Slopestyle skiing World Cup opener canceled due to heavy snow

By Beau DureNov 20, 2019, 3:52 PM EST
The first freestyle skiing slopestyle event of the 2019-20 World Cup season, due to take place this weekend in Stubai, Austria, has been canceled.

“Last week’s heavy snowstorm combined with high avalanche danger kept the resort closed for two days over this past weekend, causing major delays in course preparations, which in turn the postponement of Wednesday’s first training session,” international organizers FIS said.

The forecast also called for another snowstorm to blow through the area on Thursday, exacerbating the situation.

Slopestyle specialists will have to wait until January to begin their season in Font Romeu, France. The series then heads to Italy before hopping to North America for events in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., and Calgary. The fifth and final remaining event on the calendar will be in March in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

But the U.S. team will still be busy. Many slopestyle skiers also compete in big air and have World Cup events scheduled at two unusual venues in December — a former steel mill in Beijing and SunTrust Park, the Atlanta Braves’ baseball stadium, which will be transformed with 29,000 pieces of steel and 800 tons of snow.

The Winter X Games take place in the week between the Italy and Mammoth World Cup stops.

‘Survivor’ TV series continues with Olympian Elizabeth Beisel in middle of controversy

By Beau DureNov 20, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
Last week on the reality TV show “Survivor,” a controversy erupted over accusations that one contestant, Dan Spilo, had inappropriately touched female cast members. Producers were so concerned over what had happened that they interrupted the show to speak with the cast.

The accusations then became part of the show’s politics, and the episode ended with Spilo’s chief accuser, Kellee Kim, being voted out while Spilo gloated.

To get to that point, other cast members conspired to raise and then retract false accusations against Spilo.

Among those cast members: three-time Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, who won silver in the 400m medley and bronze in the 200m backstroke in the 2012 Olympics.

READ: Beisel joins long list of Olympians on reality TV

After watching the episode and being castigated on social media, Beisel released a statement apologizing to fellow cast members and “any woman who felt triggered and disrespected by my actions,” but many responses to her tweet have been less than sympathetic.

The series continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET, when viewers will see two contestants eliminated.

Nathan Chen, Simone Biles, U.S. women’s soccer team win Team USA Awards

By Beau DureNov 20, 2019, 8:39 AM EST
Simone Biles was named female athlete of the year and Nathan Chen took the corresponding award for men Tuesday at the Team USA Awards in Los Angeles.

Six-time Olympic swimming champion Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, who has taken up wheelchair CrossFit competition since an ATV accident in 2014 left her paralyzed from the waist down, took the Jesse Owens Olympic Spirit Award. She works to help other people with spinal cord injuries through the Amy Van Dyken Foundation and Amy’s Army, which has launched a Wheels for Kids program to help injured children find wheelchairs that may not be covered by insurance.

The show also included a medal ceremony in which the teammates and family of the late Steven Holcomb received silver medals that were reallocated after doping infractions changed the results of the 2014 Olympic bobsled competition.

MORE: Holcomb’s legacy lives on 

Award winners from the ceremony:

Female Olympic athlete of the year: Simone Biles, gymnastics 

Biles took a one-year break after winning four gold medals and a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics, then came back to do even better, unleashing new skills on the balance beam and in the floor exercise. This year, she won five gold medals at the world championships, breaking the record for career medals.

Female Paralympic athlete of the year: Oksana Masters, Para Nordic skiing and Para cycling 

Already an eight-time Paralympic medalist in Nordic skiing, biathlon and rowing, Masters had a breakout year in cycling, taking silver medals in the world championships. In Nordic skiing, Masters took five world championships (three cross-country, two biathlon) and the overall World Cup championship in sitting cross-country along with a second-place overall finish in biathlon.

Male Olympic athlete of the year: Nathan Chen, figure skating 

Chen had a double back-to-back year, winning his second straight world championship and his second straight Grand Prix final. He also started his 2019-20 season by winning both of his Grand Prix events. He and Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu are far ahead of any other skaters in posted scores this season.

Male Paralympic athlete of the year: Ben Thompson, Para archery 

Thompson took the world championship and the No. 1 ranking in the men’s compound event and led the U.S. to a world record in the team compound event.

Olympic team of the year: U.S. women’s soccer team 

The team claimed the sport’s biggest prize for the second straight time, working its way through a difficult field that included a quarterfinal matchup with host France to win the World Cup once again, adding to its previous wins in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

Paralympic team of the year: U.S. sled hockey team 

Like the women’s soccer team, the sled hockey team went unbeaten in the world championships and claimed a fourth world title.

MORE: Golden goal clinches championship

Olympic coach of the year: KiSik Lee, archery 

This year, Brady Ellison won a world title and set a world record in the Pan Am Games, and Ellison teamed with Casey Kaufhold to win the world title in the mixed team event, which will be on the Olympic program in 2020.

Paralympic coach of the year: Wesley Johnson, paratriathlon 

The founder and head coach of Balanced Art Multisport in Salt Lake City, Johnson is the personal coach of three top-10 paratriathletes, and he served as an assistant coach in the world championships, where three of the athletes he coached won silver medals.

NBC will have highlights of the show at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 22.

