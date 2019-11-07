TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky win first TYR Pro Swim Series races

By Beau DureNov 7, 2019, 8:55 PM EST
Simone Manuel won the 100m freestyle by nearly a full second and Katie Ledecky won the 400m free by nearly nine seconds in the first full night of action at the TYR Pro Swim Series opener Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.

The times reflected the start of a new swim season: Manuel finished in 53.44 seconds, well off her U.S. record of 52.04 set this summer, and Ledecky won in 4:01.68.

The second place finisher in both races was the same — four-time Olympic gold medalist Allison Schmitt

Ledecky was listed on the psych sheet for the 100m free but did not start. She’s still due to face Manuel in the 200m free on Friday.

READ: Manuel, Ledecky set for rare matchup

Hali Flickinger also won easily in the 200m butterfly, finishing in 2:07.65. Second place went to 15-year-old Charlotte Hook in 2:10.10.

Flickinger also raced in the 400m freestyle and tied for fifth with Ashley Twichell, who won the 1,500m free Wednesday night.

The other 1,500m winner, Zane Grothe, won the 400m in 3:48.80, more than three seconds ahead of Mitch D’Arrigo.

MORE: Twichell, Grothe win 1,500m races

The men’s 200m butterfly saw teenagers make a podium sweep — Luca Urlando (17), Matthew Fenlon (17) and Carson Foster (18). Urlando finished in 1:56.00, more than two seconds ahead.

Ryan Lochte, who returned from a 14-month suspension in August to win the U.S. title in the 200m medley, made two finals in events that aren’t his strongest, finishing seventh in the 200m butterfly and eighth in a tightly packed bunch in the 100m free.

Andrew Wilson, who won two relay silver medals in the world championships this summer, was pushed in the 100m breaststroke, winning in 1:00.76 to Jorge Murillo‘s 1:00.99.

Recent and current collegians won the other two events of the night. Dean Farris, who won the 100m free and 100m backstroke for Harvard in the 2019 NCAA championships, won the 100m free in 49.74, just ahead of the N.C. State tandem of Nyls Korstanje and Coleman Stewart. N.C. State sophomore Sophie Hansson, a 2016 Olympian for Sweden, won the 100m breaststroke in 1:07.89, just 0.06 ahead of Molly Hannis.

Coverage will air on the Olympic Channel at 6 p.m. ET Friday and on NBCSN at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Prelims will be streamed at usaswimming.org

Mary Cain raises women’s health issues in harrowing account of her time with Alberto Salazar

By Beau DureNov 7, 2019, 5:46 PM EST
In 2013, Mary Cain was the talk of the track and field world. The teenager with flowing hair and an irrepressible smile shattered high school records and became the youngest woman to qualify for a world championship 1,500m final. Surely Olympic glory and global athletics stardom would be next.

Instead, Cain’s performances dropped off. She had a solid year in 2014, winning the 3,000m world junior title, the Millrose Games mile and the U.S. 1,500m indoor title, and she took second in the U.S. 1,500m final. But in 2015, she was less competitive. Her struggles continued in 2016, and she finished 11th in her first attempt to make an Olympic team.

She enrolled in Fordham, near her Bronxville, N.Y., home, and took pre-med classes while dealing with a variety of injuries. In the last three years, her IAAF bio lists no results.

“Whatever happened to Mary Cain?” became a popular question among those who follow track and field, even casually.

On Thursday, in a devastating New York Times video, she answered. Her physical and mental health were destroyed — she claims, at the hands of Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar, who contacted the Cain family while she was in high school to say he wanted to coach the prodigy.

“I joined Nike because I wanted to be the best female athlete ever,” Cain said. “Instead, I was emotionally and physically abused by a system designed by Alberto and endorsed by Nike.”

Cain says she was told to lose weight — “thinner, and thinner, and thinner” — in order to get better, even to the point of taking birth control pills and diuretics. That staff, she points out, was all male. 

The problem was well-hidden. A March 2015 magazine piece, also in The New York Times, suggested Salazar was treating Cain carefully. The goal was to avoid ailments such as the “female athlete triad,” also called RED-S (relative energy deficiency in sport) syndrome, in which an eating disorder and the lack of a menstrual period are related to a weaker bone structure.

“Not eating appropriately for the amount of energy an athlete expends is really the root of this syndrome,” University of Wisconsin orthopedic surgeon Andrea Spiker said in an RED-S fact sheet that says missing just three cycles is a warning sign.

Cain said she missed her period for three years. And broke five different bones.

The mental toll was worse. She had suicidal thoughts and began cutting herself. She said she brought the latter to Salazar’s attention in May 2015, a couple of months after the magazine piece painted a rosy picture but a few hours after Salazar yelled at her in front of many athletes and meet officials gathered in a tent during a thunderstorm. Her parents soon brought her home to New York.

“I wasn’t even trying to make the Olympics any more,” Cain said. “I was just trying to survive.”

But she hid the depths of her problems. As recently as last year, Cain talked with Runner’s World about building back up to run in the outdoor season and expressed no regrets about her career choices.

The author of the 2015 magazine piece, Elizabeth Weil, says today she wishes she had spotted some red flags.

“I’ve thought a lot about the 2015 Mary Cain story I wrote over the years,” Weil said on Twitter. “[Because] in hindsight I got it so wrong.”

Former Nike runner Shalane Flanagan, who last month described her training group as distinctly separate from Salazar’s, also wondered aloud if she should have noticed the problems, reaching out to Cain on Twitter.

“I had no idea it was this bad,” Flanagan wrote. “I’m so sorry @runmarycain that I never reached out to you when I saw you struggling. I made excuses to myself as to why I should mind my own business. We let you down. I will never turn my head again.”

Coincidentally, soon after the 2015 magazine piece ran, Salazar’s program fell under heavy scrutiny. In June, the BBC and ProPublica reported that the Nike Oregon Project was under investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. That investigation finally ended with a four-year ban for Salazar.

One of the former Oregon Project athletes who spoke out in the BBC/ProPublica piece, Kara Goucher, told NBC OlympicTalk she had hoped Cain would be treated better because of her age but that Cain simply wound up isolated.

“She was all alone,” Goucher said. “She had no one to support her.”

Officially, the Nike Oregon Project has been shut down, but several of the coaches and athletes are still working together. The athletes Salazar trained are a who’s who of distance running, including Galen Rupp, Jordan Hasay and Mo Farah. None of the athletes have been charged with doping, and U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said this week he sees little reason for the World Anti-Doping Agency to investigate any further.

Now Cain wants to change the system.

“Young girls’ bodies are being ruined by an emotionally and physically abusive system,” Cain said.

Goucher agrees: “I think this is a broader problem of the way we treat women athletes as objects instead of humans.”

Cain gave a road map for reform: Change the culture at Nike, including a closer look at the coaches who worked with Salazar and continue to work with Nike athletes, and put more women in power.

And she says her running career isn’t over.

“Part of the reason I’m doing this now is I want to end this chapter, and I want to start a new one,” Cain said.

Left ambiguous is whether that statement applies only to herself or to her sport and sports in general.

U.S. table tennis teams advance to World Cup quarterfinals; men lose to China

By Beau DureNov 7, 2019, 10:11 AM EST
Kanak Jha won both of his matches, prevailing in a five-game thriller to seal the U.S. men’s 3-2 win over Sweden to advance to the Team World Cup quarterfinals Thursday in Tokyo. Zhang Kai won one of his singles matches to provide the other point.

The men’s run ended later in the day with a 3-0 defeat to China.

The U.S. women also advanced to a quarterfinal matchup with China by beating Austria 3-1, clinching the match without even putting star Lily Zhang, who reached the individual World Cup semifinals last month, to the floor for what would’ve been the decisive singles showdown. Zhang and Yue Wu won their doubles match, and Wu and Amy Wang each won a single match to seal the victory.

Only four countries reached the quarterfinals in both the men’s and women’s competition — the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea.

A live stream is available on the ITTF site.

MORE: Olympic tables suit Tokyo to a T

