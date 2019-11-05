TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Gene testing to catch months-old doping may be available for 2020 Olympics

By Beau DureNov 5, 2019, 1:53 PM EST
A new test to catch blood doping long after it happens might be ready in time for the Olympics in Tokyo, IOC president Thomas Bach said Tuesday.

“With research on genetic sequencing progressing well, this new approach could be a ground-breaking method to detect blood doping, weeks or even months after it took place,” Bach said at the World Conference on Doping in Sport, which opened Tuesday in Katowice, Poland.

The test has been in development since 2006 by University of Brighton professor Yannis Pitsiladis, The Guardian reported.

Bach said the IOC has taken steps to preserve past samples for future testing that can give deserving medalists their due years after the fact.

“We want the cheats to never feel safe, any time or anywhere,” Bach said.

The “cheats” aren’t just the athletes, Bach warned. Anti-doping work must also look at those who work with athletes, he said, which may require help from governments.

“Whether it was the systemic manipulation of the anti-doping system in Russia or the investigations around Operation Aderlass or the most recent allegations against the coach of the former Nike Oregon Project all these cases, as different as they are, highlight the urgent need to focus much more on the athlete’s entourage.

“The athlete is not the only culprit. The athlete is supported and sometimes even driven to or forced into doping by a secretive network which may include coaches, agents, dealers, managers, officials from governmental sport organizations, doctors, physiotherapists or others.”

Bach also announced a $10 million pledge from the IOC to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The conference is taking place in the home country of the incoming WADA president, Witold Banka.

Outgoing WADA president Craig Reedie hailed the agency’s progress but noted it was ill-equipped to deal with large-scale challenges such as the systematic doping in Russia, laid bare by a pair of devastating reports by investigator Richard McLaren in 2016.

“There will always be those who try to destabilize the anti-doping system,” outgoing WADA president Craig Reedie warned.

Will Nathan Chen return to six quad jumps in his free skate?

AP
By jean-christophe berlotNov 5, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
GRENOBLE, France – Nathan Chen landed four quadruple jumps in his free skate to win Grand Prix France this past weekend: a lutz, two toes and a salchow. Two weeks earlier, he had landed three en route to a third consecutive Skate America victory: a flip, a toe and a salchow.

As early as 2017, however, at the world championships in Helsinki, Chen had produced a six-quad free skate. He had landed “only” four clean then. But that day, April 1, 2017, he had made the sport’s free skates shift from mainly triple jumps with a few quads to mainly quads with a few triples.

He subsequently delivered six-quad free skates at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and at Worlds in Milan a few weeks later. In both occasions he won the free skate phase, leading him to his first world crown.

Women are starting to get into the quad game, too. Chen is not yet ready to repeat his feat from back then, though.

“With the new rules [voted by the ISU Congress in June 2018], you would need to do all five different quads [all except the Axel] if you wanted to land six quads into one program. This would be very high risk,” he said after Grand Prix France in Grenoble. Under the new rules, only one type of quad can be done twice in a program.

Rafael Arutunian, who coaches Chen from California while his pupil is a sophomore at Yale University, clearly stated that rules were by no means a limit.

“Rules can’t make you stop improving if you want to. The goal everybody has is to improve the sport,” he said.

The two-time Olympic champion, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, delivered similar program content in Kelowna at Skate Canada one week earlier, as he landed four quads as well: a loop, a salchow, and two toes.

Both Chen and Arutunyan highly praised Hanyu in Grenoble.

“I’m a big fan of Yuzuru Hanyu,” Arutunian said. “I heard about the big score he got at Skate Canada. He is such an iconic skater.”

“He’s Yuzu,” Chen added. “He’s won two Olympic gold medals, and he just put great results and got super-scores right at the start of the season, with high quality quads. He is a role model in figure skating.”

Four quads, incorporating three different kinds, seem to be the current highest standard in men’s skating under the new rules.

“Going for six quads is not worth the risk,” Chen continued. “Four is obviously less than six, but nailing four high-quality quads is more important nowadays.

“Which doesn’t imply that I’m not going for six quads!” he added mischievously.

Chen’s free program for this season nonetheless suggests that it potentially has room for an additional quad. At Skate America, the two-time world champion opened his program with a triple lutz, triple toe combination. In Grenoble, he placed a triple lutz, double toe combination right after his opening quad lutz. Both could potentially turn either into a quad lutz or into a quad flip combination, depending on which jump he elects to open his program with.

When asked about such a possibility, Chen excluded the idea that it would turn into a quad lutz, triple toe combination, however: “No, this won’t be a quad-double!” he said with a laugh.

Chen also stated that he was not landing the quad loop at the moment (although some 2017 footage indicates that he did land it). This means that five quad-programs certainly remain within reach for the time being.

“Of course, we’re working on getting six quads again, and also a quad Axel, and may be quintuples one day,” Arutunian said. “What Nathan is doing in practice now is not what you see in competition.”

Nneka Ogwumike, A'ja Wilson help U.S. women wear down college hoops opponents

AP
By Beau DureNov 5, 2019, 11:54 AM EST
Stanford and Oregon State each managed to stick with the U.S. women’s basketball team for a little while but couldn’t match the scoring output of Nneka Ogwumike and A’ja Wilson in a pair of exhibition games on the West Coast.

On Saturday, Stanford led 20-15 after the first quarter but allowed 29 points in the second to fall behind 44-37. The Cardinal stayed within single digits, trailing only 68-62 after the third quarter, but the U.S. pulled away to a 95-80 win.

Ogwumike, a Stanford alum, was unstoppable on her former home floor. She hit 10 of 12 shots, missing only a pair of 3-pointers, to finish with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Wilson added 22 points, and Sue Bird had eight assists in her first U.S. game of 2019.

COMEBACK: Skylar Diggins-Smith plays for the first time since delivering son

Two days later, Chelsea Gray joined the team after getting married over the weekend and chipped in eight points and four assists to help the U.S. pulled away from Oregon State in the second half. The Beavers kept it close in the first half, trailing 36-31 at the half, but the U.S. shot 70.4% in the second half to take an 81-58.

Wilson led the scoring in the second game with 18 points and nine rebounds. Ogwumike had 17 points and six rebounds, while Sylvia Fowles shot 6-for-7 for 13 points.

The U.S. tour continues Thursday at Texas A&M and Saturday at Oregon. The team then departs for the FIBA Americas Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Argentina, though the U.S. has already qualified for the 2020 Olympics with its championship in the 2018 World Cup.

