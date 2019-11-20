2020 Olympic boxing to take place with visible round-by-round scoring, no judges from 2016

With international organizer AIBA still in a state of limbo, the IOC announced Wednesday that it would proceed with some changes to the boxing competition for the 2020 Olympics.
The most apparent change for spectators will be the return of the old practice of posting judges’ scores after every round, which was done in the 2012 Olympics but not in 2016, when organizers also stopped using the system of counting punches and returned to a traditional 10-point must system.
Overseeing this new approach will be a set of referees and judges who will be thoroughly vetted by PricewaterhouseCoopers and required to take courses and tests on judging and “competition manipulation.” All 36 referees and judges from the 2016 Olympics, who were suspended soon after the Games, will be ineligible.
In the years since Rio, AIBA has fallen into severe debt. The organization also appointed an interim president, Gafur Rakhimov, whom the U.S. Treasury Department described as “one of Uzbekistan’s leading criminals.” Last year, Rakhimov was the only name on the ballot for the presidency, but he resigned earlier this year in what AIBA described as “the selfless act of stepping aside in order to deal with his own personal issues.”
AIBA’s executive committee is due to meet Thursday in Switzerland after postponing an Extraordinary Congress from December 14 to March 20.
The first freestyle skiing slopestyle event of the 2019-20 World Cup season, due to take place this weekend in Stubai, Austria, has been canceled.
“Last week’s heavy snowstorm combined with high avalanche danger kept the resort closed for two days over this past weekend, causing major delays in course preparations, which in turn the postponement of Wednesday’s first training session,” international organizers FIS said.
The forecast also called for another snowstorm to blow through the area on Thursday, exacerbating the situation.
Slopestyle specialists will have to wait until January to begin their season in Font Romeu, France. The series then heads to Italy before hopping to North America for events in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., and Calgary. The fifth and final remaining event on the calendar will be in March in Silvaplana, Switzerland.
But the U.S. team will still be busy. Many slopestyle skiers also compete in big air and have World Cup events scheduled at two unusual venues in December — a former steel mill in Beijing and SunTrust Park, the Atlanta Braves’ baseball stadium, which will be transformed with 29,000 pieces of steel and 800 tons of snow.
The Winter X Games take place in the week between the Italy and Mammoth World Cup stops.
Last week on the reality TV show “Survivor,” a controversy erupted over accusations that one contestant, Dan Spilo, had inappropriately touched female cast members. Producers were so concerned over what had happened that they interrupted the show to speak with the cast.
The accusations then became part of the show’s politics, and the episode ended with Spilo’s chief accuser, Kellee Kim, being voted out while Spilo gloated.
To get to that point, other cast members conspired to raise and then retract false accusations against Spilo.
Among those cast members: three-time Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, who won silver in the 400m medley and bronze in the 200m backstroke in the 2012 Olympics.
READ: Beisel joins long list of Olympians on reality TV
After watching the episode and being castigated on social media, Beisel released a statement apologizing to fellow cast members and “any woman who felt triggered and disrespected by my actions,” but many responses to her tweet have been less than sympathetic.
The series continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET, when viewers will see two contestants eliminated.
