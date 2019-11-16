TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

U.S., Mexico face off for Olympic baseball berth

By OlympicTalkNov 16, 2019, 5:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Harrison Dillard, Olympic 100m, 110m hurdles champ, dies Sun Yang defends failure to take drug test Yevgenia Medvedeva leads as Russians dominate Rostelecom Cup

The U.S. and Mexico will play a winner-goes-to-the-Olympics game at baseball’s Premier12, a global Olympic qualifying tournament, after four straight game results went the U.S.’ way.

The game is Saturday at 10 p.m. ET in Japan.

Two Olympic bids are available at Premier12 — one to the top finishers from the Americas and Asia/Oceania, granted Japan is already in as host nation. Israel previously qualified at an Africa/Europe qualifier. South Korea grabbed the Asia/Oceania spot.

The U.S.-Mexico loser can still qualify for Tokyo at one of two tournaments next March and April.

Mexico, managed by former MLB infielder Juan Castro, beat the U.S. last week and clinched a spot in the medal round days ago. The U.S., which lost its first two games in the six-team super round, rallied to sneak into the bronze-medal game against Mexico.

From Wednesday through Saturday, the U.S. needed to beat Chinese Taipei and have Japan beat Mexico, South Korea beat Mexico and Chinese Taipei beat Australia. They all happened.

Mexico, seeking its first Olympic baseball berth, beat the U.S. 8-2 in Mexico on Nov. 3. Its starting pitcher was 39-year-old Horacio Ramirez, who played with six teams in the majors from 2003-11.

Active MLB players are not on Premier12 rosters and are not expected to be in the Olympics in July. MLB has never stopped its season to send players to the Olympics.

The U.S. team at Premier12 is mostly made up of double-A- and triple-A-caliber players.

If the U.S. loses to Mexico, things get tricky in Olympic qualifying.

It could get as many as two more chances to qualify for the first Olympic baseball tournament since 2008, but the next one is in March during MLB spring training. MLB clubs may be less inclined to release the caliber of minor leaguers that featured on the Premier12 roster.

“That’ll be a delicate dance,” U.S. general manager Eric Campbell said before Premier12.

The U.S. qualified for all but one Olympic baseball tournament when the sport was previously part of the program from 1992 through 2008, earning gold in 2000.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: AL MVP nixes unretirement for Olympic baseball qualifying

Harrison Dillard, Olympic 100m, 110m hurdles champ, dies

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 16, 2019, 6:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

Harrison Dillard, who was the U.S.’ oldest living Olympic champion, died after battling stomach cancer at age 96 on Friday, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and USA Track and Field.

Dillard was the only sprinter to win Olympic gold medals in the 100m and 110m hurdles, doing so in 1948 and 1952, respectively.

He also won 4x100m relay titles at each Games to match the career gold-medal total of Jesse Owens, whose victory parade in Dillard’s native Cleveland proved an inspiration for the 13-year-old.

“Some of us youngsters were standing on the curb when he came by in this open black car,” Dillard said, according to The New York Times. “He was wearing a black suit with pinstripes, and he said something like, ‘Hi, boys.’ I ran home and said, ‘Mama! Mama! I saw Jesse Owens, and I’m going to be just like him!’ She said, ‘Of course you are, son.’

“She didn’t take it seriously then, but later when she saw how much it meant to me she went out and cleaned other people’s houses and did their laundry and cooked for them so she could buy a little more food to build me up.”

Owens later gave Dillard his first pair of running shoes.

Dillard began hurdling earlier at age 8 — in an alley and using abandoned car seat springs as barriers, according to the International Olympic Committee.

“As inner city kids in Cleveland,” Dillard said, according to the Times, “we had three idols — Owens, Joe Louis and Henry Armstrong, who held three boxing championships. I wasn’t a fighter. I tried boxing, but every time I caught a jab my nose bled. In sandlot football I was fast enough to run with the ball but too small. I was a good baseball player; I could pitch and play shortstop and the outfield, the way all kids do, and I was a switch-hitter. But this was before Jackie Robinson, when there was no place for blacks in baseball.”

Dillard, nicknamed “Bones” for being slender, served in World War II in Europe as a member of the Buffalo Soldiers, African-American troops who fought in Italy from 1943-45, according to the OlyMADMen.

Three years after the war, Dillard returned to Europe to compete in the 1948 London Games, but not in his primary event.

At trials, he had an 82-race win streak in the hurdles snapped, failing to finish.

“I hit the second, third, fourth and fifth hurdles with the heel of my leading foot, and by the eighth my timing was off so bad that I finished last, the only time I ever did,” Dillard said in 1979, according to the Times.

No matter, he had placed third in the 100m at trials and then pulled off the upset for the Olympic title by outleaning countryman Barney Ewell in 10.3 seconds.

Four years later, Dillard did make the 110m hurdles team and led a U.S. medals sweep at the Helsinki Games, clocking 13.7 seconds.

Sun Yang defends failure to take drug test

Associated PressNov 15, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Harrison Dillard, Olympic 100m, 110m hurdles champ, dies U.S., Mexico face off for Olympic baseball berth Yevgenia Medvedeva leads as Russians dominate Rostelecom Cup

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — One of China’s biggest Olympic stars fought Friday for his right to compete at the Tokyo Games during a rare public hearing that turned combative at times, as champion swimmer Sun Yang defended his refusal to complete a doping test last year.

During a 10-hour session marred at times by translation problems, Sun maintained that inspectors drawing blood and urine samples failed to have proper identification papers.

The interpretation issues in both English and Chinese brought a halt to the landmark Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing several times, frustrating lawyers for both sides during Sun’s opening cross-examination. Sun’s mother later took the stand, at one point admonishing lawyers, “I haven’t finished yet.”

One lawyer said he could not tell if Sun was being evasive or if it was simply a case of misunderstood translation.

The case stems from the three-time Olympic champion’s refusal to cooperate with three anti-doping officials during a random test that became a confrontation in the early morning hours at his home in China in September 2018.

“During inspection, I realized they don’t have any authorized papers to prove their identification,” Sun testified Friday.

A World Anti-Doping Agency expert disputed Sun’s account, saying the inspectors’ credentials were in order.

A tribunal appointed by the swimming world body FINA initially gave Sun only a caution, but WADA appealed the case to CAS. Its judges are not expected to hand down a verdict until next year. If the ruling goes against him, Sun could be banned from the 2020 Olympics.

The 6-foot, 7-inch Sun became a star in China as the country’s first man to win an Olympic title in swimming. He won the 400m and 1500m freestyles at the 2012 London Olympics. He added gold in the 200m in Rio.

The 27-year-old Sun, who also has 11 world championships, has been a polarizing figure in the sport.

In Rio, Australian rival Mack Horton called him a drug cheat as anger built over a three-month ban for his positive test in 2014 that some considered too lenient. The ban was initially kept secret by Chinese authorities and FINA, which some accused of appearing to protect one of its biggest names in a key market.

Sun provoked more anger among rivals by winning two world titles in July while the CAS appeal was pending. Medalists Horton and Brit Duncan Scott refused to stand on the podium with him in Gwangju, South Korea.

The translation problems at Friday’s hearing began almost from the start, and it was unclear at times how much of the testimony and questions were understood, with both judges and lawyers expressing frustration.

At one point, Sun’s Geneva-based lawyer, Ian Meakin, apologized for asking his client leading questions, saying: “The translation was so bad.”

The translation was so poor that “you couldn’t tell if (Sun) was monumentally evasive or couldn’t understand the questions,” said Richard Young, a lawyer for WADA.

When the hearing resumed after a break, judging panel president Franco Frattini also apologized for its poor quality.

The court noted that Sun’s team selected the translators, who were replaced at a lunch break by a WADA staff member. Lawyers were told an accurate transcript of the morning sessions would later be provided to all parties.

Sun detailed how he and his entourage had doubted the qualifications of the officials conducting the doping test at his home.

“How are you able to trust them?” said Sun, whose personal doctor had been summoned to the scene.

A security guard, under instructions from Sun’s mother, used a hammer to smash a box containing a vial of his blood during the late-night dispute after the swimmer questioned the collection team’s credentials.

Sun said he was not respected by the officials, including a chaperone he said asked to take his photograph.

“This is really ridiculous,” Sun said in translated comments.

Although Sun and his entourage were criticized for their conduct, the first FINA tribunal panel said the sample mission was void and invalid because anti-doping protocol was not followed. Technically, Sun was judged to be not properly notified of needing to give samples.

WADA has asked for a ban of between two and eight years, saying Sun voluntarily refused to submit to give samples.

“That is pretty sensational,” Young, the WADA lawyer, said of the hammer-smashing incident. “But he was nailed on a tampering violation before any of that happened.”

If WADA’s appeal is upheld, Sun risks a longer sanction that could bar him from the Tokyo Games because it would be his second offense. The first offense brought the three-month ban imposed by Chinese authorities in 2014, after Sun tested positive for a banned stimulant.

That initial ban was quickly addressed by Sun and his legal team on Friday. He said it was a prescribed medication for a heart issue because he sometimes fainted after training.

Lawyers for WADA repeatedly asked if Sun had learned in his long career of the serious consequences for refusing to give a sample. He repeatedly answered that the lead anti-doping official had not warned him specifically.

Sun’s anti-doping history was detailed, with 180 samples given at competitions and during training from 2012-18. A total of 60 were organized by the Sweden-based firm IDTM, which sent the collection team to Sun’s home in 2018.

CAS judge Philippe Sands pressed Sun about whether IDTM staff had shown different kinds of documents of authorization on the 59 previous occasions he gave samples without problems.

Friday’s hearing, the first open to the media and public observers since 1999, played out inside a ballroom annex set among lakeside hotel gardens in the upscale Swiss resort of Montreux. Next door stood the concert halls of the city’s famed jazz festival.

Amid concerns over witness intimidation, the three anti-doping officials who visited Sun’s home testified earlier and did not attend Friday’s session, which was watched by more than 100 accredited observers in the room and streamed live on the CAS website.

The hearing ended with Sun surprising his own legal team by waving his arms and calling another translator from the public seats to better articulate his closing statement.

“Who is this guy?” asked an incredulous Judge Frattini, a former Italian foreign minister. “It is not up to you to appear before the court.”

“There are some rules,” he said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ryan Lochte, with Michael Phelps’ help, says he is back at his peak