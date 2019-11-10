TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

Hannah Roberts, U.S. star in new Olympic event, claims another world title

By OlympicTalkNov 10, 2019, 9:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. women’s basketball team loses to college program for first time since 1999 Ryan Lochte edged by swimmer half his age in Olympic trials preview Anna Shcherbakova extends Russian teen figure skating reign at Cup of China

Her event may be new to the Olympics, but Hannah Roberts is well established as one of the U.S.’ top gold-medal hopes for the Tokyo Games.

Roberts, 18, won her second world title in three years in BMX freestyle, a judged cycling event debuting at the Olympics next summer.

The Michigan native scored 90 points for the win in Chengdu, China, on Sunday, becoming the first woman to land a 360 tailwhip in competition. It capped a dominant season for Roberts, who previously won all three World Cup events.

She goes into the Olympic year leading a deep U.S. squad. Roberts earned bronze at the 2018 Worlds as part of a podium sweep with Perris Benegas and Angie Marino. A different U.S. man also earned a medal at all three editions of the world championships, which began in 2017.

Roberts ascended to the top of her high-flying sport after fracturing her T4 vertebra in a crash off a six-foot ramp when she was 10 years old. She was in a back brace for a month and unsure whether her passion for BMX would return.

“It was surprising to me that I wanted to get back on the bike,” she said, according to USA Cycling. “There was a lot of talking myself into it, but I was going crazy not being on my bike. Once back on the bike I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

Roberts could become the youngest U.S. Olympic cycling medalist since 1912 and the first teenage woman to win an Olympic cycling title from any country.

The first Olympic BMX events debuted at the 2008 Beijing Games. Those were the more traditional men’s and women’s races over undulating courses.

In BMX freestyle, athletes take 60-second runs on park courses with ramps and obstacles to show style and tricks. They are judged on categories including difficulty, originality, execution and overall flow.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Taylor Phinney retires from cycling

U.S. women’s basketball team loses to college program for first time since 1999

AP
By OlympicTalkNov 9, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

The U.S. women’s basketball team suffered its first defeat to a college program in 20 years, falling 93-86 on Saturday to Oregon, which is ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll.

It was an exhibition, but the U.S. starting lineup included Olympic champions Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Sylvia Fowles and Seimone Augustus. A full box score is here.

The U.S. lacked some of its top bigs. WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart were not part of the four-game, eight-day college tour.

The Ducks, led by senior triple-double machine Sabrina Ionescu, became the second college team to beat the U.S. after Tennessee’s 65-64 win in 1999. The U.S. has played 44 games against NCAA teams since 1995.

Ionescu, who scored 30 points, is also a two-time reigning U.S. national champion in 3×3, a new Olympic event, making her a possible choice for either Olympic team.

The U.S. women, under new coach Dawn Staley, previously beat Stanford (95-80), Oregon State (81-58) and Texas A&M (93-63) in the college series.

The Americans are on a 46-game win streak between the Olympics and FIBA World Cup dating to 2006.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. 3×3 basketball teams get one chance to qualify for Olympics

Ryan Lochte edged by swimmer half his age in Olympic trials preview

By OlympicTalkNov 9, 2019, 8:43 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Hannah Roberts, U.S. star in new Olympic event, claims another world title U.S. women’s basketball team loses to college program for first time since 1999 Anna Shcherbakova extends Russian teen figure skating reign at Cup of China

If Ryan Lochte is to make a fifth Olympic team in his trademark event at nearly age 36, he will likely have to go through 18-year-old Carson Foster at the June Olympic trials.

But Foster scored a psychological victory on Saturday, relegating Lochte to second place in the 200m individual medley at a Pro Series meet in Greensboro, N.C.

Foster, the world junior champion, touched the wall in 1:58.93. Lochte, the four-time world champion and world-record holder in the event, registered 2:00.65. Both were off their fastest times of the year, unsurprising at a November meet where top swimmers are usually not at their peaks.

“I grew up idolizing Ryan,” Foster, who was 2 years old when Lochte competed at his first Olympics in 2004, said on NBCSN. “It’s an honor to be able to race him. I look forward to racing him more.”

That will surely happen. Foster and Lochte are two of the leading contenders in the 200m IM, though trials are still eight months away. Chase Kalisz, who earned gold and bronze at the last two worlds, is fastest among Americans this year by a comfortable .71 at 1:56.78.

Lochte and Foster rank Nos. 4 and 5, both within a second of the No. 2 swimmer Michael Andrew. The top two at trials make the Olympic team.

Lochte is trying to become the oldest U.S. Olympic male swimmer in an individual event since 1904. And doing so after a pair of suspensions — 10 months in 2016 and 2017 for his Rio Olympic gas station incident and 14 months for a May 2018 IV infusion of an illegal amount of a legal substance.

He also spent six weeks in rehab for alcohol addiction after a reported early morning California hotel incident in October 2018.

Foster, meanwhile, is trying to become the youngest U.S. Olympic male swimmer since 2000, when a 15-year-old Michael Phelps made his Olympic debut. Foster, who has been breaking Phelps national age-group records since he was 10, committed to the University of Texas in March 2018, two years before he graduates high school in Ohio.

The Pro Series moves to Knoxville, Tenn., for the next stop in January. Top swimmers are also expected at the U.S. Open in Atlanta in early December.

In other events Saturday, Katie Ledecky won the 800m free by 15.93 seconds in 8:14.95. She has broken 8:15 a total of 25 times in her career, according to USA Swimming’s database. Her world record is 8:04.79, and no other woman has broken 8:14.

Ledecky finished the meet, her first on the Pro Series since struggling through the summer world championships with an illness, with her trademark sweep of the 200m, 400m and 800m frees.

“That felt about a thousand times better than it did at worlds,” Ledecky said Saturday. “I know I’m in a good spot right now.”

Simone Manuel also won her signature events, following her Thursday victory in the 100m freestyle with a 50m free title on Saturday. She clocked 24.96 seconds, beating Catie DeLoof by .16.

Manuel is the American record holder and world champion in both sprints and shaping for a possible six-event lineup at the Tokyo Games when including four relays.

MORE: Ryan Lochte says Michael Phelps helped him in comeback

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!