Getty Images

Olympic table tennis tables suit Tokyo to a T

By Beau DureNov 6, 2019, 10:17 AM EST
The tables upon which Olympic athletes will serve and slam in 2020 are not your basement ping-pong tables.

Japanese company San-Ei designed and built the tables for the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and the manufacturers are building a new style for the 2020 Games in their home country.

The most distinctive part of the table is the undercarriage, which has graceful curves spelling out the letter T — “T” for Tokyo and “T” for table tennis. 

San-Ei is using monarch birch wood from the Tohoku region in Japan, which the company says is part of an effort to help the tsunami-stricken region rebound.

A promotional video for the new table shows machinery rolling the birch logs and cutting them into sheets that workers assemble into a surface that is painted before it is subjected to tests to make sure the bounce and friction meets precise specifications.

The tables are not in use this week at the ITTF Team World Cup this week in Tokyo, which is being live-streamed on the ITTF site.

In the first day of group play, South Korea swept the U.S. men, setting up a must-win for the U.S. against Sweden. The U.S. features 19-year-old Kanak Jha, once the top-ranked under-18 player in the world and now ranked 26th at the senior level. Jha was the youngest U.S. athlete at the 2016 Olympics.

The U.S. women are in the same situation, needing a win against Austria after a 3-0 loss to Japan. Two-time Olympian Lily Zhang, who last month became the first U.S. player to reach a semifinal in the World Cup, is currently ranked 33rd.

Cup of China TV, live stream schedule

AP
By Rachel LutzNov 6, 2019, 8:07 AM EST
Anna Shcherbakova can lock up a spot at the Grand Prix Final this weekend at Cup of China, streaming live for NBC Sports Gold subscribers on Friday and Saturday.

Shcherbakova, 15, won Skate America while landing quads to kick off her debut senior Grand Prix season. Her biggest challengers for the podium will come from within her own country, from 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and 2019 European champion Sofia Samodurova. Keep an eye on Shcherbakova’s quads, of course, but also Tuktamysheva’s triple Axels. Japan’s Satoko Miyahara, a two-time world medalist, also makes her Grand Prix season debut in China.

The men’s side is a less clear picture. With the withdrawal of Vincent Zhou a few weeks ago, there is more room on the podium for the likes of China’s Jin Boyang, Canada’s Keegan Messing, and South Korea’s Cha Jun-Hwan.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete in back-to-back weekends as they head to China following a silver medal finish at Grand Prix France. Their biggest competition will likely come from training partners and fellow Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker as well at from Russians Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov. Skate America bronze medalists, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Canada, should also make a push for the podium.

In pairs, the two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong are easy favorites, especially at home. This is their first major international competition of the season. Last year, the team was sidelined by injuries for much of the early part of the season before coming back to win the world championships.

Cup of China Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 2:30 a.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
4 a.m. Ladies’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
6 a.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
8 a.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Saturday 1:30 a.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
3:30 a.m. Ladies’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
5:45 a.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
8 a.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Sunday 12-1:30 p.m. Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK

Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel face off twice at TYR Pro Swim Series opener

Getty Images
By Beau DureNov 5, 2019, 4:51 PM EST
Two showdowns between Stanford training partners Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky will be among the featured races this weekend as the TYR Pro Swim Series begins in Greensboro, N.C.

Manuel is a sprint specialist who won world titles in the 50m freestyle and 100m free this summer, adding to a resume that includes the 2017 world championship and 2016 Olympic gold in the 100m along with countless relay golds. Ledecky has been nearly unbeatable in longer races for much of the 2010s, dating back to her gold medal in the 2012 Olympics in the 800m free at age 15, until battling illness during this summer’s world championships.

Despite their different specialties, the two swimmers will overlap in the 200m freestyle, and Ledecky will make a further foray into sprinters’ territory in the 100m free. Manuel doesn’t usually contest the 200m free but has posted a time that could make Ledecky sweat. Ledecky is only the sixth seed in the 100, which also includes 2012 200m gold medalist Allison Schmitt.

Ledecky will not be swimming in the 1,500m. The top seed in that event is Ashley Twichell, who has already qualified for the Olympics in open water swimming and is trying to complete a rare double by qualifying in the pool as well.

The meet also includes two world champions from Canada Kylie Masse (100m backstroke) and University of Michigan swimmer Maggie MacNeil (100m butterfly).

World championship silver medalist Hali Flickinger is the runaway favorite in the 200m fly and may compete with Ledecky, Schmitt and Twichell in the 200 and 400 free. Flickinger also is scheduled to swim in the 200m backstroke, where Kathleen Baker has the fastest seed time by more than two seconds as she continues her comeback from a rib injury.

Flickinger and Ledecky also are listed in the field for the 400m individual medley.

In the men’s races, world championship runner-up Jay Litherland is the favorite in the 400m medley. Andrew Wilson, who took silver in two world championship relays, leads the field for the 200m breaststroke.

Ryan Lochte, who returned from suspension to win the U.S. 200m medley title in August, is listed in the field for the 200m medley.

The series offers cash prizes for the top three in each event and a bonus for the men’s and women’s best performances, determined by FINA’s calculations of comparable times across all events, at each meet. The top men’s performance and top women’s performance across the five-meet series will be worth $10,000.

The rest of the series stops:

  • Jan. 16-19: Knoxville, Tenn.
  • March 4-7: Des Moines, Iowa
  • April 16-19: Mission Viejo, Calif.
  • May 6-9: Indianapolis

Coverage will air on the Olympic Channel at 6 p.m. ET Friday and on NBCSN at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Earlier rounds will air at usaswimming.org

