since that dark day in late September, her recovery has been steady and perhaps faster than many would have thought.

“A lot of speedskaters have back problems,” Santos said. “The positions we get in as we race are not normal positions. Some skaters have knee problems as well. What I’ve learned from this is to be a bit more reserved in my therapy, not to push too hard and risk hurting myself even worse. I’m doing some stretches and other things I haven’t done before, and it’s speeding my recovery.”

Then on Sunday, Santos set a national record in the 1000-meter semifinal in 1:28.485, breaking the record set by Katherine Reutter-Adamek in Nov. 2016. She also raced in Sunday’s women’s 3000-meter relay, which finished sixth overall.

“I’m very optimistic about our team this year,” Santos said. “We’re still a very young team, but it feels much like we’re family. Since I’m 25 but the oldest member on the team, the girls call me their mother. I love that, and I’m trying to lead by example.”

And she’s happy to be doing that—both on and off the ice during a season that just six weeks ago, looked like it might be in jeopardy.

