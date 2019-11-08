TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Katie Ledecky wins freestyle duel with Simone Manuel, takes third in medley

By Beau DureNov 8, 2019, 7:51 PM EST
At the shortest distance Katie Ledecky usually races and a longer distance than Simone Manuel normally attempts, Ledecky took a comfortable victory over her training partner Friday in the 200m freestyle at a TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Greensboro, N.C.

Ledecky took the lead immediately, finishing her first length in 27.34 seconds on her way to a final time of 1:55.58. Manuel finished in 1:57.46, just ahead of four-time Olympic gold medalist Allison Schmitt (1:57.63).

Several swimmers took on races outside their comfort zones. Ledecky finished third in the 400m medley behind Ally McHugh (4:40.09), who won the NCAA 1,650-yard freestyle championship in March, and Hali Flickinger, the 2019 world silver medalist in the 200m butterfly who swam in all three finals Friday.

Ryan Lochte swam in two finals Thursday and again on Friday but was not in the 400m medley, one of his strongest events. He finished third in the 200m backstroke behind South African Olympian Christopher Reid and Jacob Pebley, the bronze medalist in the 200m back in the 2017 world championships.

Luca Urlando, 17, won his second event of the meet, edging Zane Grothe by 0.05 seconds in the 200m freestyle. Urlando finished in 1:48.40.

Isabelle Stadden won the 200m backstroke ahead of Kathleen Baker, a bronze medalist in the event in 2017.

World silver medalist Jay Litherland won the 400m medley in 4:20.09.

Meet results are available here.

Alberto Salazar, Mary Cain and Nike issue statements after Cain revelations

By Beau DureNov 8, 2019, 4:58 PM EST
After Mary Cain alleged physical and emotional abuse during her time working with coach Alberto Salazar at the Nike Oregon Project, Salazar and Nike released statements saying Cain had not raised such issues before and was even interested in returning earlier this year.

Cain responded, acknowledging that she had still believed she could improve her relationship with Salazar.

Nike stressed that Cain’s allegations were new and the company pledged to delve further into them.

“These are deeply troubling allegations which have not been raised by Mary or her parents before,” Nike said in a statement. “Mary was seeking to rejoin the Oregon Project and Alberto’s team as recently as April of this year and had not raised these concerns as part of that process. We take the allegations extremely seriously and will launch an immediate investigation to hear from former Oregon Project athletes. At Nike we seek to always put the athlete at the center of everything we do, and these allegations are completely inconsistent with our values.”

Salazar, in a statement to The Oregonian, said Cain’s father, a medical doctor, had been continually informed on Cain’s health regimens. He also reiterated his claim that, despite his four-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, he has never asked an athlete to take a banned substance.

Cain said she did indeed think she could find a way back to her old team and was in contact with Salazar. But contact between Cain and Salazar diminished, she said, and the USADA suspension of the coach helped her find her voice.

“No more wanting them to like me,” Cain said. “No more needing their approval. I could finally look at the facts, read others stories, and face: THIS SYSTEM WAS NOT OK.”

Last night, Cain described her growing willingness to share her story in an NBC Nightly News interview.

“I couldn’t have sat in front of a camera and told my story, and told it with power, before today,” she said.

Cain also spoke again with The New York Times, where she gave her initial statement, and described her conflicted emotions of “wanting to be free from him and wanting to go back to the way things used to be.”

Several athletes once associated with Nike and Salazar have either corroborated the treatment Cain described or said they experienced it themselves.

Some of the athletes speaking publicly on Cain’s behalf were also whistle-blowers who had spoken about Salazar and doping issues over the years, facing what they described as personal and professional setbacks as a result of their testimony.

Salazar has pledged to appeal his suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The case is not yet on the organization’s list of upcoming hearings.

Rick Pitino takes over Greek basketball’s Olympic quest

Associated PressNov 8, 2019, 2:06 PM EST
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rick Pitino has agreed to coach the Greek national basketball team and lead the country’s effort to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Greek basketball federation said Friday that Pitino will be officially presented on Monday, when details of his agreement will be announced.

“Really honored to be coaching the Greek National team,” Pitino wrote on Twitter. “Have a lot of work and preparation ahead but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The 67-year-old American coached Greek club Panathinaikos last season and guided the team to victory in the country’s cup competition before returning to the United States. He remains popular among Greek fans despite his outspoken criticism of smoking and rowdy behavior by spectators at games.

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo both play for Greece and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Greeks narrowly missed out on reaching the quarterfinals at the World Cup in China in September.

Pitino spent much of his career jumping between the college ranks and the NBA, coaching the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks as well as Kentucky and Louisville.

